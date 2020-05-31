Showtime's New Releases Coming in June 2020

5:30 PM 5/31/2020

by Lexy Perez

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'3:10 to Yuma,' 'Leap Year,' 'The Grey'


As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in June to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including, 3:10 To Yuma, 50/50, Boogie Nights, Casino, A Clockwork Orange, Don't Look Now, Ghost, Leap Year, The Stepford Wives, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and The Terminator. Ode to Joy, starring Martin Freeman, will be available to stream June 3; with the Keira Knightley-starrer Official Secrets available June 6; and Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers, featuring James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson on June 10. The Grey, starring Liam Neeson, will arrive on June 16. 

On the TV side, the third season of the drama series The Chi, created by Lena Waithe, will premiere Sunday June 21. 

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's June TV show and movie additions.

  • June 1

    '3:10 to Yuma'
    Beyond the Law

    The Birdcage

     

    Blue Streak

    Boogie Nights

    Breakdown

    Casino

    A Clockwork Orange

    Close Encounters of the Third Kind

    A Dark Truth

    Dawn Of The Dead

    Days of Heaven

    Defendor

    Domestic Disturbance

    Don't Look Now

    Eyes Wide Shut

    Fear

    50/50

     

    The Final Girls

    Ghost

    Grosse Pointe Blank

    I Don't Know How She Does It

    Leap Year

    Lifechanger

    Love Me If You Dare

    Man On A Ledge

    Margin Call

    Mr. Brooks

    Outbreak

    The Parallax View

    Perfect Sense

    The Professional

    Road House

    Rules of Engagement

    Sabrina (1995)

    Salvation Boulevard

    A Serial Killer's Guide to Life

    She Hate Me

    The Stepford Wives

    The Terminator

    Terminator 2: Judgment Day

    Top Secret!

    Unforgiven

    Vacancy 2: The First Cut

  • June 3

    Ode to Joy 

  • June 6

    Official Secrets 

  • June 10

    Spring Breakers 

  • June 12

    Ringside 

  • June 13

    Mob Town 

  • June 16

    The Grey 

  • June 20

    Backstabbing for Beginners 