Showtime's 'Circus' Co-Host on Trump Administration: "More Chaotic Than Any I've Ever Covered"

Now in its third season, this documentary series gets behind the scenes of Washington headlines.

I’ve resigned myself to the notion that we can’t literally be everywhere at once. But when Trump makes big news, he tends to make it on Twitter, so it’s not like we’re going to the presidential bedroom to shoot him in his bathrobe tweeting.

The biggest challenge is always to try to shoot events that are widely and highly covered but shoot them in a different way, more cinematic and in a way that other people don’t get. If we could shoot in the Lincoln Bedroom with Trump, that would be the best. If we can’t, can we be in the kitchen with him while he’s eating a hamburger?

The Trump administration is more chaotic than any administration I’ve ever covered. Every administration is more chaotic on the inside than it is on the outside. But whatever your wildest imagination of chaos in the Trump administration, take that and multiply it by six or nine — then you get what it’s like on the inside. I think we’re headed toward more turbulence rather than less.