Showtime's New Releases Coming in May 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Showtime will add a myriad of television shows and films in May to keep house-bound subscribers entertained.
On the film side, a number of high-profile movies will debut at the start of the month, including, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Almost Famous, the Back to the Future trilogy, The Big Chill, Bull Durham, Chicago, both volumes of Kill Bill, Mean Girls, My Best Friend's Wedding, An Officer and a Gentleman, Rocky, Seven, She's All That, Something's Gotta Give, St. Elmo's Fire, Steel Magnolias, Terms of Endearment, The Usual Suspects and Varsity Blues. Ophelia, starring Daisy Ridley and Clive Owen, will be available to stream May 13, with Atonement available May 16 and The Last Movie Star — starring Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane and Chevy Chase — arriving May 23.
On the TV side, the fifth season of the drama series Billions, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will premiere Sunday, May 3.
Viewers can also stream the network’s newest comedy special, Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son, premiering Friday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Read on for the complete list of Showtime's May TV show and movie additions.
May 1
4:44: Last Day on Earth
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Almost Famous
Armored
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Beauty Shop
The Big Chill
Big Fish
Blue Chips
Bull Durham
Carriers
Changing Lanes
Cheech & Chong Still Smokin
Chicago
The China Syndrome
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Cop Land
Dick
Double Impact
Down to Earth
Failure to Launch
The Game of Their Lives
Head of State
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
A Knight's Tale
Mean Girls
Mousehunt
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
My Best Friend's Wedding
An Officer and a Gentleman
Orange County
The Other End of the Line
Our Idiot Brother
Peace, Love & Misunderstanding
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rounders
Rudy
The Saint
The Samaritan
Seven
She's All That
Snow Day
Something's Gotta Give
St. Elmo's Fire
Staying Alive
Steel Magnolias
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Terms of Endearment
Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Usual Suspects
Varsity Blues
Virtuosity
War
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!
May 2
Apollo 18
Red Joan
May 5
Zero Days
May 10
Speed of Life
May 13
Ophelia
May 15
Basketball County: In the Water
May 16
Atonement
Paradise Hills
May 23
The Last Movie Star