Spirit Awards: 10 Most Memorable Moments
From musical performances to onstage mixups, these are the highlights of the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.
Some of Hollywood's biggest names flocked to Santa Monica for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the best in 2019's independent filmmaking. The 35th annual awards took place in a shady, beachside tent mere steps from the sand and surf. Aubrey Plaza returned as the Spirit Awards host for the second year in a row.
The Safdie Brothers won the award for best director for their film Uncut Gems, which tied with The Lighthouse for the most nominations. Booksmart took home the award for best first feature, while American Factory, the first filmed backed by the Obamas' production company Higher Ground, won best documentary.
In the acting categories, Uncut Gems' Adam Sandler took home the award for best actor. The Lighthouse's Willem Dafoe took home the award for best supporting actor and The Farewell writer-director Lulu Wang accepted best supporting actress on Zhao Shuzhen's behalf.
Marriage Story was pre-selected for the Robert Altman Award, which honors the film's director, casting directors and ensemble cast.
From Plaza's opening monologue to some star-studded parodies, The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up all of the standout moments from the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards — including the night's most powerful moments and every big surprise.
Read on for Saturday's most memorable moments.
-
Adam Sandler Addresses Oscar "Snub"
Putting on the gruff voice he's used while accepting honors throughout the 2020 awards season, Adam Sandler used his speech to take his critics and the Academy voters to task for his so-called Oscars "snub."
That's when Sandler turned his speech on the Oscars with an anecdote about high school superlatives.
"A few weeks back when I was, quote-unquote, snubbed by the Academy it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking," Sandler said. "That accolade was given to a jean jacket wearing feather-haired douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins."
"But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of best personality," the best leading actor winner continued. "And tonight, as I look around this room I realize the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood."
Sandler closed out his speech with a rousing salute to the ceremony’s “independent personalities" and "feather-haired douchebags."
"Let all those feather-haired douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!" Sandler said to a cheering crowd.
-
Aubrey Plaza's Opening Musical Number
Clad in a black and silver sparkly gown, host Aubrey Plaza began her monologue joking how this is a time when there are cats in theaters and people had to come all the way to Santa Monica from "other neighborhoods in Los Angeles."
Plaza spent a few minutes picking on different stars in the beachside tent. She told Willem Dafoe that he had spent years looking like a lighthouse keeper and finally got to play one in The Lighthouse, which he won best supporting actor for minutes later.
The host continued her rendition of "Get Happy" by Judy Garland and said she was so happy to be back hosting the "second most important awards show," and then went on to say how the Spirit Awards are so different from the Oscars, "We recognize female directors — all two of them."
Toward the end of her opening monologue, Plaza said that she and Jennifer Lopez are both "super hot Puerto Ricans." "Puerto Rico is kind of like an independent film. It's beautiful, not enough people have seen it, and its financing is always falling through," she said.
The host even called out the pay gap between men and women in Hollywood. She said that there are so many brother directors duos but almost no sister duos. "You'd think this town would love to pay two women one salary," Plaza said, followed by loud cheering from the audience.
-
Gay Man's Choir of Los Angeles Performs Ode to the Year in Film
Plaza came to the stage in between awards and brought up that LGBTQ representation in film is more important now than ever. Though there are queer films, the host said she wanted to shine a light on some of the “gayest moments in other films that you may not have realized were gay.”
She welcomed the Gay Man’s Choir of Los Angeles to the stage a they sang a capella in front of a montage of scenes from this year’s films.
“Idina Menzel in Uncut Gems,” the choir began. “J. Lo pole dancing to Fiona Apple. FKA Twigs talking about snakes. The title of the film, Diane.”
The choir continued, referencing the concept of a cursed bird, Renee Zellweger’s press tour, the women in Parasite, Awkwafina’s Guggenheim rejection letter. “The kid from Marriage Story probably one day,” they sang. “He’s obsessed with Halloween and loves his mother. Laura Dern kicking up her feet on the couch. Laura Dern ordered a kale salad. Laura Dern dressed slutty in court. Just all of Laura Dern.”
They ended their performance by reciting Dern’s name over and over, with clips of her from a variety of movies, ending with, “and that’s on period.”
-
The Safdie Brothers’ Simultaneous Acceptance Speech
Benny and Josh Safdie accepted the award for best director for Uncut Gems with a simultaneous speech where they were talking over one another with each of their own planned speeches.
“I really want to thank everybody who worked on this film, we couldn’t have done it without you” Benny said in his part of the speech. “I have to, we have to, thank, first and foremost, Sandler,” Josh said, “for saying no 10 years ago and saying no again five years ago, but then saying yes two and a half years ago.”
They also thanked A24 for picking up the film.
"Last time I was on this stage I fell twice," Josh jokingly finished his speech with, whereas Benny told him he loved Josh before the two left the stage.
Adam Sandler also took home the best actor award for his work on Uncut Gems.
-
Female Directors Were on Everyone’s Mind
Plaza started off the Spirit Awards by celebrating diverse nominees and female directors, stating they're “so much cooler than the Oscars” because they “recognize female directors… all two of them.”
When Idina Menzel and Alfre Woodard took the stage to present the award for best supporting actress, they applauded the Spirit Awards for making history. "For the first time all five nominees in the acting category are women of color," Woodward said, followed by applause from the audience.
"Brilliant ladies, well done," Woodard continued. "Because of your talent, especially your perseverance, young girls can look at creative, smart women up on this screen and in this hallow tent and know they see people like them and they can strive in whatever industry they're in when they see you, the independent speakers in this community saluting these women."
The Farewell director Wang addressed the lack of female director nominees in her acceptance speech for best independent feature film.
"There are lots of women who are making films and want to make films and who are in film school. What women need is just the job. Just give them the freakin' job. Give them the money ... Just give the women the jobs. don’t make them run through that many hoops," Wang said.
-
Obamas-Backed 'American Factory' Wins Best Documentary
The first project from the Obamas' new production company, Higher Ground, and Netflix took home the award for best documentary at the Spirit Awards.
The Oscar-nominated film explores the effects of industrial globalization on working conditions around the world, from Ohio to China. The project is in part a follow-up to The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant, which captured the last days of the once-thriving union shop.
American Factory co-director and four-time Oscar nominee Julia Reichert, accepted the award.
"Our film tries to ask the question: Is this the way we want the world to be? No, it's not and we could do something about it," said Reichert, who is undergoing chemotherapy as she battles terminal cancer at age 73. "We're all citizens. We have a lot of power."
-
Aubrey Plaza Spoofs 'The Lighthouse' With Michael Shannon
Midway through the show, Plaza took a break from her hosting duties to enter the gothic, black-and-white world of Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse.
Plaza and Michael Shannon donned sailors' suits and thick New England accents, to parody the best feature nominee.
"A host at an award show is a thing of of the past. You're a relic, a dying breed," Shannon chided Plaza. "Two years in a row--I think you've overstayed your welcome."
The pair gave a shout out to nominee Shia LaBeouf, in attendance for his film Honey Boy.
"Don't go disparaging the LaBeouf," Shannon said. "His career's a rollercoaster I'd like to ride."
-
The Stage Snafu and Mark the Sandwich Guy
Aubrey Plaza announced onstage that she was going to bring J. Lo's terrible "sandwich-eating boss" from Hustlers onto the stage as the show's ambassador, when it became apparent there was a mixup on stage about when they were cutting to a video clip.
Plaza repeated the bit and joked it was the first time she had ever said it after the show aired the clip from Hustlers where Lopez's character was asking her day job boss if she could leave early on Fridays during the school year to pick up her daughter who had early release for the rest of the year. Her boss, Mark the sandwich guy, was hesitant at first and then agreed.
Mark the sandwich guy (Jon Glaser) came onto the stage with a sandwich, mumbled into the microphone and then exited the stage.
-
'Parasite's' Historic Win
Bong Joon Ho took to the stage to accept the award for best international film, marking South Korea's first ever Independent Spirit Award for the category. Bong began his speech, joking about how by now, everyone should be used to his speech translator by now.
The writer-director said he had been at the Spirit Awards 10 years prior for his film, Mother. "I'm so happy to receive this award today at a much cooler tent," Bong's translator said. "I would like to thank all my cast members, all the crew members and all the companies who gave full support to create this film."
Bong then told a story about the first screening for Parasite in New York. It was in a very old, classic theater, and he saw a rat scurrying around the audience. “At the time, I thought it was a symbol of luck,” he said, laughing. “Sorry, thank you."
-
Best Supporting Actress winner Zhao Shuzhen Skips Show Due to Coronavirus
The Farewell director Lulu Wang accepted the award for best supporting actress on behalf of winner Zhao Shuzhen.
According to Wang, Zhao was not able to attend the show because of the coronavirus in China.
"She's stuck in China because of the coronavirus, sadly, but I know that she would have really loved to be here," said Wang, adding with a laugh, "even though she didn't read the script when I first sent it to her. Because she was like, 'What is this about? People lying? We do this all the time. What's dramatic about this?'"
Writer-director Wang based Zhao's character on her own grandmother in the best feature-winning film. The award marks Zhao's first Spirit Award nomination and win. For the first time, all five nominees in the category were women of color.
In her acceptance speech for best feature, Wang pleaded with Hollywood to give the women who want to make films a chance. “What women need is just the job," the director said. "Just give them the freaking job. Give them the money.”
She shouted out and thanked film studio A24 for picking up the film from Sundance Film Festival and marketing it as an American movie, showing a different side of what an American looks like, what an American family can look like and what an American leading woman looks like.