Showtime's New Releases Coming in August 2020

As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in August to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including Children of Men, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Man on the Moon, The Manchurian Candidate, My Week With Marilyn, Night of the Living Dead, The Pursuit of Happyness, Scent of a Woman, Seabiscuit, She's All That, Wayne's World 2, What Lies Beneath and Wonder Boys. The Adam DeVine-starring comedy Jexi will be available to stream on Aug. 7, the Elizabeth Lail starrer Countdown arrives on Aug. 8 and Run This Town, starring Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev, rolls in on Aug. 22. National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage, will arrive on Aug. 28.

On the TV side, the new drama series We Hunt Together, will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 9. And Lena Waithe's The Chi will conclude its third season on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's August TV show and movie additions.