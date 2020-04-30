Showtime's New Releases Coming in May 2020

As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in May to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Almost Famous, the Back to the Future trilogy, The Big Chill, Bull Durham, Chicago, both volumes of Kill Bill, Mean Girls, My Best Friend's Wedding, An Officer and a Gentleman, Rocky, Seven, She's All That, Something's Gotta Give, St. Elmo's Fire, Steel Magnolias, Terms of Endearment, The Usual Suspects and Varsity Blues. Ophelia, starring Daisy Ridley and Clive Owen, will be available to stream May 13, with Atonement available May 16 and The Last Movie Star — starring Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane and Chevy Chase — arriving May 23.

On the TV side, the fifth season of the drama series Billions, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will premiere Sunday, May 3.

Viewers can also stream the network’s newest comedy special, Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son, premiering Friday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's May TV show and movie additions.