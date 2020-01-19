SAG Awards: Scarlett Johansson Among 7 Double Nominees at 2020 Ceremony
A bumper crop of stars up for two roles — including Olivia Colman, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie and Sam Rockwell — await at this year's show.
-
Olivia Colman
'Fleabag,' 'The Crown'
Nominated as part of the Fleabag ensemble, Colman deftly embodies the acerbic stepmother of Phoebe Waller- Bridge’s raucous character as well as the acerbic-but-regal Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown (for which she got a lead drama actress nod).
-
Laura Dern
'Big Little Lies,' 'Marriage Story'
From Renata Klein’s searing one-liners in Big Little Lies (nominated in drama series ensemble) to the audacious Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story (supporting actress and ensemble noms), Dern breathes fire into these two formidable lawyers.
-
Scarlett Johansson
'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Marriage Story'
One mother strives to keep her son safe and hide a Jewish girl in Nazi Germany; another hopes to shelter her son from her divorce. Both are played by a vivacious Johansson, landing noms for Marriage Story (lead) and Jojo Rabbit (supporting and ensemble).
-
Nicole Kidman
'Big Little Lies,' 'Bombshell'
It’s not easy taking down a predator, but Nicole Kidman portrays two brave women fighting the patriarchy: the widowed Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies (nominated in ensemble) and Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell (supporting and ensemble).
-
Al Pacino
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'The Irishman'
As power producer Marvin Schwarz schmoozing Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time and union leader Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman, Pacino oozes charisma in both roles, scoring a supporting nod for the latter and ensemble for both.
-
Margot Robbie
'Bombshell,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
As the effervescent Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the ambitious Kayla Pospisil entering Roger Ailes’ lair in Bombshell, Robbie grounds her roles in authenticity. She has a supporting nom for the latter and ensemble for both.
-
Sam Rockwell
'Fosse/Verdon,' 'Jojo Rabbit'
Few can transform between roles as nimbly as Rockwell, who pulls off the complexities of Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon (for which he is nominated as lead actor in a limited series) and an eccentric Nazi soldier in Jojo Rabbit (nominated in the ensemble).
This story first appeared in the Jan. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.