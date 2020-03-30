Showtime's New Releases Coming in April 2020

As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films this April to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, movies such as Anaconda, The American President, Carrie, The Jane Austen Book Club, Panic Room, Sleepless in Seattle and While You Were Sleeping and more will debut at the start of the month. When in Rome starring Josh Duhamel and Kristen Bell will premiere on April 2, with Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, debuting on the premium outlet on April 3. Amy Schumer starrer I Feel Pretty will be available to stream on April 4, with Basic Instinct available April 16 and The Sixth Sense arriving on April 29.

On the TV side, the highly anticipated drama Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane, will premiere on Sunday, April 26.

The new documentary, The Longest War, from Emmy-winning executive producers of Homeland Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon will debut on Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. The doc will center on the human stories behind America’s involvement in Afghanistan since 9/11.

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's April TV show and movie additions.