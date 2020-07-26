Showtime's New Releases Coming in August 2020

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'The Pursuit of Happyness', 'Jexi' and 'The Manchurian Candidate'
As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in August to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including Children of Men, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Man on the Moon, The Manchurian Candidate, My Week With Marilyn, Night of the Living Dead, The Pursuit of Happyness, Scent of a Woman, Seabiscuit, She's All That, Wayne's World 2, What Lies Beneath and Wonder Boys. The Adam DeVine-starring comedy Jexi will be available to stream on Aug. 7, the Elizabeth Lail starrer Countdown arrives on Aug. 8 and Run This Town, starring Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev, rolls in on Aug. 22. National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage, will arrive on Aug. 28. 

On the TV side, the new drama series We Hunt Together, will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 9. And Lena Waithe's The Chi will conclude its third season on Sunday, Aug. 23. 

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's August TV show and movie additions.

 

  • Aug. 1

    'The Pursuit of Happyness'
    Along Came a Spider
    Apple Seed
    The Beaver
    The Bounce Back
    Children of Men
    Deliverance
    The Devil's Own
    Family First
    Gandhi
    Higher Learning
    I Know What You Did Last Summer
    I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
    I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
    Intimate Strangers
    Jesus Christ Superstar
    The Legend of Bagger Vance
    Man on the Moon
    The Manchurian Candidate
    MI-5: The Greater Good
    My Week With Marilyn
    Night of the Living Dead
    Nighthawks
    Parenthood
    Private School
    Punisher: War Zone
    The Pursuit of Happyness
    Scent of a Woman
    Seabiscuit
    She's All That
    Silverado
    Snake Eyes
    Stand Up Guys
    The Tortured
    Wayne's World 2
    What Lies Beneath
    Wonder Boys
    You Can Count on Me

  • Aug. 6

    The Raven 

  • Aug. 7

    Jexi

  • Aug. 8

    Countdown 

  • Aug. 20

    International Falls 

  • Aug. 22

    Run This Town 

  • Aug. 24

    Extra Ordinary 

  • Aug. 25

    Woman Walks Ahead 

  • Aug. 28

    National Treasure 