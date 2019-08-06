The Cast of 'The Sixth Sense,' Then and Now
It's been 20 years since M. Night Shyamalan's horror movie first scared and surprised audiences across the globe.
M. Night Shyamalan first brought his trademark plot twists to silver screens with his 1999 breakthrough, The Sixth Sense.
After its Aug. 6, 1999 release, the Shyamalan flick collected a titularly appropriate six Oscar nominations and $518.8 million at the domestic box office (adjusted for inflation).
The Sixth Sense follows child psychologist Malcolm Crowe in his pursuit to help a child who claims he can speak with the undead. The film starred some of today's most notable names, like Bruce Willis and Toni Collette, and made a star of young Haley Joel Osment.
To celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the original cast has been doing since the '90s, from more horror films to comedy flicks.
-
Bruce Willis
Malcolm Crowe
Playing Malcolm Crowe was far from Bruce Willis' first go-round on the leading actor carousel.
Before playing the child psychologist, Willis made his impression on audiences as John McClane in Die Hard, a beloved Christmas classic. He was also known for his work in The Fifth Element as Korben Dallas and as Butch Coolidge in Pulp Fiction.
Following his screen time in The Sixth Sense, it wasn't too long before he'd work with Shyamalan again for Unbreakable, where he played the superhuman David Dunn.
After credits in Sin City, The Expendables and Death Wish, Willis reprised his role as Dunn for the final installment of Shyamalan's film series, Glass. He is set to complete a number of future projects like McClane, The Long Night and Trauma Center.
-
Haley Joel Osment
Cole Sear
At age 11, Haley Joel Osment played the troubled, young Cole Sear, who brings Dr. Malcolm Crowe to the bizarre and surprising revelation at the end of the film. Cole was just an ordinary kid hoping to understand the odd powers he possessed, which he simply explained with the line, "I see dead people."
Years after delivering the iconic line, which would soon be the butt of many jokes and parodies, Osment continued his acting career with credits in Pay It Forward, The Country Bears and more.
Though his acting career didn't see him with as many iconic lines as before, Osment became the star voice in the Disney video game series Kingdom Hearts, where he lent his voice to its main character, Sora.
Osment also went on to appear in multiple comedy projects, like The Spoils of Babylon and Silicon Valley. He also starred in the latest Ted Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
-
Toni Collette
Lynn Sear
Since playing Lynn Sear, Cole Sear's desperate mother, Toni Collette has continued to explore roles beyond that of Shyamalan's 1999 hit.
Collette starred in multiple films, including Shaft, Hotel Splendide, About a Boy and The Hours.
In 2006, the actress returned to the role of yet another desperate mother hoping to do right by her kids in Little Miss Sunshine. Her work in the feel-good movie about the dysfunctional Hoover family scored her a handful of nominations, with the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and more.
The actress also led the Showtime series United States of Tara, where she played a suburban housewife coping with her dissociative identity disorder all while trying to raise a family. The award-winning series lasted from 2009 to 2011.
Most recently, Collette has once again explored the horror genre with Hereditary and Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw.
-
Olivia Williams
Anna Crowe
Anna Crowe played an integral part in revealing Shymalan's twist toward the end of The Sixth Sense.
Since the '90s, Olivia Williams has taken on a variety of rolls, including Betty Dury in Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll and Lady Churchill in Victoria Abdul.
Right after The Sixth Sense, Williams starred as Hera in Nick Willing's Jason and the Argonauts and as Diana in William Marsh's comedy Dead Babies, alongside Paul Bettany and Katy Carmichael.
Williams is currently filming The Father, alongside a number of fellow stars such as Imogen Poots, Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins.
-
Donnie Wahlberg
Vincent Gray
Though he was only in the movie for a short time, Vincent Gray made Malcolm Crowe the (dead) man he is.
Donnie Wahlberg, former New Kids on the Block member and older brother to Mark Wahlberg, played Malcolm's distraught patient.
After appearing in Shyamalan's movie, Wahlberg starred in a number of Saw movies, from the second to the fourth installment of the grotesque series.
As the years went on, Wahlberg continued collecting acting credits. But after the 2000 film, he also tested out his producing and directing chops on a number of titles, including the TV series Blue Bloods and the TV doc series Very Scary People.
-
M. Night Shyamalan
Dr. Hill
The man behind the movie, M. Night Shyamalan, is also known for his films after The Sixth Sense, but his cameos didn't stop at the 2000 hit.
After his brief appearance as Dr. Hill in The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan continued bringing his signature plot twists and stories not for the faint of heart to big screens, including Signs, Split and Glass.
He also got screen time in those films as he played various extras in his titles, like Jai the security guard in Glass, or Jai the Hooters Lover in Split, or even a firebender at Earth Prison Camp in his movie adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon show The Last Airbender.
Shyamalan has started work for his TV series Servant and was slated to direct and produce Labor of Love.
-
Mischa Barton
In the Sixth Sense Mischa Barton played little Kyra Collins, who fell victim to her mother's constant poisoning.
Shown vomiting and hiding under a hospital bed, Kyra aids Cole and Malcolm in revealing the true cause of her death, saving her young sister from the same fate.
Since Shyamalan's horror flick, Barton joined a number of projects including Once and Again as Katie Singer and The O.C. as Marissa Cooper.
She also landed roles in film projects like Homecoming, Cyberstaler, Starcrossed and more.
Barton will join The Hills cast when it comes back for its spinoff, MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, nearly a decade after its final episode.