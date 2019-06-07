'The Secret Life of Pets 2': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer
Patton Oswalt takes over the voice of Max from embattled comedian Louis C.K. in the sequel, which hits theaters Friday.
Secret Life of Pets, Chris Renaud's animated film about what pets do when their owners are not around, is back this summer with a sequel. Max the Terrier returns with his old set of pet pals, but with a new set of adjustments: His owner, Katie, is a newlywed and a new mother. Things get especially rocky for Max when Katie and her family take him on a getaway to the countryside. For the terrier, it's not quite a relaxing vacation but a nerve-wrecking adventure where he encounters dog-averse farm animals.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 features some familiar voices, like Kevin Hart as Snowball and Eric Stonestreet as Duke, but audiences will be introduced to some new characters as well, like a sheepdog named Rooster (Harrison Ford) and a Shih Tzu named Daisy (Tiffany Haddish).
The first film, which earned $875.5 million worldwide, hit theaters in 2016. Ahead of the sequel's June 7 release, find out more about the voice cast below.
Patton Oswalt as Max
Patton Oswalt takes on the role of the terrier and protagonist, Max, who was originally played by embattled comedian Louis C.K. (who was dropped by Universal Pictures and Illumination in November 2017 after five women told The New York Times that C.K. sexually harassed them). Oswalt does have prior experience with being the frontrunner of an animated film about animals as he previously played Remy in Disney’s Ratatouille. The actor-comedian is currently in production for Hulu's revival of television drama Veronica Mars alongside Kristen Bell.
Kevin Hart as Snowball
Hart reprises his role as Snowball, who was a former rebellious rabbit and leader of “The Flushed Pets,” a gang of animals who ditched the domesticated pet life. Now adopted by a girl name Molly, his days of rebellion are behind them — or are they? Besides The Secret Life of Pets 2, Hart has a recently released comedy special on Netflix titled Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.
Harrison Ford as RoosterFrom Hans Solo to Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford is no stranger to a film packed with action. In this animated adventure, the actor voices Rooster, a Welsh Sheepdog. Following The Secret Life of Pets 2, the Oscar-nominated star will be reprising his role Indiana Jones in 2021, but not before he plays John Thornton in another canine-centric flick, The Call of the Wild, in 2020.
Eric Stonestreet as Duke
Stonestreet returns as Duke, a stray Newfoundland mix who mixes up Max’s posh New York lifestyle in the first film when Katie takes in the shaggy stray. Stonestreet will be wrapping up his decade run on Modern Family, which ABC has renewed for an 11th and final season.
Jenny Slate as Gidget
The voice actress will again be playing Gidget, a white Pomeranian who shares mutual puppy love with Max. Gidget's martial arts skills may come in handy for the sequel when she has to rescue Max’s beloved toy from the clutches of a group of cats. Following The Secret Life of Pets 2, Slate will be in another animated animal film, The Ark and the Aardvark, alongside Miles Teller and Aubrey Plaza.
Tiffany Haddish as Daisy
Haddish briefly trades in her wings from her role as a toucan in Netflix’s adult cartoon comedy Tuca & Bertie for paws. The comedy actress will play newcomer Daisy, a Shih Tzu. Following the film, Haddish will star in Limited Partners in 2020. She is also working on season 3 of The Last O.G. and several other projects such as TV series Kids Say the Darndest Things.
Lake Bell as ChloeBell returns as the plump and grey tabby cat Chloe. This time around, Chloe will be teaching Gidget cat etiquette so the white Pomeranian can pass for a feline among the cats who are holding Max’s toy hostage. Bell will continue executive producing and starring in ABC's Bless This Mess, as it has been renewed for a second season.
Dana Carvey as Pops
Saturday Night Live alumnus Dana Carvey reprises his role as Pops, an older Basset Hound who aids his paralyzed hindlegs with a set of wheels. Carvey will continue bringing his comedy chops to Pops character, with witty lines like this, fromThe Secret Life of Pets, "For me, every breath is a cliffhanger."
Hannibal Buress as BuddyOne of Max's New York pet buddies, the dachshund named Buddy will again be voiced by Hannibal Burress. Buress also recently wrapped up his five-season stint in comedy series Broad City.
Chris Renaud as NormanIn addition sitting in the director’s chair, Renaud will again be voicing Norman, a wayward guinea pig who, in the first film, had a tough time finding his way back home. Renaud, who has executive produced the Despicable Me franchise, will be producing the fourth film in the installment as well as the 2020 release Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Ellie Kemper as KatieKemper returns as Katie, but with a ring on her finger. Katie's newlywed status begins to affect her relationship with her dog Max, one of the main moving parts of The Secret Life of Pets 2's plot. The actress will also star alongside Drew Barrymore and Holland Taylor in the comedy film The Stand-in, which is currently in postproduction.
Nick Kroll as Sergei
With Snowball’s benevolent evolution from the first film, The Secret Life of Pets 2 gets a new villain, Sergei. Kroll voices the circus owner, who has a reputation for mistreating animals. Kroll will also be playing Uncle Fester in the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is currently in postproduction.