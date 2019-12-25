'Spies in Disguise': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

Inspired by the animated short film Pigeon: Impossible, by Lucas Martell, Spies in Disguise is about super-suave spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith), who has to team up with almost the opposite of him, super-unsmooth scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland), who creates the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. When events take an unexpected turn and Lance becomes a pigeon, the spy must trust and team up with Walter to complete an impossible mission.

The film is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, who are no amateurs when it comes to animated films. Bruno is known for working Rio, Rio 2, Epic and Horton Hears a Who!, and Troy Quane's credits include Ice Age: Collision Course and Enchanted along with directing The Smurfs: A Christmas Carol. The two also previously teamed up for The Peanuts Movie.

Before Spies in Disguise hits theaters this Christmas, read on to find out more about the actors bringing life to the film's characters.