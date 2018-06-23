Stephen Colbert Rises on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking With ‘Cage’ Tweet
Tyra Banks, meanwhile, leads the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for an 11th week.
Tyra Banks breaks out of a tie with Joanna Gaines for the most weeks at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, taking the top spot on the June 27-dated list for an 11th week.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 19.
Banks, who leads the chart for a second week in a row, leads Chris Hayes, Jake Tapper, Stephen Colbert and Mike Huckabee in the top five.
Meanwhile, the two Jimmys of late night – Kimmel and Fallon – re-enter the chart at Nos. 7 and 10, respectively.
See the full top 10 below.
-
10. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: -
-
9. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: 2
-
8. James Corden
Last week: 3
-
7. Jimmy Kimmel
Last week: -
-
6. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 7
-
5. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 6
-
4. Stephen Colbert
Last week: 10
It’s not often that a Colbert social media post can compete with some of the top actors on social media in terms of reach and engagement, but that’s exactly what happened with the Late Show host’s June 18 tweet that, “One thing I know for sure: no one on the right side of history has ever had to nitpick what the definition of ‘cage’ is.” The tweet earned 103,000 retweets, more than any actor, comedian or TV host in the tracking week.
-
3. Jake Tapper
Last week: 4
-
2. Chris Hayes
Last week: 5
-
1. Tyra Banks
Last week: 1
Banks already had a sizable lead on the previous Top TV Personalities chart, but she asserts her dominance even further on the latest ranking, leaping 119 percent in overall chart metrics. Her strongest presence came from Facebook, where her 924,000 Facebook shares were a 142 percent gain over the previous week’s count. The America’s Got Talent host continued to post excerpt videos from the audition rounds of the latest season of the show.