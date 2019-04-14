The Stars of 'Say Anything': Where Are They Now?

It's been 30 years since Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) held a boombox outside of Diane Court's (Ione Skye) window in Say Anything.

The film about a romance between average student Lloyd and valedictorian Diane that blooms immediately after their high-school graduation hit theaters on April 14, 1989.

As the unlikely pair fall in love they face a number of obstacles, including Diane's father (John Mahoney) being found guilty of embezzling funds from the residents at his retirement home.

Lili Taylor, Loren Dean, Pamela Adlon (then credited as Pamela Segall), Jeremy Piven, Eric Stoltz, Bebe Neuwirth and Chynna Phillips also starred in the film, which was Cameron Crowe's directorial debut.

Cusack, Skye, Crowe and executive producer James L. Brooks are set to reunite for a panel discussion following a screening of the film at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 30 in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary.

Read on to see what the cast of Say Anything has been up to since the film's debut.