The Cast of 'The Sandlot,' Then and Now

The Beast, P.F. Flyers, L 7 Weenie — they all have one thing in common: The Sandlot. Making its mark on baseball movie culture in the early 1990s, the film quickly became a classic.

Following the antics of a baseball-loving crew of kids who accidently sacrifice a Babe Ruth-signed baseball to the neighborhood dog, The Sandlot captured the heart of young kids who share the love of the game.

Released on April 1, 1993, the movie celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. In honor of that milestone, The Hollywood Reporter is going down memory lane to remember where the stars were, and look at where they are now.