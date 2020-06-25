Showtime's New Releases Coming in July 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in July to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.
On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including The Amityville Horror, Catch Me If You Can, Closer, Cloverfield, Coach Carter, The Fifth Element, Finding Neverland, Julie & Julia, King Kong, Pretty in Pink, Stepmom, The Truman Show and What Lies Beneath. The Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will be available to stream on July 4; the Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley starrer The Spectacular Now arrives on July 12; and Waves, starring Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges, rolls in on July 17. Ex Machina, starring Oscar Isaac and Alicia Vikander, will arrive on July 31.
On the TV side, the five-part docuseries Outry about Texas high school football star Greg Kelley, from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis, will premiere on Sunday, July 5. And Desus & Mero will return from hiatus on Sunday, July 5 and air weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights.
Read on for the complete list of Showtime's July TV show and movie additions.
July 1
8MM
The Accused
The Amityville Horror
Another You
Barcelona
Brake
Brooklyn's Finest
Cape Fear
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte's Web
Closer
Cloverfield
Coach Carter
The Craft
Daybreakers
Days of Thunder
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragnet
Dressed to Kill
Drillbit Taylor
Event Horizon
The Fifth Element
Finding Neverland
The Firm
Fly Away Home
Forgiven
Forsaken
Freedom Writers
Fright Night (2011)
Furry Vengeance
A Girl From Mogadishu
Gone
Hamburger Hill
Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross
Hook
I Spy
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
King Kong
Kingpin
Knuckle City
Loosies
Minority Report
Moon
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Pelican Brief
Pineapple Express
Pretty In Pink
Red
Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip
The Ring
Serpico
The Shining
Sorority Row
Spaceballs
Spy Kids
Spy Kids: Game Over
Stealth
Stepmom
Stripes
Summer School
To Sleep With Anger
The Truman Show
Tyson
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Urban Legend
What Lies Beneath
Witness
Zombie Strippers!
July 4
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
July 5
Lean on Pete
July 8
Paranormal Activity 2
July 12
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
Under the Skin
July 17
Waves
July 19
Die Another Day
Laggies
Revenge of the Green Dragons
The Rover
Son of a Gun
Tusk
July 23
Obvious Child
July 24
The Captive
A Guy Thing
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Room
July 25
A Most Violent Year
July 26
Barely Lethal
Dark Places
The End of the Tour
Mississippi Grind
Mojave
Remember
Slow West
July 31
Ex Machina