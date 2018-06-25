The Cast of 'Sleepless in Seattle,' Then and Now

Just one of the romantic comedy films starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, Sleepless in Seattle tells the story of Annie Reed, who hears widower Sam Baldwin speak about his heartbreak on the radio. She, along with hundreds of other hopeful women, writes him a letter about meeting in person. Annie begins corresponding with Sam’s young son, Jonah, who persuades his dad to meet Annie at the top of the Empire State Building in New York a la An Affair to Remember. Cue the music.

The film will always be cherished as a classic love story, though it came out 25 years ago, on June 25, 1993. Sleepless in Seattle remains one of late filmmaker Nora Ephron's greatest hits, along with When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail — all starring Ryan. It was Ephron's major directorial debut and has grossed more than $220 million worldwide.

The stars have gone on to become A-list actors with creative works in film, television, theater and writing. Here’s what the stars of Sleepless in Seattle are doing today.