The Memorable Guest Stars of 'Seinfeld': Where Are They Now?

It's been 30 years since the first episode of Seinfeld aired on NBC on July 5, 1989.

The comedy ran for nine seasons and had a total of 180 episodes before the series finale aired May 14, 1998.

Since the series ended, Jerry Seinfeld has continued his successful stand-up comedy career and created Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has also kept busy since starring as Elaine, recently wrapping up her award-winning turn as Selina Meyer on HBO's Veep. She has won 11 Emmys throughout her career. After winning outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld in 1996, she won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2006 for her titular role on The New Adventures of Old Christine. She won the best comedy actress Emmy five more times for her role on Veep, while she additionally won three Emmys for her work as a producer on the show in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Since playing George Costanza, Jason Alexander has gone on to appear in the films Shallow Hal, Ira & Abby, Wild Card and Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant. His television credits include guest appearances on The New Adventures of Old Christine, Franklin & Bash, Two and a Half Men, The Grinder, Young Sheldon and The Orville. Alexander has also directed episodes of Everybody Hates Chris, Criminal Minds, 'Til Death and Mike & Molly.

The man behind Cosmo Kramer, Michael Richards co-created and starred on NBC's The Michael Richards Show in 2000 and was part of the cast of TV Land series Kirstie, which aired from 2013-2014. He has also appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Beyond its core stars, Seinfeld featured a number of memorable guest stars who went on to make it big in Hollywood. Actors including Lauren Graham, Kristin Davis, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Molly Shannon, Debra Jo Rupp, Courteney Cox, Kathy Griffin, Brenda Strong and Jon Favreau all appeared on the NBC show during its nine-year run.

Read on to see what those actors and others who played memorable characters or went on to have greater success in the entertainment industry have been up to since appearing on Seinfeld.