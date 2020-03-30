Showtime's New Releases Coming in April 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films this April to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.
On the film side, movies such as Anaconda, The American President, Carrie, The Jane Austen Book Club, Panic Room, Sleepless in Seattle and While You Were Sleeping and more will debut at the start of the month. When in Rome starring Josh Duhamel and Kristen Bell will premiere on April 2, with Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, debuting on the premium outlet on April 3. Amy Schumer starrer I Feel Pretty will be available to stream on April 4, with Basic Instinct available April 16 and The Sixth Sense arriving on April 29.
On the TV side, the highly anticipated drama Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane, will premiere on Sunday, April 26.
The new documentary, The Longest War, from Emmy-winning executive producers of Homeland Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon will debut on Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. The doc will center on the human stories behind America’s involvement in Afghanistan since 9/11.
Read on for the complete list of Showtime's April TV show and movie additions.
-
April 1
The 6th Day
The American President
Anaconda
Analyze This
Bandslam
Be Cool
A Better Life
Breakin' All the Rules
Cabin Fever
Carrie
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Brook
Dan In Real Life
Donnie Brasco
The Fog
God Told Me To
How to be a Player
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Indecent Proposal
Ishtar
The Jane Austen Book Club
Lovelace
The Nines
Panic Room
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Push (2009)
Rabid
Red Velvet
A River Runs Through It
RV
S.W.A.T.: Firefight
Scrooged
Sleepless in Seattle
Sniper: Legacy
Stranger Than Fiction
Striking Distance
Superbad
The Switch
Total Recall
Traitor
Twisted
The United States of Leland
When A Stranger Calls
While You Were Sleeping
Wieners
Wild Things
Wild Things II
Zathura: A Space Adventure
-
April 2
When In Rome
-
April 3
Mary Magdalene
-
April 4
A Dog's Journey
I Feel Pretty
-
April 10
Sword of Trust
-
April 11
Semper Fi
-
April 16
21 And Over
Basic Instinct
-
April 19
The Longest War
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
-
April 25
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
-
April 26
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
-
April 29
The Siren
The Sixth Sense