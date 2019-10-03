Taylor Swift's 7 Most Memorable 'SNL' Moments

When delivering her debut monologue on the SNL stage, Swift resorted to doing what she does best: writing and performing a song.

Performing "Monologue Song (La La La)," Swift poked fun at rumors, jokes and tabloid buzz surrounding her life at the time. From acknowledging that she likes "glitter and sparkly dresses" to being known for "writing songs about douchebags that cheat on me," Swift made the audience laugh with her quips about herself.

"I like writing their names in songs so they're ashamed to go in public," she sang of her reputation as a serial dater. During the song she also addressed her breakup with Joe Jonas, who she admitted during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he broke up with her via phone: "You might think I'd bring up Joe, that guy that broke up with me on the phone, but I'm not going to mention that," she sang, before adding "Hey Joe, I'm doing well." She also teased her former romance with Twilight actor Taylor Lautner.

Swift's hosting debut also arrived amid her drama with Kanye West after he interrupted her speech to protest her VMA win. "You might be expecting me to say something bad about Kanye and how he ran up on the stage and ruined my VMA monologue," she sang then sighed. "But there's nothing more to say cause everything's OK, I got security lining the stage."