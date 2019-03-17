Movie Trailers This Week: 'Aladdin' Offers More Will Smith as the Genie, Olivia Wilde's Directorial Debut 'Booksmart'

The Guy Ritchie-directed live-action Aladdin released its first full length trailer this week, starring a blue-skinned Will Smith as the genie and Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Olivia Wilde's Booksmart launched a red band trailer, starring Jonah Hill's younger sister Beanie Feldstein and actress Kaitlyn Dever.

Gene Stupnitsky directs Good Boys with Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon. Avengers: Endgame and the Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen comedy Long Shot both released a second trailer this week as well.

Watch the latest trailers from the week below.