ESPY Awards: Serena Williams, Tiger Woods and More Score Nominations

2:27 PM 6/19/2019

by Annie Howard

The ceremony, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will air July 10 live on ABC from Los Angeles.

Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

The 2019 ESPY Awards will return to ABC for a fifth year to celebrate the year's greatest achievements in sports and honor leading athletes and performances. The ceremony, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will air July 10, live on ABC from the  Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Simone Biles, Alexander Ovechkin, Chloe Kim, Drew Brees and Mookie Betts are among the notable nominees. Betts is nominated for best male athlete along with three other category newcomers, Patrick Mahomes, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooks Koepka, filling the category with newcomers for only the second time in ESPYs history. Breanna Stewart, Simone Biles and Mikaela Shiffrin return to the best female athlete category, plus newcomer Alex Morgan.

James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant return in the best NBA player category, with first-timer Paul George. Drew Brees and Klay Thompson return to best record-breaking performance, along with two newcomers, Oregon basketball's Sabrina Ionescu and high school runner Matthew Boling.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka earned three nominations this year including best breakthrough athlete, best upset and best female tennis player.

The 2019 ESPYs also pay tribute to the "achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes" with three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and The Pat Tillman Award for Service. As previously announced, the awards will be presented to Celtics legend Bill Russell, former Marine Corps Sergeant Kirstie Ennis and high school football Coach Rob Mendez, respectively. The ESPYS are a supportive of The V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano in 1993.

A full list of nominees follows.

  • Best Male Athlete

    Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
    Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
    Brooks Koepka, Golf

  • Best Female Athlete

    Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
    Simone Biles, Gymnast
    Alex Morgan, USWNT
    Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing

  • Best Breakthrough Athlete

    Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
    Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
    Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
    Naomi Osaka – US Open, Australian Open

  • Best Game

    NCAAF – LSU vs. Texas A&M: Aggies win seven-overtime 74-72 thriller in highest scoring game in FBS history
    NFL Week 11 – LA Rams (54) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51) – Monday Night Football
    NCAAW Final Four – Notre Dame (81) vs. UConn (76) – 26 lead changes

  • Best College Athlete

    Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Football – 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner
    Zion Williamson, Duke MBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner
    Rachel Garcia, UCLA Softball – USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
    Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner

  • Best Record-Breaking Performance

    Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre
    Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth’s mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men’s and women’s record in a single season in the Ducks’ 96–78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth
    Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry’s previous mark
    Matthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98

  • Best Play (Bracket-Style Voting)

    . Miami Miracle: Miami Dolphins Stun the New England Patriots
    . Kawhi Leonard Drains Game-Winner at Buzzer in Game 7
    . Derrick Henry's NFL-record 99-yard run vs. Jaguars
    . Wayne Rooney Just Single-Handedly Won A Match For D.C. United
    . UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10
    . Andrew Benintendi calls game
    . Damian Lillard Sends OKC Home On Buzzer Beater
    . Manchester QB Brendon Clar throws this ball to Kevin Henderson for the 48 yard TD catch
    . Texas Tech WR makes one-handed grab that mirrors OBJs best catch
    . Kinsley Washington singled home Jacqui Prober to win the Bruins' 12th softball title
    . Julie Ertz gives the USWNT the lead early in the second half
    . Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold
    . Arike Ogunbowale Behind the Back Pass
    . Kihei Clark, Mamadi Diakite Save Virginia at the buzzer
    . Wilmington Charter's Taylor Gillis with CATCH OF THE YEAR!
    . 'Hail Mary' pass helps Texas high school football team win state title

  • Best Viral Sports Moment

    Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram, the 7-year-old  running phenom is already faster than you
    Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold
    Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10
    Don’t Sleep on Sister Mary Jo’s curveball

  • Best Upset

    NCAAF – Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35, Old Dominion only had a 1.8% chance of winning according to ESPN’s FPI, making it the largest upset by an FBS team in the 14 years of Football Power Index projections
    2018 US Open – Naomi Osaka defeating Serena Williams
    NHL – Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off what many thought impossible, an upset for the ages after a 7-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on in Game 4 of their best-of-7 series.
    Boxing – Andy Ruiz Jr. upset win over Anthony Joshua

  • Best International Men's Soccer Player

    Lionel Messi
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Kylian Mbappe
    Virgil Van Dyke

  • Best International Women's Soccer Player

    Pernille Harder, Denmark
    Ada Hegerberg, Norway
    Sam Kerr, Australia
    Lucy Bronze, England

  • Best NFL Player

    Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
    Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
    Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
    Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

  • Best MLB Player

    Mookie Betts, Red Sox
    Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
    Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets
    Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays

  • Best NHL Player

    Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
    Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
    Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
    Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

  • Best Driver

    Lewis Hamilton, F1
    Steve Torrence, NHRA
    Scott Dixon, Indy
    Kyle Busch, NASCAR

  • Best NBA Player

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
    James Harden, Houston Rockets
    Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
    Paul George, OKC Thunder

  • Best WNBA Player

    Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
    Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
    Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
    Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

  • Best Boxer

    Canelo Alvarez
    Vasily Lomachenko
    Oleksandr Usyk
    Terence Crawford

  • Best MMA Fighter

    Israel Adesanya
    Daniel Cormier
    Henry Cejudo
    Amanda Nunes

  • Best Male Golfer

    Brooks Koepka
    Tiger Woods
    Justin Rose
    Francesco Molinari

  • Best Female Golfer

    Ariya Jutanugarn
    Brooke Henderson
    Jin-Young Ko
    Sung Hyun Park

  • Best Male Tennis Player

    Novak Djokovic
    Rafael Nadal
    Roger Federer
    Stefanos Tsitsipas

  • Best Female Tennis Player

    Naomi Osaka
    Simona Halep
    Serena Williams
    Petra Kvitová

  • Best Male Action Sports Athlete

    Nyjah Huston (USA), skateboard
    Scotty James (AUS), snowboard
    Tom Pages (FRA), freestyle motocross
    Gabriel Medina (BRA), surf

  • Best Female Action Sports Athlete

    Kelly Sildaru (EST), ski
    Chloe Kim (USA), snowboard
    Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL), snowboard
    Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), surf

  • Best Jockey

    Irad Ortiz Jr.
    Mike Smith
    Florent Geroux
    Jose Ortiz

  • Best Male Athlete with a Disability

    Mark Barr – Triathalon
    Declan Farmer  – Hockey
    Daniel Romanchuk – Marathon Racing
    Oz Sanchez – Cycling

  • Best Female Athlete with a Disability

    Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
    Tatyana McFadden, Marathon Racing
    Shawn Morelli, Cycling
    Allysa Seely, Triathalon

  • Best Bowler

    Jason Belmonte
    Norm Duke
    Anthony Simonsen
    Jakob Butturff

  • Best MLS Player

    Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
    Wayne Rooney, DC United
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy
    Aaron Long, NY Red Bulls

  • Best NWSL Player

    Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns
    Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns
    Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
    Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage

  • Best eSports Moment (bracket-style voting)

    . SonicFox winning Evo after switching sides
    . Team Liquid upsets defending world champ Invictus Gaming at MSI
    . Cloud9 wins CS:GO Boston Major
    . Astralis winning Katowice
    . Invictus League of Legends World Championship
    . Spitfire win inaugural Overwatch League championship
    . Serral winning StarCraft at BlizzCon
    . Shanghai Dragons end 42-game losing streak
    . Team OG wins the International and $11 million from qualifiers
    . Chiquita Evans becoming the first woman in the 2K League
    . oLarry's return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting
    . Leffen finally winning EVO in what could be Melee's last year at the event
    . Ninja Fortnite win with Marshmello at E3 ProAM
    . Chritobin Madden Challenge walk off
    . G2 wins R6 world championship
    . Mongausse winning Summer Skirmish from out of nowhere

  • Best WWE Moment

    Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw, announces his Leukemia is in remission
    Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women’s Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35
    Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35
    Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women’s Championship Title