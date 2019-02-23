Regina King to Glenn Close: Watch the Most Memorable Speeches From the 2019 Spirit Awards

At Saturday night's 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, comedian turned writer-director Bo Burnham scored his first Spirit Award for first screenplay for his critically acclaimed film Eighth Grade. Barry Jenkins returned to pick up his second best director award, this time for If Beale Street Could Talk. He previously won for Moonlight. Directors Alfonso Cuaron and Boots Riley both took home awards, Cuaron for best international film for Roma and Riley for best first feature for Sorry to Bother You.

Actresses Glenn Close and Regina King, the favorites to win Oscars on Sunday, each took home their first spirit awards, Close for her leading role in The Wife, and King for her supporting role in Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk. Richard E. Grant was the first of two wins for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (the film also took home the prize for best screenplay), picking up his first spirit award for his supporting role, starring alongside Melissa McCarthy.

Watch the most memorable speeches from the ceremony below, and see a complete list of winners here.