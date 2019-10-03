From Shonda Rhimes to Tina Fey: What's Next for 9 of TV's Top Showrunners

Still an EP on her ABC dramas (e.g., Grey's Anatomy), Rhimes, the first of Netflix's nine-figure deals, is now solely focused on the nine (and counting) projects she's pursuing at the streamer. Soap Bridgerton, from Scandal alum Chris Van Dusen, will mark the first series of her new era.

This story first appeared in the Oct. 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.