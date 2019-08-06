The Cast of 'The Sixth Sense,' Then and Now

M. Night Shyamalan first brought his trademark plot twists to silver screens with his 1999 breakthrough, The Sixth Sense.

After its Aug. 6, 1999 release, the Shyamalan flick collected a titularly appropriate six Oscar nominations and $518.8 million at the domestic box office (adjusted for inflation).

The Sixth Sense follows child psychologist Malcolm Crowe in his pursuit to help a child who claims he can speak with the undead. The film starred some of today's most notable names, like Bruce Willis and Toni Collette, and made a star of young Haley Joel Osment.

To celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the original cast has been doing since the '90s, from more horror films to comedy flicks.