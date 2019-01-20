Feinberg Forecast: Scott's Final Projections Ahead of 91st Oscar Nominations

PROJECTED NOMINEES

"Shallow" (A Star Is Born, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt)

Performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

"All the Stars" (Black Panther, written by Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith)

Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin', written by Dolly Parton and Linda Perry)

Performed by Dolly Parton — podcast

"I'll Fight" (RBG, written by Diane Warren)

Performed by Jennifer Hudson

"Trip A Little Light Fantastic" (Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

Performed by Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

ALTERNATE

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

Performed by Emily Blunt

POTENTIAL SURPRISE

"OYAHYTT" (Sorry to Bother You, written by The Coup/Boots Riley)

Performed by The Coup/Boots Riley

SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA

"Requiem for a Private War" (A Private War, written by Annie Lennox)

Performed by Annie Lennox