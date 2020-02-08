Spirit Awards: 10 Most Memorable Moments

Some of Hollywood's biggest names flocked to Santa Monica for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the best in 2019's independent filmmaking. The 35th annual awards took place in a shady, beachside tent mere steps from the sand and surf. Aubrey Plaza returned as the Spirit Awards host for the second year in a row.

The Safdie Brothers won the award for best director for their film Uncut Gems, which tied with The Lighthouse for the most nominations. Booksmart took home the award for best first feature, while American Factory, the first filmed backed by the Obamas' production company Higher Ground, won best documentary.

In the acting categories, Uncut Gems' Adam Sandler took home the award for best actor. The Lighthouse's Willem Dafoe took home the award for best supporting actor and The Farewell writer-director Lulu Wang accepted best supporting actress on Zhao Shuzhen's behalf.

Marriage Story was pre-selected for the Robert Altman Award, which honors the film's director, casting directors and ensemble cast.

From Plaza's opening monologue to some star-studded parodies, The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up all of the standout moments from the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards — including the night's most powerful moments and every big surprise.

Read on for Saturday's most memorable moments.