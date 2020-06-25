Showtime's New Releases Coming in July 2020

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'Room' (2015), Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' (2019) and 'Waves' (2019)
As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in July to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including The Amityville Horror, Catch Me If You Can, Closer, Cloverfield, Coach Carter, The Fifth Element, Finding Neverland, Julie & Julia, King Kong, Pretty in Pink, Stepmom, The Truman Show and What Lies Beneath. The Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will be available to stream on July 4; the Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley starrer The Spectacular Now arrives on July 12; and Waves, starring Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges, rolls in on July 17. Ex Machina, starring Oscar Isaac and Alicia Vikander, will arrive on July 31.

On the TV side, the five-part docuseries Outry about Texas high school football star Greg Kelley, from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis, will premiere on Sunday, July 5. And Desus & Mero will return from hiatus on Sunday, July 5 and air weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights. 

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's July TV show and movie additions.

 

  • July 1

    'Julie & Julia'
    8MM
    The Accused
    The Amityville Horror
    Another You
    Barcelona
    Brake
    Brooklyn's Finest
    Cape Fear
    Catch Me If You Can
    Charlotte's Web
    Closer
    Cloverfield
    Coach Carter
    The Craft
    Daybreakers
    Days of Thunder
    Dinner for Schmucks
    Dragnet
    Dressed to Kill
    Drillbit Taylor
    Event Horizon
    The Fifth Element
    Finding Neverland
    The Firm
    Fly Away Home
    Forgiven
    Forsaken
    Freedom Writers
    Fright Night (2011)
    Furry Vengeance
    A Girl From Mogadishu
    Gone
    Hamburger Hill
    Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross
    Hook
    I Spy
    I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
    Invasion of the Body Snatchers
    Julie & Julia
    Kate & Leopold
    King Kong
    Kingpin
    Knuckle City
    Loosies
    Minority Report
    Moon
    Paul Blart: Mall Cop
    The Pelican Brief
    Pineapple Express
    Pretty In Pink
    Red
    Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip
    The Ring
    Serpico
    The Shining
    Sorority Row
    Spaceballs
    Spy Kids
    Spy Kids: Game Over
    Stealth
    Stepmom
    Stripes
    Summer School
    To Sleep With Anger
    The Truman Show
    Tyson
    Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
    Urban Legend
    What Lies Beneath
    Witness
    Zombie Strippers!

  • July 4

    Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 

  • July 5

    Lean on Pete 

  • July 8

    Paranormal Activity 2 

  • July 12

    'The Spectacular Now'
    The Adderall Diaries
    Enemy
    Ginger & Rosa
    A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
    Locke
    The Spectacular Now
    Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
    Under the Skin 

  • July 17

    Waves 

  • July 19

    'Laggies'
    Die Another Day
    Laggies
    Revenge of the Green Dragons
    The Rover
    Son of a Gun
    Tusk 

  • July 23

    'Obvious Child'
    Obvious Child 

  • July 24

    'Room'
    The Captive
    A Guy Thing
    How to Talk to Girls at Parties 
    Room 

  • July 25

    A Most Violent Year 

  • July 26

    'The End of the Tour'
    Barely Lethal
    Dark Places
    The End of the Tour
    Mississippi Grind
    Mojave
    Remember 
    Slow West 

  • July 31

    Ex Machina 