Feinberg Forecast: Scott's Final Projections Ahead of 91st Oscar Nominations
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist updates his assessments of all 24 categories.
These projections reflect Scott Feinberg's personal impressions (from screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some awards groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and awards voters).
GLOSSARY The following abbreviations denote the film festival(s) at which a film has screened and/or will be screening: SUND=Sundance, SXSW=South by Southwest, TRIB=Tribeca, CANN=Cannes, AFID=AFI Docs, VENI=Venice, TELL=Telluride, TIFF=Toronto, NYFF=New York, LOND=London and AFIF=AFI Fest.
-
Best Picture
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Green Book (Universal) TIFF
Roma (Netflix) VENI, TELL, TIFF, NYFF
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.) VENI, TIFF
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) VENI, TELL, NYFF
Bohemian Rhapsody (Fox)
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features) CANN
Black Panther (Disney)
Vice (Annapurna)
Eighth Grade (A24) SUND, SXSW
A Quiet Place (Paramount) SXSW
ALTERNATE
Cold War (Amazon) CANN, TELL, TIFF, NYFF
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
First Man (Universal) VENI, TELL, TIFF
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Private Life (Netflix) SUND, NYFF
-
Best Director
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) — podcast
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
ALTERNATE
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Paul Schrader (First Reformed)
-
Best Actor
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) — podcast
Christian Bale (Vice)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) — podcast
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Ethan Hawke (First Reformed) — podcast
ALTERNATE
John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Ryan Gosling (First Man)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate) — podcast
-
Best Actress
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Glenn Close (The Wife) — podcast
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite) — podcast
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) — podcast
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
ALTERNATE
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Joanna Kulig (Cold War)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Kathryn Hahn (Private Life)
-
Best Supporting Actor
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Mahershala Ali (Green Book) — podcast
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy) — podcast
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) — podcast
ALTERNATE
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Nicholas Hoult (The Favourite)
-
Best Supporting Actress
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Emma Stone (The Favourite) — podcast
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Amy Adams (Vice)
Claire Foy (First Man) — podcast
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
ALTERNATE
Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
PROJECTED NOMINEES
If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)
Black Panther (Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)
ALTERNATE
First Man (Josh Singer)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Leave No Trace (Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Death of Stalin (Peter Fellows, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, Fabien Nury and David Schneider)
-
Best Original Screenplay
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)
The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron) — podcast
Vice (Adam McKay) — podcast
Eighth Grade (Bo Burnham)
ALTERNATE
First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Cold War (Piotr Borkowski, Janusz Glowacki and Pawel Pawlikowski)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Mid90s (Jonah Hill)
-
Best Animated Feature
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Incredibles 2 (Disney/Pixar)
Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony)
Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight) BERL, SXSW
Mirai (GKIDS)
ALTERNATE
Early Man (Lionsgate/Aardman)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (Universal/Illumination)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Ruben Brandt, Collector (Sony Classics)
-
Best Documentary Feature
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Won't You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features) SUND, SXSW
Free Solo (National Geographic) TELL, TIFF
Minding the Gap (Hulu/Magnolia) SUND, AFID
RBG (Magnolia) SUND
Three Identical Strangers (Neon) SUND
ALTERNATE
Shirkers (Netflix) SUND, AFID
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Crime + Punishment (Hulu) SUND, AFID
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Quincy (Netflix) TIFF
-
Best Foreign Language Film
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Roma [Mexico] (Netflix) VENI, TELL, TIFF, NYFF
Cold War [Poland] (Amazon) CANN, TELL, TIFF, NYFF
Shoplifters [Japan] (Magnolia) CANN, TELL, TIFF, NYFF
Capernaum [Lebanon] (Sony Classics) CANN, TIFF
Burning [South Korea] (Well Go USA) CANN, NYFF
ALTERNATE
Never Look Away [Germany] (Sony Classics) VENI, TIFF
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Birds of Passage [Colombia] (The Orchard) CANN, TELL, TIFF, LOND
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Dogman [Italy] CANN, TELL, TIFF, LOND
-
Best Cinematography
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
First Man (Linus Sandgren)
The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)
ALTERNATE
Black Panther (Rachel Morrison)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Bohemian Rhapsody (Newton Thomas Sigel)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Rider (Joshua James Richards)
-
Best Costume Design
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Colleen Atwood)
Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)
The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
ALTERNATE
Bohemian Rhapsody (Julian Day)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
If Beale Street Could Talk (Caroline Eselin)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
-
Best Film Editing
PROJECTED NOMINEES
A Star Is Born (Jay Cassidy)
First Man (Tom Cross)
Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron and Adam Gough)
Vice (Hank Corwin)
ALTERNATE
Black Panther (Debbie Berman and Michael P. Shawver)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (Eddie Hamilton)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
-
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
Stan & Ollie
ALTERNATE
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
-
Best Original Score
PROJECTED NOMINEES
First Man (Justin Hurwitz)
If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
A Quiet Place (Marco Beltrami)
ALTERNATE
BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Carter Burwell)
-
Best Original Song
PROJECTED NOMINEES
"Shallow" (A Star Is Born, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt)
Performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
"All the Stars" (Black Panther, written by Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith)
Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin', written by Dolly Parton and Linda Perry)
Performed by Dolly Parton — podcast
"I'll Fight" (RBG, written by Diane Warren)
Performed by Jennifer Hudson
"Trip A Little Light Fantastic" (Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)
Performed by Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda
ALTERNATE
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)
Performed by Emily Blunt
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
"OYAHYTT" (Sorry to Bother You, written by The Coup/Boots Riley)
Performed by The Coup/Boots Riley
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
"Requiem for a Private War" (A Private War, written by Annie Lennox)
Performed by Annie Lennox
-
Best Production Design
PROJECTED NOMINEES
The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)
First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)
Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock)
Bohemian Rhapsody (Aaron Haye and Anna Lynch-Robinson)
ALTERNATE
Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Sorry to Bother You (Jason Kisvarday)
-
Best Sound Editing
PROJECTED NOMINEES
First Man
A Quiet Place
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
ALTERNATE
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
-
Best Sound Mixing
PROJECTED NOMINEES
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
ALTERNATE
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
-
Best Visual Effects
PROJECTED NOMINEES
First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Ready Player One
Welcome to Marwen
ALTERNATE
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
-
Best Animated Short
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Bao (Pixar)
Bird Karma (Universal)
Bilby (Universal)
Weekends (still seeking U.S. distribution)
One Small Step (ShortsTV)
ALTERNATE
Age of Sail (still seeking U.S. distribution)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Lost & Found (still seeking U.S. distribution)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Pepe le Morse (still seeking U.S. distribution)
-
Best Documentary Short
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Zion (Netflix)
Period. End of Sentence. (still seeking U.S. distribution)
End Game (Netflix)
Women of the Gulag (Mayfilms)
’63 Boycott (Kartemquin/PBS WORLD)
ALTERNATE
A Night at the Garden (Field of Vision)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes (NYT Op-Docs)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Take Back the Harbor (Discovery)
-
Best Live Action Short
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Wale (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Caroline (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Detainment (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Marguerite (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Fauve (still seeking U.S. distribution)
ALTERNATE
Icare (still seeking U.S. distribution)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Skin (still seeking U.S. distribution)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Chuchotage (still seeking U.S. distribution)