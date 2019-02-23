Late-Night Lately: Seth Meyers' Oscar Movie, Trevor Noah on Jussie Smollett, Hosts Weigh in on Bernie Sanders' Campaign
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So fill up your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments you can't afford to miss.
This week: Late Night's Seth Meyers and Amber Ruffin starred in a parody movie just in times for the Oscars, White Savior. Meanwhile, Trevor Noah and his team responded to the ongoing Jussie Smollett controversy. Other hosts weighed in on Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and Trump's national emergency declaration.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin Spoof Awards Movies With 'White Savior'
Days before the 91st Academy Awards, Late Night With Seth Meyers spoofed movies that tend to win acclaim with a trailer for a fake movie called White Savior.
In the trailer, Ruffin plays a "world-renowned scientist, an accomplished cellist and activist" while Meyers plays "a man who was white while she did it" and needlessly intercedes in moments that show Ruffin's character showcasing her accomplishments.
During a speech, for instance, Meyers adjusts her mic: "Her mic was too high, but I fixed it," he explains to the audience, seeking praise. At a bar when Ruffin is about to stand up against a segregationist policy, Meyers interrupts her and says "Hey, she's with me." While she's writing a complicated equation, Meyers tells her she should do something with her talents. Ruffin responds, "I'm your boss."
Late Night has presented fake awards movies previously, in 2017 with Oscar Bait and last year with Newspaper Movie.
Trevor Noah Mocks Jussie Smollett's "Insane" Logic
In response to new charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett for falsifying a police report, The Daily Show weighed in on the conflict with a Trevor Noah speech, a faux movie trailer and a correspondent's take.
Noah pointed out that the alleged reason for Smollett's scheme was to get a raise. "This is a petty reason to pull off such a major crime. Imagine if we found out that Tupac had faked his own death just to get out of a Blockbuster late fee? That would be insane."
Later in the clip, Noah talked about how Chicago Police claim that Smollett wanted the crime to be caught on camera, "but that didn't go right either," noted the host, as the actual crime wasn't caught on rotating security cameras — only the activity beforehand. "You've got to be shitting me," Noah said. "He wanted to be caught but he didn't get caught on camera because he didn't know which way the camera was pointing? You're an actor, that's your job!"
Noah concluded: "When this started out, it was a story about people who hated Jussie Smollett because he was black and gay," Noah said. But now, people hate him because he's an asshole. In other words, they're judging him on the content of his character. And that, my friends, is progress."
Hosts Weigh In on Bernie Sanders' 2020 Presidential Campaign
Following Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders' announcement on Tuesday that he's launching a second presidential campaign, this time for the 2020 election, late-night hosts had some fun reprising their impressions of the Vermont lawmaker.
Jimmy Fallon impersonated the politician and suggested some campaign slogans that might be helpful. "Hello, I'm Bernie Sanders, and I'm yelling for president of the United States," Fallon began. "I'm running and everyone is talking about it, I've been trending all day on the Tweeter. Hashbrown 'BernieSanders2020.'"
Fallon, still in character, went on to explain how he is the candidate with the most experience. "Literally, I am older than all 20 of them combined. Most people who run for president don't understand the Constitution. I understand it, because I was there when we signed it."
Stephen Colbert also poked fun at Sanders's age by expressing that he made his presidential campaign announcement in the "most Bernie way possible" — on Vermont Public Radio. "After that, he made it official by posting a flyer on his local co-op bulletin board."
Colbert then gave a short impersonation of Sanders with "a dream for this diverse nation to be led by an old white guy."
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah noted that if he were to win the presidency, Sanders would be the oldest president ever. "And I mean that literally: He was born a few months before George Washington," Noah joked.
He also had fun with Sanders' bold response to CBS This Morning's John Dickerson when asked about former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is exploring a presidential bid. "Oh, isn't that nice," Sanders said. "Why is Howard Schultz on every television station in this country? Why are you quoting Howard Schultz? Because he's a billionaire."
Noah threw up his hands in response: "Yo, I've missed Bernie so much," he said, launching into an impression of Sanders' response. "Because every other politician would answer that question in a politician-y way... Bernie's just like, 'Howard Schultz can run for president of my ass."
'Late Night' Pokes Fun at Push for On-Screen Diversity in Film
While a number of movies released over the past year have demonstrated strides being made in onscreen inclusion, Late Night With Seth Meyers writers Amber Ruffin and Jermaine Affonso joked that in order to find the "most diverse film of 2018," they had to look into explicit material.
Ruffin and Affonso appeared on Tuesday's show pretending to be members of the "American Diversity Council" to poke fun at the push for onscreen diversity. But the high point in inclusivity wasn't an acclaimed film like Crazy Rich Asians, Roma or Black Panther; instead, as Ruffin and Affonso deadpanned, the it was a fake pornographic title: Backyard Bus Bangers 6.
They explained that the fake film included actors of many backgrounds and that it featured "roughly nine times more interracial relationships than any other movie made in the last year."
They also joked that the Jewish director and castmembers who resembled Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas showed that the production embraced diversity both on- and offscreen.
"So congratulations to the cast and crew of Backyard Bus Bangers 6," Affonso said. "I shudder to say that more Hollywood films should aspire to your example."
James Corden Parodies Star-Studded Calvin Klein Ad
James Corden put his own spin on Calvin Klein's recent #MyCalvins campaign on Wednesday's Late Late Show.
The host inserted himself into the ad that features Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky. The original commercial saw the young talent lounging around in Calvin Klein underwear.
The Late Late Show version cuts to Corden, clad in an undershirt and robe, trying to make a bowl of cereal but discovering the box is empty. "Who puts empty cereal boxes back in the cupboard?" he complained. A clip of Mendes enjoying his own cereal played before Corden blamed the singer for not restocking the kitchen.
Corden also inserted himself into a scene that showed Jenner singing along to the song while she filed her nails in the bathroom. The host knocked on the door and tells her, "Kendall, you grew up with like nine sisters. You know how sharing a bathroom works."
Finally dressed, Corden told his roommates that he was ready to leave. "I'm ready to be part of hot, young Hollywood," he said to what turned out to be an empty room.
Late-Night Lineup: February 24-30
Monday, February 25
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: NBC celebrates the fifth anniversary of Fallon's Tonight Show with an episode inspired by The Larry Sanders Show, featuring Ben Stiller and Tina Fey.
Wednesday, February 27
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Old friend and former Man Show co-host Adam Carolla stops by.
Thursday, February 28
Watch What Happens Live: Get ready for the Felicity questions when Scott Foley stops by Andy Cohen's clubhouse.