The Cast of 'The Shawshank Redemption,' Then and Now

The Frank Darabont-directed prison drama The Shawshank Redemption hit theaters 25 years ago, in a limited release, Sept. 23, 1994, before getting a wide release Oct. 14. It took the ninth spot at the domestic box office in its wide opening weekend in 1994, earning $5.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo (numbers adjusted for inflation).

Following its lukewarm release, the film received positive reviews from critics such as Roger Ebert and from The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter. The Stephen King novella adaption was additionally nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, and was rereleased in theaters, where it eventually earned $60 million domestically (adjusted for inflation). It has since become IMDb's top-rated film.

For the movie's 25th anniversary, THR takes a look at what the cast has been up to since their time behind Shawshank bars.