Movie Trailers This Week: 'Aladdin' Offers More Will Smith as the Genie, Olivia Wilde's Directorial Debut 'Booksmart'
Jacob Tremblay stars in the red band trailer release for 'Good Boys' and Charlize Theron is back with Seth Rogen by her side in the second trailer for 'Long Shot.'
The Guy Ritchie-directed live-action Aladdin released its first full length trailer this week, starring a blue-skinned Will Smith as the genie and Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Olivia Wilde's Booksmart launched a red band trailer, starring Jonah Hill's younger sister Beanie Feldstein and actress Kaitlyn Dever.
Gene Stupnitsky directs Good Boys with Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon. Avengers: Endgame and the Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen comedy Long Shot both released a second trailer this week as well.
Watch the latest trailers from the week below.
-
'Aladdin' Trailer
Release Date: May 24 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Guy Ritchie
Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott
-
'Booksmart' Red Band Trailer
Release Date: May 24 | Annapurna Pictures | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Olivia Wilde
Starring Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Lisa Kudrow
-
'Good Boys' Red Band Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 16 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Gene Stupnitsky
Starring Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon
-
'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer 2
Release Date: April 26 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson
-
'Long Shot' Trailer 2
Release Date: May 3 | Lionsgate
Directed by Jonathan Levine
Starring Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen