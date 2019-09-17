The Stars of 'Saved by the Bell': Where Are They Now?

Saved by the Bell premiered 30 years ago on NBC on Aug. 20, 1989.

The series followed Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and his friends at Bayside High School as they navigated their teenage years. While the show mostly focused on light-hearted topics such as dating and friendship, it also touched on serious issues including drug use, drunk driving, homelessness and environmental issues.

Tiffani Thiessen, Dustin Diamond, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies and Leanna Creel also starred as Zack's friends and classmates, while Dennis Haskins appeared as the school's principal Mr. Belding.

Saved by the Bell was followed by Saved by the Bell: The College Years, which caught up with some of the characters as they attended Cal U. While the series concluded with Zack and Kelly's (Thiessen) wedding in Las Vegas in the 1994 finale, a spinoff called Saved by the Bell: The New Class aired from 1993-2000.

It was recently announced that Lopez and Berkley will team up to reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in a new series for NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The new straight-to-series comedy from Tracy Wigfield explores what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the students be sent to a number of high-performing schools, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside students a necessary dose of reality.

Gosselaar, Lopez, Berkley, Thiessen and Haskins reprised their roles in a sketch for a 2015 episode of The Tonight Show. In the sketch, Fallon told the characters that he dreamed of moving to New York City to become a comedian.

Read on to see what the cast of Saved by the Bell has been up to since Zack and Kelly's wedding.