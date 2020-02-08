Film Independent Spirit Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Hollywood is celebrating the year's best independent films Saturday on the beach in Santa Monica.
The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday.
Hollywood is celebrating the best of last year's independent films at a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.
Aubrey Plaza is returning as host of the ceremony for a second year.
The Spirt Awards kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT with a non-televised portion, and the telecast air live at 2 p.m. PT Saturday on IFC.
Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse lead the race with five nominations apiece.
The ist of winners below will be updated as they are announced live. Watch the live stream here, and keep up with all the news from the show here.
Best Feature
Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.
A Hidden Life
Producers: Elisabeth Bentley, Dario Bergesio, Grant Hill, Josh Jeter
Clemency
Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong
The Farewell
Producers: Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Lulu Wang, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng
Marriage Story
Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
Uncut Gems
Producers: Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Scott Rudin
Best First Feature
Award given to the director and producer.
Booksmart
Director: Olivia Wilde
Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Katie Silberman
The Climb
Director/Producer: Michael Angelo Covino
Producers: Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin
Diane
Director: Kent Jones
Producers: Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Director/Producer: Joe Talbot
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Khaliah Neal, Christina Oh
The Mustang
Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Producer: Ilan Goldman
See You Yesterday
Director: Stefon Bristol
Producer: Spike Lee
John Cassavetes Award
Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Burning Cane
Writer/Director/Producer: Phillip Youmans
Producers: Ojo Akinlana, Jakob Johnson, Karen Kaia Livers, Mose Mayer, Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, Cassandra Youmans
Colewell
Writer/Director: Tom Quinn
Producers: Joshua Blum, Alexandra Byer, Craig Shilowich, Matthew Thurm
Give Me Liberty
Writer/Director/Producer: Kirill Mikhanovsky
Writer/Producer: Alice Austen
Producers: Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush, Sergey Shtern
Premature
Writer/Director/Producer: Rashaad Ernesto Green
Writer: Zora Howard
Producer: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes
Wild Nights With Emily
Writer/Director/Producer: Madeleine Olnek
Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron
Best Director
Alma Har'el, Honey Boy
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Julius Onah, Luce
Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder, To Dust
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird
Best First Screenplay
Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday
Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night
Best Cinematography
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar
Best Editing
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems (WINNER)
Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty
Best Female Lead
Best Male Lead
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Best Supporting Female
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Taylor Russell, Waves
Lauren "LoLo" Spencer, Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer, Luce
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Best Supporting Male
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse (WINNER)
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
Robert Altman Award
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.
Marriage Story
Director: Noah Baumbach
Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
Best Documentary
Award given to the director and producer.
American Factory (WINNER)
Director/Producer: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert
Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Jeff Reichert
Apollo 11
Director/Producer: Todd Douglas Miller
Producers: Evan Krauss, Thomas Baxley Petersen
For Sama
Director: Edward Watts
Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab
Honeyland
Director: Tamara Kotevska
Director/Producer: Ljubo Stefanov
Producer: Atanas Georgiev
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Director/Producer: Gabrielle Brady
Producers: Gizem Acarla, Samm Haillay, Alex Kelly, Alexander Wadouh
Best International Film
Award given to the director
Invisible Life (Brazil), Director: Karim Aïnouz
Les Misérables (France), Director: Ladj Ly
Parasite (South Korea), Director: Bong Joon-Ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France), Director: Céline Sciamma
Retablo (Peru), Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L.
The Souvenir (United Kingdom), Director: Joanna Hogg
Bonnie Award
Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the second Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
Kelly Reichardt (WINNER)
Marielle Heller
Lulu Wang
Producers Award
The 22nd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Mollye Asher (WINNER)
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
Someone to Watch Award
The 25th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Rashaad Ernesto Green, Director of Premature (WINNER)
Ash Mayfair, Director of The Third Wife
Joe Talbot, Director of The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Truer Than Fiction Award
The 24th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Nadia Shihab, Director of Jaddoland (WINNER)
Khalik Allah, Director of Black Mother
Davy Rothbart, Director of 17 Blocks
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, Director of América