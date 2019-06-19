ESPY Awards: Serena Williams, Tiger Woods and More Score Nominations

The 2019 ESPY Awards will return to ABC for a fifth year to celebrate the year's greatest achievements in sports and honor leading athletes and performances. The ceremony, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will air July 10, live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Simone Biles, Alexander Ovechkin, Chloe Kim, Drew Brees and Mookie Betts are among the notable nominees. Betts is nominated for best male athlete along with three other category newcomers, Patrick Mahomes, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooks Koepka, filling the category with newcomers for only the second time in ESPYs history. Breanna Stewart, Simone Biles and Mikaela Shiffrin return to the best female athlete category, plus newcomer Alex Morgan.

James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant return in the best NBA player category, with first-timer Paul George. Drew Brees and Klay Thompson return to best record-breaking performance, along with two newcomers, Oregon basketball's Sabrina Ionescu and high school runner Matthew Boling.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka earned three nominations this year including best breakthrough athlete, best upset and best female tennis player.

The 2019 ESPYs also pay tribute to the "achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes" with three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and The Pat Tillman Award for Service. As previously announced, the awards will be presented to Celtics legend Bill Russell, former Marine Corps Sergeant Kirstie Ennis and high school football Coach Rob Mendez, respectively. The ESPYS are a supportive of The V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano in 1993.

A full list of nominees follows.