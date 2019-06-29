Late Night Lately: The Hosts Kick Off Debate Season

As the second Democratic debate of 2019 concluded Thursday, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon went live to focus on the night's jabs against Joe Biden.

Noah described the second debate as a "fairly chill" event but one that still had some standout moments, turning his attention to Swalwell taking a shot at "sleepy Joe" by telling him to "pass the torch." "That's right, Biden is not letting go of that torch, even though that torch is really uncomfortable and telling Biden he's [not really into] him holding onto it," Noah joked.

Meanwhile, Harris also took a shot at Biden, as she pressed on his comments on segregationists, something Noah found to confirm that Biden had a "target on his back" throughout the night. "Holy shit, she just pulled an M. Night Shyamalan. She was black the whole movie! I didn't see that moment coming, did you? That whole moment was so brutal on Joe Biden I wanted to give him a massage."

To celebrate Biden's lead in the polls, his supporters were handed out free ice cream called "Joe Cones," which Colbert jabbed was "what Biden also wears to make sure he respects personal space each day." "Tonight, the Joe Cone was met by the Kamala Harris flame-thrower. He had the Joe Cone, but she had the I-scream-you-scream-holy-cow-she-might-be-president!"

Meanwhile, when Harris spoke about race to Biden, Colbert said: "I believe Harris on busing because she clearly just took Biden to school." Colbert then turned his attention to Swalwell's "pass the torch" jab at Biden. "Swalwell already has that torch because that was a sick burn."

Meyers took a "Closer Look" at the second debate night, primarily focusing on how much of a target Biden seemed to be among candidates. Of Swalwell's jab, Meyers said: "Damn. You're bringing a Biden quote to take down Biden? Come on! If anyone is going to take down Joe Biden with a Joe Biden quote, it's Joe Biden," Meyers said. The host also mentioned that Biden tends to flash a big smile despite the circumstances: "Joe Biden uses his teeth like Wonder Woman uses her bracelets. That zinger just bounced right off the pearly white wall."

"It was clear everyone wanted a shot at Biden tonight," the late-night host added. "Man who didn't get a crack at Biden during this debate? Surprised one of the moderators didn't go 'Hey, man, you were great in Gran Torino.'"

Jimmy Fallon also broadcast a live show after the political event, which the host described as "Operation Destroy Joe Biden." "Everyone went after Biden, but with 10 people onstage it seemed less like a debate and more of a lightning round," Fallon said.