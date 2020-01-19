SAG Awards: Scarlett Johansson Among 7 Double Nominees at 2020 Ceremony

9:00 AM 1/19/2020

by Piya Sinha-Roy

A bumper crop of stars up for two roles — including Olivia Colman, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie and Sam Rockwell — await at this year's show.

Laura Dern in 'Marriage Story,' Al Pacino in 'The Irishman' and Scarlett Johansson in 'Jojo Rabbit'
Courtesy of Films

  • Olivia Colman

    'Fleabag,' 'The Crown'

    Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video; Courtesy of Netflix

    Nominated as part of the Fleabag ensemble, Colman deftly embodies the acerbic stepmother of Phoebe Waller- Bridge’s raucous character as well as the acerbic-but-regal Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown (for which she got a lead drama actress nod).

  • Laura Dern

    'Big Little Lies,' 'Marriage Story'

    Courtesy of HBO; Courtesy of Netflix

    From Renata Klein’s searing one-liners in Big Little Lies (nominated in drama series ensemble) to the audacious Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story (supporting actress and ensemble noms), Dern breathes fire into these two formidable lawyers.

  • Scarlett Johansson

    'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Marriage Story'

    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures; Courtesy of Netflix

    One mother strives to keep her son safe and hide a Jewish girl in Nazi Germany; another hopes to shelter her son from her divorce. Both are played by a vivacious Johansson, landing noms for Marriage Story (lead) and Jojo Rabbit (supporting and ensemble).

  • Nicole Kidman

    'Big Little Lies,' 'Bombshell'

    Courtesy of HBO; Courtesy of Lionsgate

    It’s not easy taking down a predator, but Nicole Kidman portrays two brave women fighting the patriarchy: the widowed Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies (nominated in ensemble) and Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell (supporting and ensemble).

  • Al Pacino

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'The Irishman'

    Courtesy of Columbia Pictures; Courtesy of Netflix

    As power producer Marvin Schwarz schmoozing Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time and union leader Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman, Pacino oozes charisma in both roles, scoring a supporting nod for the latter and ensemble for both.

  • Margot Robbie

    'Bombshell,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Courtesy of Columbia Pictures; Courtesy of Lionsgate

    As the effervescent Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the ambitious Kayla Pospisil entering Roger Ailes’ lair in Bombshell, Robbie grounds her roles in authenticity. She has a supporting nom for the latter and ensemble for both.

  • Sam Rockwell

    'Fosse/Verdon,' 'Jojo Rabbit'

    Courtesy of Films

    Few can transform between roles as nimbly as Rockwell, who pulls off the complexities of Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon (for which he is nominated as lead actor in a limited series) and an eccentric Nazi soldier in Jojo Rabbit (nominated in the ensemble). 

