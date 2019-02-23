From Sleek Bobs to Pink Eyeshadow: 5 Biggest Beauty Trends of Award Season 2019

As Seen On: Emily Blunt and Laura Harrier at Critics’ Choice, Lucy Boynton at Palm Springs International Film Festival and BAFTAs, Emmy Rossum at Golden Globes, Katy Perry at the Grammys.

Why It’s Everywhere: Whether they’ve taken inspiration from sherbet, candy and pink wafer cookies—as makeup artist Jo Baker did for Boynton—or simply the dress, pros have dipped into their pink palettes from the word go this year. From fuchsia to bubblegum, there’s a shade of pink to suit everyone, as well as a way to apply it, depending on the vibe a client is going for—from romantic to audacious.

Is It Oscar Worthy? Definitely. Hollywood’s top pros can’t get enough of this shade right now. It can have a rocker-meets-romantic feel, so could be a stunner on nominee Lady Gaga.