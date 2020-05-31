Showtime's New Releases Coming in June 2020

As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in June to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including, 3:10 To Yuma, 50/50, Boogie Nights, Casino, A Clockwork Orange, Don't Look Now, Ghost, Leap Year, The Stepford Wives, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and The Terminator. Ode to Joy, starring Martin Freeman, will be available to stream June 3; with the Keira Knightley-starrer Official Secrets available June 6; and Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers, featuring James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson on June 10. The Grey, starring Liam Neeson, will arrive on June 16.

On the TV side, the third season of the drama series The Chi, created by Lena Waithe, will premiere Sunday June 21.

