'The Secret Life of Pets 2': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

Secret Life of Pets, Chris Renaud's animated film about what pets do when their owners are not around, is back this summer with a sequel. Max the Terrier returns with his old set of pet pals, but with a new set of adjustments: His owner, Katie, is a newlywed and a new mother. Things get especially rocky for Max when Katie and her family take him on a getaway to the countryside. For the terrier, it's not quite a relaxing vacation but a nerve-wrecking adventure where he encounters dog-averse farm animals.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 features some familiar voices, like Kevin Hart as Snowball and Eric Stonestreet as Duke, but audiences will be introduced to some new characters as well, like a sheepdog named Rooster (Harrison Ford) and a Shih Tzu named Daisy (Tiffany Haddish).

The first film, which earned $875.5 million worldwide, hit theaters in 2016. Ahead of the sequel's June 7 release, find out more about the voice cast below.