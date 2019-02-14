'Sex Education,' 'Siren' and 'Shameless' Soundtracks Rank at Top of TV Songs List
Netflix original series 'Sex Education' had the highest performing soundtrack to start off the new year, with three songs in the top ten list.
Netflix's new original series Sex Education landed three songs in the top ten TV songs for January, 2019. The first season's soundtrack features songs from artists Al Green, Muddy Waters and Billy Ocean. Other top shows were Freeform's Siren and Showtime's Shameless, now in its ninth season.
Netflix scored a fourth spot on the top ten list with a song from Marvel's The Punisher. NBC's This Is Us and The Blacklist also made the list, rounded out by The Good Doctor (ABC) and True Detective's third season, starring Mahershala Ali.
Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.
-
"Tired of Being Alone" by Al Green
'Sex Education' Season 1, Episode 7 (Netflix)
-
"Down" by Simon feat. Trella
'Siren' Season 2, Episode 1 (Freeform)
-
"Mannish Boy" by Muddy Waters
'Sex Education' Season 1, Episode 1 (Netflix)
-
"Love Like Ghosts" by Lord Huron
'Shameless' Season 9, Episode 9 (Showtime)
-
"The Woods" by The White Buffalo
'Marvel's The Punisher' Season 2, Episode 8 (Netflix)
-
"Sense of Home" by Harrison Storm
'This is Us' Season 3, Episode 10 (NBC)
-
"Love Really Hurts Without You" by Billy Ocean
'Sex Education' Season 1, Episode 4 (Netflix)
-
"Hard Times" by Vision Vision feat. Congratulationz
'The Blacklist' Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)
-
"Hold On" by Bishop Briggs
'The Good Doctor ' Season 2, Episode 12 (ABC)
-
"Just Dropped In" by Mickey Newbury
'True Detective' Season 3, Episode 1 (HBO)