'Sex Education,' 'Siren' and 'Shameless' Soundtracks Rank at Top of TV Songs List

Netflix's new original series Sex Education landed three songs in the top ten TV songs for January, 2019. The first season's soundtrack features songs from artists Al Green, Muddy Waters and Billy Ocean. Other top shows were Freeform's Siren and Showtime's Shameless, now in its ninth season.

Netflix scored a fourth spot on the top ten list with a song from Marvel's The Punisher. NBC's This Is Us and The Blacklist also made the list, rounded out by The Good Doctor (ABC) and True Detective's third season, starring Mahershala Ali.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.