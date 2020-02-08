Film Independent Spirit Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

1:42 PM 2/8/2020

by Kimberly Nordyke and Annie Howard

Hollywood is celebrating the year's best independent films Saturday on the beach in Santa Monica.

The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday.

Hollywood is celebrating the best of last year's independent films at a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

Aubrey Plaza is returning as host of the ceremony for a second year.

The Spirt Awards kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT with a non-televised portion, and the telecast air live at 2 p.m. PT Saturday on IFC.

Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse lead the race with five nominations apiece.

Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse lead the race with five nominations apiece.

  • Best Feature

    Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.

    A Hidden Life
    Producers: Elisabeth Bentley, Dario Bergesio, Grant Hill, Josh Jeter

    Clemency
    Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong

    The Farewell
    Producers: Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Lulu Wang, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng

    Marriage Story
    Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

    Uncut Gems
    Producers: Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Scott Rudin

  • Best First Feature

    Award given to the director and producer.

    Booksmart
    Director: Olivia Wilde
    Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Katie Silberman

    The Climb
    Director/Producer: Michael Angelo Covino
    Producers: Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin

    Diane
    Director: Kent Jones
    Producers: Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman

    The Last Black Man in San Francisco
    Director/Producer: Joe Talbot
    Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Khaliah Neal, Christina Oh

    The Mustang
    Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
    Producer: Ilan Goldman

    See You Yesterday
    Director: Stefon Bristol
    Producer: Spike Lee

  • John Cassavetes Award

    Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

    Burning Cane
    Writer/Director/Producer: Phillip Youmans
    Producers: Ojo Akinlana, Jakob Johnson, Karen Kaia Livers, Mose Mayer, Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, Cassandra Youmans

    Colewell
    Writer/Director: Tom Quinn
    Producers: Joshua Blum, Alexandra Byer, Craig Shilowich, Matthew Thurm

    Give Me Liberty
    Writer/Director/Producer: Kirill Mikhanovsky
    Writer/Producer: Alice Austen
    Producers: Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush, Sergey Shtern

    Premature
    Writer/Director/Producer: Rashaad Ernesto Green
    Writer: Zora Howard
    Producer: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes

    Wild Nights With Emily
    Writer/Director/Producer: Madeleine Olnek
    Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron

  • Best Director

    Alma Har'el, Honey Boy
    Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
    Julius Onah, Luce
    Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
    Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

  • Best Screenplay

    Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
    Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder, To Dust
    Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
    Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
    Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

  • Best First Screenplay

    Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday
    Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways
    Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
    Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
    James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

  • Best Cinematography

    Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
    Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
    Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
    Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
    Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

  • Best Editing

    Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems (WINNER)
    Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
    Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
    Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
    Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

  • Best Female Lead

    Karen Allen, Colewell
    Hong Chau, Driveways
    Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
    Mary Kay Place, Diane
    Alfre Woodard, Clemency
    Renée Zellweger, Judy

  • Best Male Lead

    Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
    Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
    Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
    Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
    Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

  • Best Supporting Female

    Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
    Taylor Russell, Waves
    Lauren "LoLo" Spencer, Give Me Liberty
    Octavia Spencer, Luce
    Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

  • Best Supporting Male

    Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse (WINNER)
    Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
    Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
    Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
    Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

  • Robert Altman Award

    Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

    Marriage Story
    Director: Noah Baumbach
    Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
    Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

  • Best Documentary

    Award given to the director and producer.

    American Factory (WINNER)
    Director/Producer: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert
    Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Jeff Reichert

    Apollo 11
    Director/Producer: Todd Douglas Miller
    Producers: Evan Krauss, Thomas Baxley Petersen

    For Sama
    Director: Edward Watts
    Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab

    Honeyland
    Director: Tamara Kotevska
    Director/Producer: Ljubo Stefanov
    Producer: Atanas Georgiev

    Island of the Hungry Ghosts
    Director/Producer: Gabrielle Brady
    Producers: Gizem Acarla, Samm Haillay, Alex Kelly, Alexander Wadouh

  • Best International Film

    Award given to the director

    Invisible Life (Brazil), Director: Karim Aïnouz
    Les Misérables (France), Director: Ladj Ly
    Parasite (South Korea), Director: Bong Joon-Ho
    Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France), Director: Céline Sciamma
    Retablo (Peru), Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L.
    The Souvenir (United Kingdom), Director: Joanna Hogg

  • Bonnie Award

    Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the second Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

    Kelly Reichardt
    Kelly Reichardt
    Kelly Reichardt (WINNER)
    Marielle Heller
    Lulu Wang

  • Producers Award

    The 22nd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

    Mollye Asher (WINNER)
    Krista Parris
    Ryan Zacarias

  • Someone to Watch Award

    The 25th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

    Rashaad Ernesto Green, Director of Premature (WINNER)
    Ash Mayfair, Director of The Third Wife
    Joe Talbot, Director of The Last Black Man in San Francisco

  • Truer Than Fiction Award

    The 24th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

    Nadia Shihab, Director of Jaddoland (WINNER)
    Khalik Allah, Director of Black Mother
    Davy Rothbart, Director of 17 Blocks
    Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, Director of América