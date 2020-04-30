Showtime's New Releases Coming in May 2020

by Lexy Perez

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

From left: 'Back to the Future' (1985), 'Ophelia' (2018), 'Chicago' (2002)
As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in May to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.

On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Almost Famous, the Back to the Future trilogy, The Big Chill, Bull Durham, Chicago, both volumes of Kill Bill, Mean Girls, My Best Friend's Wedding, An Officer and a Gentleman, Rocky, Seven, She's All That, Something's Gotta Give, St. Elmo's Fire, Steel Magnolias, Terms of Endearment, The Usual Suspects and Varsity Blues. Ophelia, starring Daisy Ridley and Clive Owen, will be available to stream May 13, with Atonement available May 16 and The Last Movie Star — starring Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane and Chevy Chase — arriving May 23.

On the TV side, the fifth season of the drama series Billions, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will premiere Sunday, May 3.

Viewers can also stream the network’s newest comedy special, Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son, premiering Friday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Missed what came to Showtime last month? Check out the April additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Showtime's May TV show and movie additions.

  • May 1

    'Back to the Future' (1985)
    4:44: Last Day on Earth
    A.I. Artificial Intelligence
    Almost Famous
    Armored
    Back to the Future
    Back to the Future Part II
    Back to the Future Part III
    Beauty Shop
    The Big Chill
    Big Fish
    Blue Chips
    Bull Durham
    Carriers
    Changing Lanes
    Cheech & Chong Still Smokin
    Chicago
    The China Syndrome
    City Slickers
    City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
    Cop Land
    Dick
    Double Impact
    Down to Earth
    Failure to Launch
    The Game of Their Lives
    Head of State
    Kill Bill: Volume 1
    Kill Bill: Volume 2
    A Knight's Tale
    Mean Girls
    Mousehunt
    The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
    My Best Friend's Wedding
    An Officer and a Gentleman
    Orange County
    The Other End of the Line
    Our Idiot Brother
    Peace, Love & Misunderstanding
    Rocky
    Rocky Balboa
    Rounders
    Rudy
    The Saint
    The Samaritan
    Seven
    She's All That
    Snow Day
    Something's Gotta Give
    St. Elmo's Fire
    Staying Alive
    Steel Magnolias
    Stomp the Yard
    Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
    Terms of Endearment
    Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns
    Under the Tuscan Sun
    The Usual Suspects
    Varsity Blues
    Virtuosity
    War
    Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!

  • May 2

    'Apollo 18'
    Apollo 18
    Red Joan 

  • May 5

    Zero Days

  • May 10

    Speed of Life 

  • May 13

    Ophelia 

  • May 15

    Basketball County: In the Water 

  • May 16

    'Atonement' (2007)
    Atonement
    Paradise Hills 

  • May 23

    The Last Movie Star 