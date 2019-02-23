Late-Night Lately: Seth Meyers' Oscar Movie, Trevor Noah on Jussie Smollett, Hosts Weigh in on Bernie Sanders' Campaign

Following Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders' announcement on Tuesday that he's launching a second presidential campaign, this time for the 2020 election, late-night hosts had some fun reprising their impressions of the Vermont lawmaker.

Jimmy Fallon impersonated the politician and suggested some campaign slogans that might be helpful. "Hello, I'm Bernie Sanders, and I'm yelling for president of the United States," Fallon began. "I'm running and everyone is talking about it, I've been trending all day on the Tweeter. Hashbrown 'BernieSanders2020.'"

Fallon, still in character, went on to explain how he is the candidate with the most experience. "Literally, I am older than all 20 of them combined. Most people who run for president don't understand the Constitution. I understand it, because I was there when we signed it."

Stephen Colbert also poked fun at Sanders's age by expressing that he made his presidential campaign announcement in the "most Bernie way possible" — on Vermont Public Radio. "After that, he made it official by posting a flyer on his local co-op bulletin board."

Colbert then gave a short impersonation of Sanders with "a dream for this diverse nation to be led by an old white guy."

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah noted that if he were to win the presidency, Sanders would be the oldest president ever. "And I mean that literally: He was born a few months before George Washington," Noah joked.

He also had fun with Sanders' bold response to CBS This Morning's John Dickerson when asked about former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is exploring a presidential bid. "Oh, isn't that nice," Sanders said. "Why is Howard Schultz on every television station in this country? Why are you quoting Howard Schultz? Because he's a billionaire."

Noah threw up his hands in response: "Yo, I've missed Bernie so much," he said, launching into an impression of Sanders' response. "Because every other politician would answer that question in a politician-y way... Bernie's just like, 'Howard Schultz can run for president of my ass."