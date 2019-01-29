The Stars of 'She's All That': Where Are They Now?

Teen romantic comedy She’s All That, which opened in theaters on Jan. 29, 1999, stars Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook as two seniors at a Southern California high school whose lives become entwined over a prom bet.

After being abruptly dumped by his girlfriend for a reality TV star, class president and football team captain Zack (Prinze, Jr.) bitterly bets he can make any girl popular enough to beat his ex in her run for prom queen. That girl becomes Laney (Cook), a socially outcasted art student who after getting a Cinderella-esque makeover finds herself tangled in a world of popularity politics and romance.

Directed by Robert Iscove, the film grossed more than $103 million worldwide and helped inspire the teen drama parody Not Another Teen Movie. The cast is full of recognizable faces beyond its leading duo, including Paul Walker, Gabrielle Union, Usher, Tamara Mello and Elden Henson, who recently appeared in Daredevil.

To celebrate She's All That's 20th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the film’s stars have done since.