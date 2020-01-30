From 'Shawshank' to '1917': Thomas Newman Breaks Down His "Proud," Petrifying Path Composing Famed Film Scores
Over an hourlong chat, the prolific composer — and 15-time Oscar nominee — shared with The Hollywood Reporter his favorite memories of crafting each score, including four with Sam Mendes.
'The Shawshank Redemption'
1994
I was double nominated that year with Little Women [directed by Gillian Armstrong]. It was so unexpected. Very dreamy. Shawshank was the first time I worked with [DP] Roger Deakins. It was like, "Wow, this looks great." There are moments where you just take for granted what's put in front of you. Shawshank always looked so beautiful. We've gotten to know each other better by virtue of proximity with Jarhead, Skyfall, Wall-E [on which Roger Deakins worked as a visual consultant]. [Director] Frank Darabont showed me a three-hour version of Shawshank early on without a stitch of music in it, and it was riveting. The question was: How could I not make this a worse movie, with no less character and personality? We often start that way.
'Little Women'
1994
Little Women was the first time I went to London to record at Abbey Road with the London Symphony Orchestra. It was slightly intimidating, having not spent much time on a podium, period, so getting in front of that group was crazy. I did read Little Women, but decades ago. There is something Christmasy about that movie, with the snow and New England. I don't think I specifically thought of Christmas — maybe insofar as trumpets and bells and some baroque brass writing, which can put you in a Christmasy place, with the metals and hand bells and song bells. So I take it back. I was thinking a little bit of Christmas because it imbued me with that feeling.
'Unstrung Heroes'
1995
I just remember meeting with [director] Diane Keaton and thinking what a lovely person she was. I've always been such an admirer of her comedy and of her as an actress. The title of it interested me because, "All right, it's 'unstrung.' What kind of whacky thwackys can I put into this that will give character and allow me to explore color and phrase and shape?" In Diane's case, I shared ideas and got a sense of what she likes and doesn't like. You try to make sure [you're] ultimately respectful of the decisions she makes, because it's her movie. I have to always remember that, that as good an idea as I think I might have, it's still in service of an idea that I did not create. Therefore, I have to be respectful to the creator even if I'm in disagreement, without being a doormat.
'American Beauty'
1999
This was Sam Mendes' first movie. He was eager and such a quick learner, an amazingly quick study. You could see his eyes darting as we would work together; he would see that music was malleable and fluid. It just built from there. He's just a smart, smart guy. He has been very loyal to many of his collaborators, so you have to love that about him. All the percussion instruments began with a Sam concept. He'd been listening to some of my music, one score was Unstrung Heroes, and he liked how it pulsed. Rhythm in movies gives pace but also neutrality. It's not necessarily pointing toward feeling, but it's laying a rhythmic base for how feeling can be interpreted. Sam came in with some very specific ideas.
'Road to Perdition'
2002
We were in post and 9/11 happened. We had a little more time by accident because of that. I don't think they wanted to come out with the movie right away because of its subject matter [mob vengeance] and the state of the union. I remember because of the Irish heritage in it, all the way through the making of it and in post, Sam [Mendes] didn't want the music to reflect anything Irish. I think he thought that might be mundane or prescriptive. And Jill Bilcock, his editor, asked why. He finally loosened up and I was able to use an uilleann [bag]pipe, this beautiful Irish bagpipe, that really unlocked a sense of the vocabulary of that movie. Suddenly penny whistles and things like that weren't off-limits. It was a huge help.
'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events'
2004
I'm very proud of that score. They had this end title coming in, but [director] Brad Silberling said they'd probably use something that exists because it was coming in so late. When we saw this gorgeous, animated end title, there was just no way that there was going to be any piece of music that would work effectively under this new image. I had a small germ of an idea that had been sitting there and Brad said it was great. So I very quickly sketched out a shape and we executed it in a single day. More time is not necessarily better time. Sometimes in less time, you really crystallize your sense of who you are, your sense of what something needs, and you go for it.
'Finding Nemo'
2003
At the time, I'd say, "It's my first and last animated project." It was so terrifying because it was so new. And when you get through it and you realize you did get through it and that you battled the brute fear of, "I'm going to fail and it's going to be a very public failure," and it doesn't happen, you're relieved and proud that your muscles were bigger than you'd ever imagined. Doing Finding Nemo was a big moment in my career, in terms of what was I able to do, being able to adapt to projects that weren't necessarily right down my alley. My cousin Randy [Newman] had scored I think every Pixar movie up to that point and here I was coming in. He told me, "Just look at the next 10 minutes. If you look at the next 50, you're sunk." So I got some good advice from my cousin.
