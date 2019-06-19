ESPY Awards: Serena Williams, Tiger Woods and More Score Nominations
The ceremony, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will air July 10 live on ABC from Los Angeles.
The 2019 ESPY Awards will return to ABC for a fifth year to celebrate the year's greatest achievements in sports and honor leading athletes and performances. The ceremony, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will air July 10, live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Simone Biles, Alexander Ovechkin, Chloe Kim, Drew Brees and Mookie Betts are among the notable nominees. Betts is nominated for best male athlete along with three other category newcomers, Patrick Mahomes, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooks Koepka, filling the category with newcomers for only the second time in ESPYs history. Breanna Stewart, Simone Biles and Mikaela Shiffrin return to the best female athlete category, plus newcomer Alex Morgan.
James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant return in the best NBA player category, with first-timer Paul George. Drew Brees and Klay Thompson return to best record-breaking performance, along with two newcomers, Oregon basketball's Sabrina Ionescu and high school runner Matthew Boling.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka earned three nominations this year including best breakthrough athlete, best upset and best female tennis player.
The 2019 ESPYs also pay tribute to the "achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes" with three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and The Pat Tillman Award for Service. As previously announced, the awards will be presented to Celtics legend Bill Russell, former Marine Corps Sergeant Kirstie Ennis and high school football Coach Rob Mendez, respectively. The ESPYS are a supportive of The V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano in 1993.
A full list of nominees follows.
Best Male AthletePatrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Brooks Koepka, Golf
Best Female AthleteBreanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Simone Biles, Gymnast Alex Morgan, USWNT Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Naomi Osaka – US Open, Australian Open
Best GameNCAAF – LSU vs. Texas A&M: Aggies win seven-overtime 74-72 thriller in highest scoring game in FBS history NFL Week 11 – LA Rams (54) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51) – Monday Night Football NCAAW Final Four – Notre Dame (81) vs. UConn (76) – 26 lead changes
Best College AthleteKyler Murray, Oklahoma Football – 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner Zion Williamson, Duke MBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner Rachel Garcia, UCLA Softball – USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner
Best Record-Breaking PerformanceDrew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth’s mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men’s and women’s record in a single season in the Ducks’ 96–78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry’s previous mark Matthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98
Best Play (Bracket-Style Voting). Miami Miracle: Miami Dolphins Stun the New England Patriots . Kawhi Leonard Drains Game-Winner at Buzzer in Game 7 . Derrick Henry's NFL-record 99-yard run vs. Jaguars . Wayne Rooney Just Single-Handedly Won A Match For D.C. United . UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 . Andrew Benintendi calls game . Damian Lillard Sends OKC Home On Buzzer Beater . Manchester QB Brendon Clar throws this ball to Kevin Henderson for the 48 yard TD catch . Texas Tech WR makes one-handed grab that mirrors OBJs best catch . Kinsley Washington singled home Jacqui Prober to win the Bruins' 12th softball title . Julie Ertz gives the USWNT the lead early in the second half . Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold . Arike Ogunbowale Behind the Back Pass . Kihei Clark, Mamadi Diakite Save Virginia at the buzzer . Wilmington Charter's Taylor Gillis with CATCH OF THE YEAR! . 'Hail Mary' pass helps Texas high school football team win state title
Best Viral Sports MomentRudolph “Blaze” Ingram, the 7-year-old running phenom is already faster than you Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10 Don’t Sleep on Sister Mary Jo’s curveball
Best UpsetNCAAF – Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35, Old Dominion only had a 1.8% chance of winning according to ESPN’s FPI, making it the largest upset by an FBS team in the 14 years of Football Power Index projections 2018 US Open – Naomi Osaka defeating Serena Williams NHL – Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off what many thought impossible, an upset for the ages after a 7-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on in Game 4 of their best-of-7 series. Boxing – Andy Ruiz Jr. upset win over Anthony Joshua
Best International Men's Soccer PlayerLionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Virgil Van Dyke
Best International Women's Soccer PlayerPernille Harder, Denmark Ada Hegerberg, Norway Sam Kerr, Australia Lucy Bronze, England
Best NFL PlayerPatrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Best MLB PlayerMookie Betts, Red Sox Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays
Best NHL PlayerNikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best DriverLewis Hamilton, F1 Steve Torrence, NHRA Scott Dixon, Indy Kyle Busch, NASCAR
Best NBA PlayerGiannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks James Harden, Houston Rockets Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors Paul George, OKC Thunder
Best WNBA PlayerBreanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Best BoxerCanelo Alvarez Vasily Lomachenko Oleksandr Usyk Terence Crawford
Best MMA FighterIsrael Adesanya Daniel Cormier Henry Cejudo Amanda Nunes
Best Male GolferBrooks Koepka Tiger Woods Justin Rose Francesco Molinari
Best Female GolferAriya Jutanugarn Brooke Henderson Jin-Young Ko Sung Hyun Park
Best Male Tennis PlayerNovak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Stefanos Tsitsipas
Best Female Tennis PlayerNaomi Osaka Simona Halep Serena Williams Petra Kvitová
Best Male Action Sports AthleteNyjah Huston (USA), skateboard Scotty James (AUS), snowboard Tom Pages (FRA), freestyle motocross Gabriel Medina (BRA), surf
Best Female Action Sports AthleteKelly Sildaru (EST), ski Chloe Kim (USA), snowboard Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL), snowboard Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), surf
Best JockeyIrad Ortiz Jr. Mike Smith Florent Geroux Jose Ortiz
Best Male Athlete with a DisabilityMark Barr – Triathalon Declan Farmer – Hockey Daniel Romanchuk – Marathon Racing Oz Sanchez – Cycling
Best Female Athlete with a DisabilityOksana Masters, Nordic Skiing Tatyana McFadden, Marathon Racing Shawn Morelli, Cycling Allysa Seely, Triathalon
Best BowlerJason Belmonte Norm Duke Anthony Simonsen Jakob Butturff
Best MLS PlayerJosef Martinez, Atlanta United Wayne Rooney, DC United Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy Aaron Long, NY Red Bulls
Best NWSL PlayerLindsey Horan, Portland Thorns Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage
Best eSports Moment (bracket-style voting). SonicFox winning Evo after switching sides . Team Liquid upsets defending world champ Invictus Gaming at MSI . Cloud9 wins CS:GO Boston Major . Astralis winning Katowice . Invictus League of Legends World Championship . Spitfire win inaugural Overwatch League championship . Serral winning StarCraft at BlizzCon . Shanghai Dragons end 42-game losing streak . Team OG wins the International and $11 million from qualifiers . Chiquita Evans becoming the first woman in the 2K League . oLarry's return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting . Leffen finally winning EVO in what could be Melee's last year at the event . Ninja Fortnite win with Marshmello at E3 ProAM . Chritobin Madden Challenge walk off . G2 wins R6 world championship . Mongausse winning Summer Skirmish from out of nowhere
Best WWE MomentRoman Reigns returns to WWE Raw, announces his Leukemia is in remission Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women’s Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35 Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35 Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women’s Championship Title