When Co-Stars Are Competitors: Breaking Down This Year's Unprecedented Emmys Race

All the actors on this HBO dramedy were snubbed in the nominations after its first season, but the TV Academy has made up for that this time around, honoring nine members of the stellar cast. The lead actor in a drama category pits the veteran Cox against one of his onscreen sons, played by Strong. Cox, who won an Emmy in 2001, may be the better-known name, but Strong had a breakout season as Kendall Roy, whose desperate need for his father's approval had him rapping for love and publicly shaming the family empire.

Just like brunch at the Roy estate, it's an embarrassment of riches in the supporting actor drama race, with Succession stars making up more than a third of the contenders. All three are first-time Emmy nominees, and each had his memorable moments in the second season: Braun's awkward cousin Greg fell deeper into the Roy circle of corruption; Culkin's Roman Roy embarked on a twisted tryst with Gerri; and Macfadyen's hapless Tom Wambsgans struggled in his open marriage and with finding his place within the Roy empire.

Jones won the Emmy in the same category, guest actress in a drama series, in 2019 for The Handmaid's Tale. This year, she's nominated for portraying Nan Pierce, the matriarch of another mega-wealthy family empire that faces off against the Roys. Walter joined the HBO hit during its first season, playing Lady Caroline Collingwood, the birth mother of Shiv, Kendall and Roman. In the second season, she gets to show off some of the emotional manipulation the Roys are famous for when her kids visit her in London.