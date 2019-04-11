"This Is the Color I Like My Coffee": Stars Recall Their First Jobs in New York

"From 1982 to 1984, while attending NYU full-time during the day, I was also the midnight to 8 a.m. doorman at Ruppert Yorkville Towers, an apartment complex at East 91st and Third. We kept a baseball bat under the desk nicknamed 'the Persuader' for any difficult middle-of-the-night visitors."

A version of this story first appeared in the April 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.