Film Independent Spirit Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday.

Hollywood is celebrating the best of last year's independent films at a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

Aubrey Plaza is returning as host of the ceremony for a second year.

The Spirt Awards kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT with a non-televised portion, and the telecast air live at 2 p.m. PT Saturday on IFC.

Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse lead the race with five nominations apiece.

The ist of winners below will be updated as they are announced live. Watch the live stream here, and keep up with all the news from the show here.