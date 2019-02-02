Savannah Guthrie, Marie Kondo Debut on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Savannah Guthrie vaults to the top of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, debuting at No. 1 on the ranking dated Feb. 6.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 29.

Guthrie, who reaches No. 1 following social media attention surrounding her Today interview with Nicholas Sandmann (more on that below), leads Mike Huckabee and Jonathan Van Ness at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Guthrie also isn’t the only personality to debut on the chart, as Marie Kondo bows at No. 10.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.