Showtime's New Releases Coming in June 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in June to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.
On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including, 3:10 To Yuma, 50/50, Boogie Nights, Casino, A Clockwork Orange, Don't Look Now, Ghost, Leap Year, The Stepford Wives, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and The Terminator. Ode to Joy, starring Martin Freeman, will be available to stream June 3; with the Keira Knightley-starrer Official Secrets available June 6; and Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers, featuring James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson on June 10. The Grey, starring Liam Neeson, will arrive on June 16.
On the TV side, the third season of the drama series The Chi, created by Lena Waithe, will premiere Sunday June 21.
Missed what came to Showtime last month? Check out the May additions here.
Read on for the complete list of Showtime's June TV show and movie additions.
-
June 1
Beyond the Law
The Birdcage
Blue Streak
Boogie Nights
Breakdown
Casino
A Clockwork Orange
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
A Dark Truth
Dawn Of The Dead
Days of Heaven
Defendor
Domestic Disturbance
Don't Look Now
Eyes Wide Shut
Fear
50/50
The Final Girls
Ghost
Grosse Pointe Blank
I Don't Know How She Does It
Leap Year
Lifechanger
Love Me If You Dare
Man On A Ledge
Margin Call
Mr. Brooks
Outbreak
The Parallax View
Perfect Sense
The Professional
Road House
Rules of Engagement
Sabrina (1995)
Salvation Boulevard
A Serial Killer's Guide to Life
She Hate Me
The Stepford Wives
The Terminator
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
3:10 To Yuma
Top Secret!
Unforgiven
Vacancy 2: The First Cut
-
June 3
Ode to Joy
-
June 6
Official Secrets
-
June 10
Spring Breakers
-
June 12
Ringside
-
June 13
Mob Town
-
June 16
The Grey
-
June 20
Backstabbing for Beginners