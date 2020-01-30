From 'Shawshank' to '1917': Thomas  Newman Breaks Down His "Proud," Petrifying Path Composing Famed Film Scores

At the time, I'd say, "It's my first and last animated project." It was so terrifying because it was so new. And when you get through it and you realize you did get through it and that you battled the brute fear of, "I'm going to fail and it's going to be a very public failure," and it doesn't happen, you're relieved and proud that your muscles were bigger than you'd ever imagined. Doing Finding Nemo was a big moment in my career, in terms of what was I able to do, being able to adapt to projects that weren't necessarily right down my alley. My cousin Randy [Newman] had scored I think every Pixar movie up to that point and here I was coming in. He told me, "Just look at the next 10 minutes. If you look at the next 50, you're sunk." So I got some good advice from my cousin.

This story first appeared in a January stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.