Late-Night Lately: Samantha Bee Apologizes, James Corden and 'Ocean's 8' Cast Reminisce, Bill Clinton Gets a "Do-Over"

This week: Full Frontal host Samantha Bee apologized for last week's C-word remark about Ivanka Trump. Meanwhile, James Corden and the Ocean's 8 cast reminisced about their days on set with a "Graduation"-themed montage, and Bill Clinton got a "do-over" from Stephen Colbert for his controversial comments about Monica Lewinsky.
Samantha Bee Responds to Ivanka Trump C-Word Controversy
A week after receiving backlash for using a vulgar term to refer to Ivanka Trump, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee addressed the controversy on her TBS show Wednesday.
"I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that," Bee said. "The problem is that many women have heard that word at the worst moments of their lives ... and don't want it reclaimed. I don't want to inflict more pain on them. I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest.
"I never intended it to hurt anyone except Ted Cruz," she joked. She added that she "didn't care" that some men were offended and that she "hated that it distracted from more important issues."
"If you are worried about the death of civility, don't sweat it," she said, closing out her address. "I'm a comedian. People who hone their voices in basement bars by yelling back at drunk hecklers are definitely not paragons of civility. I am — I'm really sorry that I said that word but you know what, civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions."
Bee's comments, in which she called the first daughter a "feckless c—," drew ire from many after her May 30 show, with sponsors like State Farm and Autotrader.com pulling their ads from the program. The comedian apologized the next day, saying, "I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."
James Corden Reminisces With 'Ocean's 8' Cast
Ocean’s 8's star-studded cast includes The Late Late Show's very own James Corden, who may not have gotten as much coverage as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and other bigger names in the movie. But Corden poked fun at his role in the group during Thursday's episode.
In the clip, the Ocean's 8 cast participated in a panel interview to promote the film. As Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Blanchett, Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina responded to a question, Corden appears at the end of the panel, surprised that the press tour was about to end. “I can’t believe it’s over,” said Corden as his costars sympathetically nod. “I’ll miss you guys so much… We’ll keep in touch though, right?” When the women unenthusiastically agree, Corden continued, “Friends forever.”
“Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C began to play. and as the women talked, Corden opened his locker to reveal photos of his cast mates adorning the inside. The Late Late Show host distributed letterman jackets to the cast with matching “O8” patches. Corden also revealed a tattoo that read “O8 4EVER” on his arm. His costars nodded at the gesture, though they didn’t seem impressed.
After the actresses left, text appeared on the screen that reads, “The cast of Ocean’s 8 went on to star in numerous hit films and TV shows. James waited 8 minutes for his Lyft ride before his driver cancelled.”
Bill Clinton Responds to Monica Lewinsky Comment Controversy
Former President Bill Clinton joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Tuesday, one day after a contentious interview on NBC's Today show.
While Clinton was promoting his novel with James Patterson, NBC News' Craig Melvin asked the former president, on Monday's Today, about his affair with Monica Lewinsky that came to light in 1998. "I dealt with it 20 years ago, plus," said Clinton. "And the American people, two-thirds of them stayed with me. And I've tried to do a good job since then, and with my life and with my work. That's all I have to say."
When asked by Melvin if he would handle the situation differently today, Clinton replied, "If the facts were the same today, I wouldn't." Clinton also said that he had never privately apologized to Lewinsky and when asked if he thought he owed her an apology, responded, "No, I do not."
On Tuesday, when asked by Colbert if he would like a "do-over" on his answer and whether he thought it was a "tone-deaf" response, Clinton answered, "When I saw the interview, I thought that because they had to distill it, it looked like I was saying I didn’t apologize and I had no intention to, and I was mad at me."
He continued, "It wasn’t my finest hour, but the important thing is that was a very painful thing that happened 20 years ago and I apologized to my family, to Monica Lewinsky and her family, to the American people. I meant it then, I mean it now. I’ve had to live with the consequences every day since. I still believe this #MeToo movement is long overdue, necessary and should be supported."
Colbert pressed Clinton on the issue, saying, “You seem surprised that the question would come up.” The CBS host went on to say that one reason it may have been seen as “tone-deaf” was because the #MeToo movement doesn’t discriminate based on the time passed in such allegations and Clinton’s scandal with Lewinsky was, to Colbert, “the most famous example in my lifetime.”
“The question had been asked by other people in this context and I didn’t mind at all,” Clinton responded. “I didn’t like this one because it started with an assertion that I had never apologized.”
Hosts Take Jabs at Trump's Self-Pardon Tweet
Late-night hosts on Monday night pounced on President Donald Trump's latest incendiary morning tweet, in which he said that he has "the absolute right to PARDON myself" if he was found guilty of offenses against the United States.
The tweet followed a story in The New York Times on Saturday that published Trump lawyers' confidential memo to Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. In the memo, lawyers argued that Trump could not have obstructed justice because the Constitution enables him to, "if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.”
On Monday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert read Trump's tweet aloud then joked, "Oh, I love riddles. I know this one: It's because if you bring the grain over the river first, the fox will collude with the Russians to get the chicken." He added, "But why are you bringing it up if you're not going to do it? It's like a surgeon saying, 'It's just a routine appendectomy, but I could kill you at any time. But why would I do that? Okay, now count backwards from 10.' "
On The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, the host compared Trump pardoning himself to a particular personal sexual act. “A guy from my high school claimed he could pardon himself, but everyone said he would have to have a rib removed so he could do it,” Klepper said.
Also on Comedy Central, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah said that Trump's invocation of his executive powers "makes sense." "I mean, we already know when the founders were like, 'You know what America needs? A king!'" he said.
In his opening monologue on Live!, Jimmy Kimmel also threw in a jab at the president's tweet. "Definitely the kind of thing that people who are not guilty would say," he said.
And over on TBS, Conan host Conan O'Brien joked of the tweet, "The latest rumor in Washington is that President Trump could decide to pardon himself. This would be completely constitutional, according to Trump’s new Supreme Court Justice Donald Trump."
Shawn Mendes Indulges Harry Potter Obsession on "Carpool Karaoke"
Shawn Mendes dropped in for a spot of “Carpool Karaoke” and an in-studio performance during his weeklong residency at The Late Late Show.
Mendes buckled in for his four-night stand as he belted out the hits for his first “carpool” drive with James Corden. The Canadian pop singer also talked about moving out of home and the troubles with laundry, and disclosed his obsession with Harry Potter. Mendes, we discovered, is a 9.5-out-of-10 superfan who can play just about every character and makes a pretty fine (and super nerdy) Potter.
The pair left nothing to chance as they performed "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "In My Blood," "Mercy," "Treat You Better" and "Lost In Japan,” lifted from the singer’s third, self-titled album.
