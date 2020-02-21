'Sex Education' Soundtrack Rules January's TV Songs List With Sufjan Stevens, The Velvet Underground and More
The second season of the Netflix original series scored six out of the ten top TV songs for January 2020 with tracks from artist such as Sufjan Stevens, Chip Taylor and The Velvet Underground.
The top TV songs for Jan. 2020 has been released, featuring a mix of old and new music from series across five different networks. Netflix series took seven of the top ten spots, followed by Starz, HBO and CBS.
"Colors" by Texas psychedelic soul duo Black Pumas took the top spot on January's list as a part of Grace and Frankie's season six soundtrack. But it was a different Netflix original series, the second season of Sex Education, that took six spots on the list with a handful of nostalgic tracks, including "Mystery of Love" by Sufjan Stevens, "The Promise" by When In Rome, "On the Radio" by Chip Taylor and "Pale Blue Eyes" by The Velvet Underground along with contemporary pieces "Bashed Out" by This Is the Kit (the stage name of British artist Kate Stables) and "Seventeen" by Sharon Van Etten.
Other songs from January's list include "Lost Without You" by Freya Ridings from Power, "Good Time Girl" by Sofi Tukker (the musical duo including Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) from The New Pope and "Can't Go Back" by The Drifted from season fifteen of Criminal Minds.
Listen to the month's top songs below, powered by Tunefind & Nielsen Music.
-
"Colors," Black Pumas
'Grace and Frankie' (Netflix) Season 6, Episode 1
-
"Mystery of Love," Sufjan Stevens
'Sex Education' (Netflix) Season 2, Episode 7
-
"The Promise," When In Rome
'Sex Education' (Netflix) Season 2, Episode 1
-
"Lost Without You," Freya Ridings
'Power' (Starz) Season 6, Episode 12
-
"On the Radio," Chip Taylor
'Sex Education' (Netflix) Season 2, Episode 8
-
"Good Time Girl," Sofi Tukker
'The New Pope' (HBO) Season 1, Episode 1
-
"Bashed Out," This Is the Kit
'Sex Education' (Netflix) Season 2, Episode 1
-
"Seventeen," Sharon Van Etten
'Sex Education' (Netflix) Season 2, Episode 7
-
"Can't Go Back," The Drifted
'Criminal Minds' (CBS) Season 15, Episode 5
-
"Pale Blue Eyes," The Velvet Underground
'Sex Education' (Netflix) Season 2, Episode 3