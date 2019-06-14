Star Decorators Pick Father's Day Gifts to Upgrade His Man Cave
A-list interior designers (who count Jay-Z, Steve Carrell, Ben Stiller and Tom Freston as clients) weigh in with the perfect presents for a Hollywood dad's hangout space.
Father’s Day is fast approaching, which means the time has come to fete dads, grandfathers, fathers-in-law and the men we value as father figures. Those still scrambling for last-minute gifts for Sunday may find inspiration in these present recommendations from Hollywood’s top interior designers and tastemakers (such as Brigette Romanek, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Mark Cutler and Bridgid Coulter) to help dad ultimately outfit his man cave.
So what constitutes a man cave must-have? The Hollywood Reporter breaks down some terrific gift ideas from the experts who have outfitted homes for everyone from Jay-Z, Steve Carrell and Rande Gerber to Steve Tisch, Ben Stiller and Tom Freston.
-
Shinola's Runwell Turntable
"My ultimate gift pick for Hollywood Dad's man cave would be the Runwell Turntable by Shinola [$2500] and a gift card for vinyls from an incredible source like Amoeba records,” says Brigette Romanek of Romanek Design, who counts Jay-Z and Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Gwyneth Paltrow as clients. "This is the perfect gift for when he wants to escape from everyday pressures or take a mini break from the family, he can venture into the cave, shut the doors and crank up his favorite music, be it Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Tyler The Creator, Kanye West or Nina Simone."
-
Stephen Webster Tequila Set, Vintage Wurlitzer Jukebox
"The ultimate tequila sets by celebrity jeweler Stephen Webster add gritty glamour to any father's bar. Tequila being the drink of choice these days, the silver inlaid shot glasses are a super stylish way to drink your favorite brand, along with the silver rabbit head salt dispenser and snake-wrapped knife for cutting your limes (complete with a bottle opener to for the chaser). These pieces will bring out the cowboy spirit in Dads of all ages," says Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who has decorated the homes of Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The sets are going for $5,811 on 1stdibs.com or special order at Stephen Webster in Beverly Hills.
"And nothing says high style and fun times like a jukebox, and the incredibly iconic vibe of a Wurlitzer [$23,000 on eBay] sets the tone in any space, but especially in a stylish man cave. Fill with your father's favorite greatest hits and it will become his number one gift ever."
-
Orange Furniture's 'Life' Paperweight
"Fun, functional, fatherly — and then there’s a nostalgic nod to our grandfather’s era of magazine," says Bridgid Coulter of Bridgid Coulter Design of the Life paperweight, $195 in brass, bronze or aluminum at Orange Furniture in Beverly Grove. (Coulter tends to the homes of Matt and Lucy Damon, producer Roderick Spencer and his wife Alfre Woodard, and Anthony and Alvina Anderson.)
-
Native Union Charging Dock, Achille Castiglioni Ashtray
"If he is always misplacing his phone or watch charger, then this marble wireless charging station looks cool, and will always be there when he needs it," says Mark Cutler of Mark Cutler Design (who boasts Jennifer Lopez, Steve Carrell and Paul Stanley as clients) in reference to the Native Union Dock Marble charging station, $199 each. "And this much-maligned home accessory is making a huge comeback, whether your dad is a cigar aficionado or likes to take advantage of the new attitude to pot smoking, the classic design [of the Achille Castiglioni Spirale Ashtray, $105] will give him that James Bond upgrade whether he wants to admit he uses it or not."
-
Master & Dynamic Headphones
"The stylish headphones [$400 by Master & Dynamic] make for a great escape when traveling or a nice touch in the DJ booth for the ultimate man cave," says Jamie Rummerfield of Woodson and Rummerfield's, whose patrons include Courtney Love, Nick Cannon and Christina Aguilera. (The foldable, wireless M60 headphones are also available at Union, the men's clothing and accessories store on South La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.)
-
Garde Backgammon Set
"A backgammon board and case is such a handsome complement to any man cave, with a touch of nostalgia," says Lisa Koch of Lisa Koch Design, who has decorated for director-producer Pete Berg, producer John Goldwyn and hotelier Jeff Klein. This $1495 leather-covered mahogany and walnut set is from Garde in Santa Monica,
-
Ralph Lauren Home Ice Bucket
"Every man cave needs a great bar set up. I love Ralph Lauren’s barware because it’s simple and has a heavy hand to it," says Nathan Turner of Ralph Lauren Home's $695 Sutton lead crystal ice bucket with a removable leather bucket case. Ty Burrell, Mindy Kaling, and Eric Stonestreet are among the stars who turn to Turner for their interiors.
-
Moser Crystal Glasses, Vintage Bar Cart
"The weight and timeless elegance of these glasses will make dad feel like a baller," says Jamie Bush (whose clientele include producer Nina Jacobson and Rich Ross) of Moser's double old-fashioned crystal glasses, $235 each at Geary's in Beverly Hills.
Her other Father's Day gift pick is a vintage $19,000 Ico Parisi polygonal mahogany bar cart, a find on 1stdibs.com that she calls "the ultimate Mad Men-era throwback conversation piece."
-
Peter Dunham Dopp Kit
"Hollywood at Home’s new dopp kits," says celebrated decorator Peter Dunham, referring to the coated linen bags of his own design, $85 each at his shop on La Cienaga Boulevard in Los Angeles. "I use mine for my device chargers, eye masks, air pods, sleeping pills…anything I need easy access to [at home or] on an airplane. A successful man these days is often a man on-the-go." (Dunham's many Hollywood patrons include producer Steve Tisch and Minnie Driver).
-
Roman and Williams Guild Reader Chair and Footstool
"The Reader evokes a masculine energy with its construction and materials. It's the perfect addition for any man looking to add a sophisticated touch to their personal environment within their home," says Robin Standefer of the wood and saddle leather chair with brass hardware (price upon request) that she designed with partner Stephen Alesch. Together the pair founded the New York architectural and design firm Roman and Williams that has worked with Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Ben Stiller and other Hollywood stars. Their flagship Roman and Williams Guild store and restaurant in New York's SoHo neighborhood debuted in 2017. Call 212-852-9099 to inquire or purchase.