The Stars of 'Say Anything': Where Are They Now?
It's been 30 years since the John Cusack- and Ione Skye-led romance hit theaters.
It's been 30 years since Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) held a boombox outside of Diane Court's (Ione Skye) window in Say Anything.
The film about a romance between average student Lloyd and valedictorian Diane that blooms immediately after their high-school graduation hit theaters on April 14, 1989.
As the unlikely pair fall in love they face a number of obstacles, including Diane's father (John Mahoney) being found guilty of embezzling funds from the residents at his retirement home.
Lili Taylor, Loren Dean, Pamela Adlon (then credited as Pamela Segall), Jeremy Piven, Eric Stoltz, Bebe Neuwirth and Chynna Phillips also starred in the film, which was Cameron Crowe's directorial debut.
Cusack, Skye, Crowe and executive producer James L. Brooks are set to reunite for a panel discussion following a screening of the film at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 30 in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary.
Read on to see what the cast of Say Anything has been up to since the film's debut.
-
John Cusack (Lloyd Dobler)
Cusack starred as recent high school graduate Lloyd, who wasn't sure of his plans for his future prior to his relationship with Diane. He memorably held a boombox that played "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel outside of Diane's house following their breakup. Since portraying Lloyd, Cusack has gone on to star in films including Grosse Point Blank, Being John Malkovich, High Fidelity, Serendipity, Must Love Dogs, 1408, Igor, 2012 and The Raven. The actor most recently starred in the film Never Grow Old, which debuted in theaters in March. His next film, Distorted, will be released in June. Cusack co-wrote the films Grosse Point Blank, High Fidelity and War, Inc. and has produced films including Grace Is Gone, Hot Tub Time Machine and Cell.
-
Ione Skye (Diane Court)
Skye portrayed Diane Court, the high-school valedictorian who falls for Lloyd. Her close relationship with her father is complicated when it's discovered he's been embezzling money from the residents of his retirement home. Skye has since appeared in films including Wayne's World, One Night Stand, Fever Pitch, Return to Babylon, Dear Eleanor and XOXO. Her television credits include recurring roles on the short-lived ABC series Covington Cross and Arrested Development, as well as guest spots on The Twilight Zone, The Dead Zone, Life As We Know It and Private Practice. Skye most recently starred on Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner's HBO series Camping as Carleen.
-
John Mahoney (Jim Court)
The actor starred as Diane's doting divorced father Jim, who doesn't approve of her relationship with Lloyd. Jim later finds himself under investigation by the IRS for embezzlement and winds up behind bars. Following his role in Say Anything, Mahoney went on to appear in the films Love Hurts, Article 99, In the Line of Fire, She's the One, The Broken Hearts Club, Dan in Real Life and Flipped. Mahoney was best known for his role as Martin Crane on Frasier, which ran from 1993 to 2004 on NBC. His other television credits includes guest appearances on 3rd Rock from the Sun, Nothing Sacred, Becker, ER, Burn Notice and Hot in Cleveland. His last acting credit was as Andrew Del Mar on the ITV series Foyle's War, which aired in 2015. Mahoney died in Feb. 2018 following complications from throat cancer. He was 77.
-
Lili Taylor (Corey Flood)
Taylor portrayed Lloyd's musician friend Corey, who encourages Lloyd to treat Diane well as she struggles to come to terms with the fact that her ex-boyfriend Joe (Loren Dean) cheated on her. Since playing Corey, Taylor appeared in the films Dogfight, Short Cuts, I Shot Andy Warhol, Ransom, The Haunting, The Conjuring, Public Enemies, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, To The Bone and The Nun. Her television credits include the recurring roles of Lisa Kimmel Fisher on HBO's Six Feet Under and as Lynda Rumancek on Netflix's Hemlock Grove. Taylor starred on the short-lived Fox series Almost Human from 2013 to 2014, as well as on both seasons of ABC's anthology series American Crime. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Anne Blaine in American Crime's second season. The actress will next appear in the Netflix movie Eli, set to debut this year.
-
Loren Dean (Joe)
Dean portrayed Joe, Corey's ex-boyfriend. Following his role in the 1989 film, Dean went on to appear in films including Apollo 13, How to Make An American Quilt, The End of Violence, Gattaca and Enemy of the State. He notably played the recurring role of Russ Brennan during the first three seasons of the Fox series Bones. Dean's most recent acting credit was the role of DEA Agent Brown in the Clint Eastwood film The Mule.
-
Pamela Adlon (Rebecca)
Adlon, credited as Pamela Segall, played Rebecca, one of Lloyd's loyal friends from school. She went on to voice Bobby Hill on King of the Hill from 1997 to 2010, winning a Primetime Emmy for the role in 2002. She also voiced the character of Ashley Spinelli on the animated comedy series Recess from 1997 to 2003. Adlon's other television credits include the role of Marcy Runkle on Californication and as Pamela on Louie, on which she also worked as a writer and producer. She currently stars as Sam Fox on the FX series Better Things, which she co-created, writes, directs and produces. The comedy won a Peabody Award in 2016 and earned Adlon two Emmy nominations. The actress has also appeared in a number of films including Bed of Roses, Sgt. Bilko, Some Girl, Lucky 13, First Girl I Loved and Bumblebee.
-
Jeremy Piven (Mark)
Piven played Lloyd's friend Mark. While he was just getting his start as an actor when he appeared in Say Anything, Piven has gone on to star in a number of projects. He is best known for his role as Ari Gold in the HBO series Entourage, which ran from 2004 to 2011 and was followed by a movie in 2015. Piven's other TV credits include the roles of Spence Kovak on the ABC sitcom Ellen and Henry Gordon Selfridge on the ITV series Mr. Selfridge. He most recently starred on the short-lived CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd. Piven's film credits include roles in Grosse Pointe Blank, Very Bad Things, Serendipity, Old School, Chasing Liberty, Smokin' Aces, I Melt With You and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. Piven made headlines in Nov. 2017 when five women accused him of sexual misconduct, including claims of assault and harassment, while three additional women came forward with more allegations in Jan. 2018.
-
Eric Stoltz (Vahlere)
Stoltz appeared in the film as Vahlere, Lloyd and Diane's classmate who throws a party for the graduating seniors. Stoltz, who had already starred in films including Mask and Some Kind of Wonderful, went on to act in the projects Killing Zoe, Pulp Fiction, Kicking and Screaming, Harvard Man, The Butterfly Effect, The Honeymooners and Her Smell. He starred on the fourth and fifth seasons of Chicago Hope as Dr. Robert Yeats, while he also made guest appearances on the shows Mad About You, Once and Again, Will & Grace, Medium, Grey's Anatomy and Madam Secretary. In addition to his work as an actor, Stoltz directed the films Confessions of a Teenage Jesus Jerk and Class Rank, as well as episodes of shows including Boston Legal, Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Glee, Nashville, How to Get Away with Murder and Madam Secretary.