Showtime's New Releases Coming in April 2020

5:27 PM 3/30/2020

by Lexy Perez

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle,' 'Panic Room' and 'I Feel Pretty'
'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle,' 'Panic Room' and 'I Feel Pretty'
Courtesy of Photofest

As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films this April to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, movies such as Anaconda, The American President, Carrie, The Jane Austen Book Club, Panic Room, Sleepless in Seattle and While You Were Sleeping and more will debut at the start of the month. When in Rome starring Josh Duhamel and Kristen Bell will premiere on April 2, with Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, debuting on the premium outlet on April 3. Amy Schumer starrer I Feel Pretty will be available to stream on April 4, with Basic Instinct available April 16 and The Sixth Sense arriving on April 29.

On the TV side, the highly anticipated drama Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane, will premiere on Sunday, April 26.

The new documentary, The Longest War, from Emmy-winning executive producers of Homeland Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon will debut on Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. The doc will center on the human stories behind America’s involvement in Afghanistan since 9/11.

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's April TV show and movie additions.

  • April 1

    'Sleepless in Seattle'
    'Sleepless in Seattle'
    Courtesy of Photofest

    The 6th Day

    The American President

    Anaconda

    Analyze This

    Bandslam

    Be Cool

    A Better Life

    Breakin' All the Rules

    Cabin Fever

    Carrie

    Charlie's Angels

    Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

    Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams

    Clear and Present Danger

    Cold Brook

    Dan In Real Life

    Donnie Brasco

    The Fog

    God Told Me To

    How to be a Player

    The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

    Indecent Proposal

    Ishtar

    The Jane Austen Book Club

    Lovelace

    The Nines

    Panic Room

    Poetic Justice

    Private Parts

    Push (2009)

    Rabid

    Red Velvet

    A River Runs Through It

    RV

    S.W.A.T.: Firefight

    Scrooged

    Sleepless in Seattle

    Sniper: Legacy

    Stranger Than Fiction

    Striking Distance

    Superbad

    The Switch

    Total Recall

    Traitor

    Twisted

    The United States of Leland

    When A Stranger Calls

    While You Were Sleeping

    Wieners

    Wild Things

    Wild Things II

    Zathura: A Space Adventure

  • April 2

    Walt Disney Pictures/Photofest

    When In Rome 

  • April 3

    Courtesy of See-Saw Films

    Mary Magdalene

  • April 4

    Joe Lederer/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

    A Dog's Journey 

    I Feel Pretty 

  • April 10

    Arik Sokol

    Sword of Trust 

  • April 11

    Courtesy of Lionsgate

    Semper Fi 

  • April 16

    'Basic Instinct'
    'Basic Instinct'
    Photofest

    21 And Over

    Basic Instinct 

  • April 19

    'Spy Kids: All the Time in the World'
    'Spy Kids: All the Time in the World'
    Dimension Films/Photofest

    The Longest War

    Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

  • April 25

    A24/Photofest

    The Vanishing of Sidney Hall 

  • April 26

    Justin Lubin/SHOWTIME

    Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

  • April 29

    Photofest

    The Siren

    The Sixth Sense 