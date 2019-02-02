Savannah Guthrie, Marie Kondo Debut on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Savannah Guthrie vaults to the top of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, debuting at No. 1 on the ranking dated Feb. 6.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 29.
Guthrie, who reaches No. 1 following social media attention surrounding her Today interview with Nicholas Sandmann (more on that below), leads Mike Huckabee and Jonathan Van Ness at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
Guthrie also isn’t the only personality to debut on the chart, as Marie Kondo bows at No. 10.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Marie Kondo
Last week: -
Kondo has been making waves on social media and beyond as the host of the newly premiered Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, which follows the 34-year-old as she helps people organize their homes via her KonMari method. She snagged 86,000 new Instagram followers in the tracking period, along with 21,000 new Facebook page likes.
9. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: -
8. Stephen Colbert
Last week: -
7. Andy Cohen
Last week: -
6. Bill Maher
Last week: 6
5. Chris Hayes
Last week: 5
4. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 7
3. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: 2
2. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 3
1. Savannah Guthrie
Last week: -
The Today anchor makes her Top TV Personalities debut – and at No. 1, no less. Guthrie was mentioned 101,000 times on Twitter after interviewing Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky high schooler featured in a scrutinized clip in which he stood in front of Native American elder Nathan Phillips in Washington, D.C.