The Stars of 'Coming to America': Where Are They Now?

On June 29, 1988, the Eddie Murphy- and Arsenio Hall-starring comedy Coming to America opened in movie theaters, ultimately earning $289 million at the global box office.

The Paramount film follows young Prince Akeem, played by Murphy, as he travels from his wealthy African country to Queens with his best friend Semmi (Hall) in tow, as he seeks to escape his arranged marriage and find true love.

Murphy spearheaded the project, on which he has a story credit, with director John Landis and screenwriters David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein.

The cast features both established stars and actors who would go on to have successful careers. James Earl Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, Garcelle Beauvais, Eriq LaSalle and a young Cuba Gooding Jr. all appear in the movie, with Murphy and Hall playing multiple roles.

A sequel is even in the works, in which Murphy's expected to star, with Jonathan Levine set to direct from a script penned by the writers of the original and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter breaks down what its stars have been up to since.