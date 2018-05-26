All 10 'Star Wars' Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Okay, obviously: Ewoks. Every viewer older than six or seven could've used less of those waddling teddy bears. But also, this was only the series' third outing and already it was cribbing desperately from itself: This episode's exotic puppet-rock combo was a goofy shadow of the Cantina band. Introducing another Death Star was an act of laziness not surpassed in Skywalkerworld until J.J. Abrams did essentially the same thing 32 years later. Haters may forget some great stuff here — like that flying-motorcycle chase through the dense forest of Endor. Still, even the film's high point — the Tatooine rescue of Han Solo, which managed the impressive feat of turning Luke into a badass — is marred by the sex-slave objectification of Princess Leia.

