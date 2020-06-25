Showtime's New Releases Coming in July 2020

As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in July to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including The Amityville Horror, Catch Me If You Can, Closer, Cloverfield, Coach Carter, The Fifth Element, Finding Neverland, Julie & Julia, King Kong, Pretty in Pink, Stepmom, The Truman Show and What Lies Beneath. The Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will be available to stream on July 4; the Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley starrer The Spectacular Now arrives on July 12; and Waves, starring Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges, rolls in on July 17. Ex Machina, starring Oscar Isaac and Alicia Vikander, will arrive on July 31.

On the TV side, the five-part docuseries Outry about Texas high school football star Greg Kelley, from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis, will premiere on Sunday, July 5. And Desus & Mero will return from hiatus on Sunday, July 5 and air weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights.

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's July TV show and movie additions.