Stephen Colbert Rises on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking With ‘Cage’ Tweet

Tyra Banks breaks out of a tie with Joanna Gaines for the most weeks at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, taking the top spot on the June 27-dated list for an 11th week.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 19.

Banks, who leads the chart for a second week in a row, leads Chris Hayes, Jake Tapper, Stephen Colbert and Mike Huckabee in the top five.

Meanwhile, the two Jimmys of late night – Kimmel and Fallon – re-enter the chart at Nos. 7 and 10, respectively.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.