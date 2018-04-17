35 of 2018's Most Anticipated Summer Movies
Superhero flicks, offbeat comedies and a slew of classic reboots are hitting the big screen.
This summer's slate of film releases comes off last year's disappointing box office haul in which revenue fell 15.7 percent. But Hollywood is hoping to make up the lost ground with would-be blockbusters like Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper and The Darkest Minds as well as with forthcoming summer reboots and sequels galore, from Solo: A Star Wars Story to Ocean's 8 to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again to Incredibles 2. Below is a preview of 35 summer movies to keep on your radar.
-
'Rampage'
April 13
Dwayne Johnson stars as a primatologist who must stop three monstrous creatures, including the formerly gentle ape he has raised since its birth. After a failed, rogue genetic experiment transforms the animal, the primatologist has to act quickly to stop the gorilla and three additional altered alpha predators before they destroy everything.
-
'Avengers: Infinity War'
April 27
The film continues the saga of the Marvel Comics superhero team. As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johannson, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.
-
'Overboard'
May 4
The remake of the 1987 comedy follows a wealthy yacht owner who was thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee. Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star.
-
'Breaking In'
May 11
Gabrielle Union stars as a mother who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security.
-
'Life of the Party'
May 11
Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) decides to reinvent herself by going back to college after being left by her husband. After enrolling in her daughter’s same class and college, the former housewife embraces her final undergraduate year, earning the name “Dee Rock” and finding her true self — while embracing freedom, fun and frat boys.
-
'On Chesil Beach'
May 18
Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan stars in the film adaption of Ian McEwan’s novel of the same name about a newly wed in 1962 who struggles to be intimate with her husband following their marriage.
-
'The Seagull'
May 18
The film, starring Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss and Annette Bening, is based on Anton Chekhov’s play. The romantic tale is set in the 1800s at a quiet country residence during the summer.
-
'Deadpool 2'
May 18
The Deadpool sequel will bring back Ryan Reynolds as iconic antihero Wade Wilson — aka Deadpool, who this time around clashes with Cable (Josh Brolin) as he forms his own team known as X-Force.
-
'Book Club'
May 18
In a First Wives Club-style comedy, the film follows four lifelong friends in their 60s — Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen — whose lives are forever changed after reading Fifty Shades of Grey in their monthly book club.
-
'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
May 25
The upcoming film is a stand-alone installment of the Star Wars franchise that explores the adventures of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he first meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).
-
'Action Point'
June 1
Inspired by the real-life Action Park theme park in New Jersey, director Tim Kirkby's Action Point stars Johnny Knoxville of the Jackass franchise as the lead operator of a poorly designed theme park.
-
'Adrift'
June 1
In Adrift, Shailene Woodley stars as an avid sailor who embarks on a trip to Tahiti with her fiancé (Sam Claflin), only to wake up to find him injured and a deadly storm approaching.
-
'Ocean's 8'
June 8
A star-studded cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and more attempt to rob the annual Met Gala in this female-centric reboot of the successful Ocean’s Eleven franchise.
-
'Hereditary'
June 8
The horror film stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne and Milly Shapiro as they attempt to escape a supernatural force that is unleashed on their house following the death of the family matriarch.
-
'Incredibles 2'
June 15
Violet, Dash and the rest of the Parr family face off against a new villain in Incredibles 2, which takes place immediately after the end of the first movie.
-
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
June 22
Four years after the theme park's collapse, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum race to save the surviving dinosaurs from a forthcoming volcano eruption in the Jurassic World sequel.
-
'Sicario 2: Soldado'
June 29
The sequel to the Emily Blunt-led 2015 drama, Sicario 2 sees Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin return to stop drug cartel terrorists operating along the U.S.-Mexico border.
-
'Uncle Drew'
June 29
Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal dons an elaborate beard ("Wolverine’s grandfather") to star with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Tiffany Haddish in a film version of the popular Pepsi commercials.
-
'The First Purge'
July 4
Alongside a reel of ironically patriotic stock photos and references to President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogans, the trailer for the fourth movie in The Purge franchise features the line: “Nothing will make you prouder than when your boy looks up at you and says, ‘Dad, I want to purge too.’”
-
'Ant-Man and the Wasp'
July 6
Beginning after the end of Captain America: Civil War, the sequel to the Paul Rudd-led oddball superhero film Ant-Man sees Rudd return with a new partner: Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).
-
'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation'
July 13
Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler star in the third installment of the animated comedy about a family of monsters, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.
-
'Skyscraper'
July 13
Dwayne Johnson stars as a former FBI agent who lives with his family in The Pearl, the tallest building in the world, which operates akin to a “vertical city.” But when arsonists set off a devastating fire in the building, everyone’s life is thrown in jeopardy.
-
'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
July 20
Cher joins the Mamma Mia! cast in the follow-up to the 2008 musical drama, inspired by the music of Swedish pop group ABBA.
-
'SuperFly'
July 26
Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish) and Jason Mitchell (Mudbound) star in a reboot of the 1972 blaxploitation film in which a cocaine dealer tries to make one last grand score before abandoning the business for good.
-
'Mission: Impossible — Fallout'
July 27
In the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) accidentally edges the world toward nuclear conflict as he attempts to complete an old mission. This time, Mission: Impossible newcomers Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill join him on screen.
-
'Teen Titans GO! to the Movies'
July 27
“You know what makes a real hero? It’s not the costumes, the gadgets, the cool powers. It’s having your own movie,” Robin announces in the trailer for the more-than-a-little-bit meta movie starring the kids from Teen Titans GO! as they attempt to make their own Hollywood movie about themselves.
-
'The Darkest Minds'
Aug. 3
After a disease kills 98 percent of America's children, the surviving 2 percent develop superpowers and are placed in internment camps. The film follows a 16-year-old girl as she escapes the camp and joins a a group of other teens on the run from the government.
-
'Christopher Robin'
Aug. 3
Christopher Robin is a live-action film centering on the little boy from the Winnie the Pooh stories, who is now all grown up. The story tells that he has lost all sense of imagination, and Pooh and his friends have to help him find it again.
-
'The Equalizer 2'
Aug. 3
Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders and Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal join lead Denzel Washington in the sequel to the vigilante action film The Equalizer.
-
'The Spy Who Dumped Me'
Aug. 3
The fillms tells the story of Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two best friends who become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her is a spy. He is now dead, so she and her friend, the only two people who know the truth, team up to complete his mission.
-
'The Hustle'
Aug. 10
The female-led remake of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels stars Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway, who play two con women who team up to swindle a tech billionaire out of all his money.
-
'Crazy Rich Asians'
Aug. 17
While accompanying her boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore, Rachel Chu discovers that Nick's family is extremely wealthy. After learning her boyfriend is considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors, she struggles with jealous socialites and his disapproving mother.
-
'Happytime Murders'
Aug. 17
The raunchy R-rated puppet movie features a world where puppets and humans live side-by-side. After the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show begins to get murdered one by one, a detective-turned-private eye puppet is determined to solve the case. The cast includes Elizabeth Banks, Melissa McCarthy, Joel McHale and Maya Rudolph.
-
'Slender Man'
Aug. 24
The supernatural horror film features the same creepypasta meme that led two 12-year-old girls to stab their close friend in real life. The movie follows a group of girls as they look into disappearances that are connected to Slender Man.
-
'The Nun'
Sept. 7
The Conjuring spinoff follows Father Burke and Sister Irene’s investigation at the Vatican after the apparent suicide of a nun in post-war Romania. As the pair look for answers, their findings point to something undoubtedly demonic.