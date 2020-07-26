Showtime's New Releases Coming in August 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in August to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.
On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including Children of Men, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Man on the Moon, The Manchurian Candidate, My Week With Marilyn, Night of the Living Dead, The Pursuit of Happyness, Scent of a Woman, Seabiscuit, She's All That, Wayne's World 2, What Lies Beneath and Wonder Boys. The Adam DeVine-starring comedy Jexi will be available to stream on Aug. 7, the Elizabeth Lail starrer Countdown arrives on Aug. 8 and Run This Town, starring Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev, rolls in on Aug. 22. National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage, will arrive on Aug. 28.
On the TV side, the new drama series We Hunt Together, will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 9. And Lena Waithe's The Chi will conclude its third season on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Missed what came to Showtime last month? Check out the July additions here.
Read on for the complete list of Showtime's August TV show and movie additions.
-
Aug. 1
Along Came a Spider
Apple Seed
The Beaver
The Bounce Back
Children of Men
Deliverance
The Devil's Own
Family First
Gandhi
Higher Learning
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Intimate Strangers
Jesus Christ Superstar
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Man on the Moon
The Manchurian Candidate
MI-5: The Greater Good
My Week With Marilyn
Night of the Living Dead
Nighthawks
Parenthood
Private School
Punisher: War Zone
The Pursuit of Happyness
Scent of a Woman
Seabiscuit
She's All That
Silverado
Snake Eyes
Stand Up Guys
The Tortured
Wayne's World 2
What Lies Beneath
Wonder Boys
You Can Count on Me
-
Aug. 6
The Raven
-
Aug. 7
Jexi
-
Aug. 8
Countdown
-
Aug. 20
International Falls
-
Aug. 22
Run This Town
-
Aug. 24
Extra Ordinary
-
Aug. 25
Woman Walks Ahead
-
Aug. 28
National Treasure