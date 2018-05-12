Late-Night Lately: 'Solo' Stars, Hosts at the Met Gala, Reading Moms' Texts for Mother's Day
This week: Stars from Solo: A Star Wars Story (Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover) each visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the movie's big L.A. premiere; late-night hosts revel in the Met Gala glory; and stars read aloud funny (or strange) texts from mom to celebrate Mother's Day.
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Stars Take Over 'Kimmel'
Woody Harrelson, Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover all stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week ahead of the star-studded L.A. premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.
On Tuesday, Harrelson praised his coworkers and director Ron Howard, who he worked with for Edtv in 1999. He hadn't seen the finished film yet, but told Kimmel, "From what I hear, it's a fantastic movie."
Han Solo himself Ehrenreich stopped by on Wednesday, and told Kimmel of when he met Harrison Ford to talk about the role, even though "he barely knew what was happening" with the movie. One thing was for sure: "he still doesn't like the Ewoks. I think that's a big thing for him."
Ehrenreich also explained that although he wasn't supposed to tell anyone about his role as Solo, he spilled the beans to his grandmother, who promised to keep his secret. "But then I called her a week later and he was like, 'my friends are so excited.' "
When Donald Glover sat down with Kimmel on Thursday, there was quite a bit of ground to cover, with his recent SNL hosting gig, "This Is America" music video and his role as Lando Calrissian. He revealed Lando was his "first toy ever" and that he met with Billy Dee Williams, who gave him the advice: "I don't know, just be charming." He even offered to take the entire audience to Thursday's premiere event.
Hosts Revel in Met Gala Madness
Late-night hosts took a break from joking about politics on their Tuesday night shows to delve into this year's Met Gala.
Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert attended the star-studded, annual fundraising benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and seemed to revel in the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, as they were both altar boys as children.
"Just two altar boys getting ready to meet the bishop!" the CBS host said, sharing a photo of him and Fallon from the event.
Colbert wasn't as comfortable with some of the other guests — namely Catholic officials like the Archbishop of New York. "There were priests, or people who were dressed as priests, so you were a little on edge about how much fun you could have," Colbert said. "Like, I would have just stepped on a baby’s finger for a cocktail. I couldn’t find the bar."
Like Colbert, Fallon mimicked the Gregorian chants during Madonna's set; though he was a little more surprised to see her among a crowd of monks because of an earlier run-in with the pop star.
While admiring the choir earlier in the evening, Fallon said he had a suspicion Madonna would make a surprise appearance, when all of a sudden, she showed up next to him. He complimented her outfit, only for her to reply with a whispered, "bless you."
The Opposition's Jordan Klepper, on the other hand, wasn't impressed with any part of the Met Gala (and, according to the conservative character, "Met" stands for "Metrosexual elitists think they're better than you and won't invite you to their parties even though you have a hit show and fun hair.").
To Colbert, Rihanna's look was more "disco bishop." Late Night's Seth Meyers kept his comments brief, only noting that while Rihanna went as the pope, Frances McDormand dressed as "Egypt being attacked by locusts."
-
Stars Read Texts From Their Moms for Mother's Day
In honor of Mother's Day, Anna Faris, Kirsten Bell, Anthony Anderson, Tony Hale and Patton Oswalt read texts from their moms on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.
Other stars reciting heartfelt messages in the video included Blockers' Ike Barinholtz, 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer, Big Little Lies' Adam Scott, Will Forte and YG.
"My dear Ani, I hope this doesn't wake you. I just want you to know how proud your father and I hope you are of you. As you know we truly believe you are the greatest actress of your generation," Farris read, noting the text was from 4 a.m.
"Hey son, my new friends are loving Arrested Development. We still don't get it," Arrested Development star Hale recited.
Kristen Bell's mom sent: "Hey Kristen, I know that you know Jimmy Kimmel and he's doing the Oscars. So tell him to give you all the winners so you can give me the winners, and I can win at my Oscar party."
John Oliver Says "Goodbye Forever"
John Oliver "quit" his show on Sunday after he finished a segment on Last Week Tonight proclaiming he was "done" after achieving his "one and only goal" for the show — that of a "koala chlamydia ward."
The rather unusual achievement happened after actor Russell Crowe one-upped the comedian by donating some of the proceeds of his recent divorce auction, namely the $7,000 that Oliver paid for the jockstrap from Cinderella Man and then donated to the only surviving Blockbuster Video store in America.
Crowe was touched by Oliver's stunt and responded in kind, tweeting a specially created video of the Irwins unveiling The John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward at the famed Australia Zoo.
Intimating that he could never top an emergency medical unit to treat koala STDs named in his honor, Oliver proceeded to pack up the set and bid "goodbye forever" to the studio audience and everyone at home. His farewell was so earnest that it left some wondering whether it was real. With no announcement from HBO, it's safe to assume Oliver was joking.
Samantha Bee Rips Into Eric Schneiderman After Abuse Allegations
Samantha Bee had a harsh message for former Full Frontal guest Eric Schneiderman, who was the subject of a New Yorker investigation this week reporting that he had sexually abused or harassed four women, on Wednesday night: "You are trash and we do not need you," she said as part of a minutes-long tirade against the former New York attorney general.
The public disavowal of Schneiderman comes five months after Bee called him "a hero who stood up to democracy's nemesis before" and interviewed him in a November episode.
"Now, Schneiderman was a guest on my show, so this is a little complicated for me to talk about. Just kidding, it's not complicated: Fuck you, Eric Schneiderman!" Bee said as an opener to a segment that "checked in" on men who were accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement, to applause. "The good legal work that you did does not absolve you. It will not give me not one second's pause to tear you a new asshole on live television. I give zero fucks."
Bee added as a kicker, "As for men like Eric Schneiderman, we really don’t need them. You know who’s a better advocate for women? Women."
As of Wednesday, Bee's November interview on YouTube with Schneiderman had been retitled "Former AG Tricks Sam Into Thinking He Was Decent" and the description contained an apology to viewers about characterizing him positively before Full Frontal's team learned the former New York A.G. "was the vilest villain."
Late-Night Lineup: May 13-19
Tuesday, May 15
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ronan Farrow is back on the late-night circuit after his bombshell New Yorker piece on Eric Schneiderman.
Wednesday, May 16
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon stop by just days ahead of their HBO coverage of the royal wedding. Will they be in character as their parody broadcaster personas Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan?
Friday, May 18:
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Benedict Cumberbatch, fresh off a press tour for Avengers: Infinity War, is back at it for his latest series, Patrick Melrose.