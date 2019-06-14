Star Decorators Pick Father's Day Gifts to Upgrade His Man Cave

"The ultimate tequila sets by celebrity jeweler Stephen Webster add gritty glamour to any father's bar. Tequila being the drink of choice these days, the silver inlaid shot glasses are a super stylish way to drink your favorite brand, along with the silver rabbit head salt dispenser and snake-wrapped knife for cutting your limes (complete with a bottle opener to for the chaser). These pieces will bring out the cowboy spirit in Dads of all ages," says Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who has decorated the homes of Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The sets are going for $5,811 on 1stdibs.com or special order at Stephen Webster in Beverly Hills.

"And nothing says high style and fun times like a jukebox, and the incredibly iconic vibe of a Wurlitzer [$23,000 on eBay] sets the tone in any space, but especially in a stylish man cave. Fill with your father's favorite greatest hits and it will become his number one gift ever."