Late-Night Lately: The Hosts on Puerto Rico, 'Roseanne' and #WhoBitBeyonce
THR's Late-Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately
So fill up your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments you can't afford to miss.
This week: Samantha Bee visited Puerto Rico, James Corden's "investigative news team" looked into who bit Beyonce, Stephen Colbert responded to President Trump's comments about Roseanne and Sean Penn went on a bizarre talk-show tour to promote his novel.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
Samantha Bee Analyzes Hurricane Maria Response in Puerto Rico Special
Just in time for spring break, Samantha Bee aired her travel special from Puerto Rico on Wednesday, which surveyed the work still to be done on the island since Hurricane Maria and investigated why the U.S. didn't do more to help.
The X-Files' David Duchovny made a cameo in a segment that tried to get to the bottom of why so many residents were complaining about a lack of help from FEMA. "Before the hurricane the U.S. only sent Puerto Rico enough water to last for two days. No human can survive on that. But aliens can," Duchovny joked. He also questioned why the U.S. government claimed the famously broke Puerto Rico had enough money to deal with the disaster and why victims were told to apply for aid by phone or online when they didn't have electricity or internet.
Bee attended a "laundry party," an event where tour buses carrying laundry machines stop in a parking lot for those without power. Puerto Ricans have turned these laundry days into parties, with the one Bee attended hosting a DJ, barber and food.
Full Frontal's Ashley Nicole Black went to El Local, a hipster bar that offered power, food and water to locals after the hurricane. When she attempted to sing "Despacito" on the bar's karaoke night and the bar booed her, she said in voiceover, "This was a place so kind and welcoming our producers had to force the crowd to boo me for this joke."
James Corden's "News Team" Investigates #WhoBitBeyonce
Beyonce’s biter is still on the loose — and no one is more concerned than James Corden, Helen Hunt and their “elite investigative news team,” aka “senior analyst” Chris O’Dowd and “man on the street” Ben Schwartz.
The foursome attempted to crack the case during a sketch on Thursday’s Late Late Show. Hunt dryly declared that “the search continues” for the alleged actress who, as Tiffany Haddish claimed in a GQ interview, sunk her teeth into Queen Bey.
"That's right," Corden said. "It's been five days since this story was first reported, and with every additional day that passes, this is quickly becoming one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time."
O’Dowd provided a chart to illustrate the data he gathered in an effort to nail down the culprit. "As you can see from this chart, these are the ladies — all of the single ladies. Now, to the left, to the left, everything we know is in a box to the left,” he said, quoting Beyonce herself, before finally admitting that "everything we know" is "still nothing."
Colbert on 'Roseanne': "It's About the Trumps?"
Stephen Colbert had a few thoughts to share after President Trump made his first public appearance in five days to pitch his infrastructure plan in Ohio, but veered off topic to tout the reboot of Roseanne Barr's sitcom Roseanne.
"Even look at Roseanne, I called her yesterday," Trump said in the Thursday speech. "Look at her ratings!" ABC's revival of the iconic sitcom overperformed in Middle America and nabbed the network TV's biggest comedy launch in three-plus years.
The president said that former Apprentice producer Mark Burnett called him about the "unbelievable" numbers — adding that Burnett said, "And [the show] was about us!"
Colbert took particular issue with that latter detail.
"Wait, I haven't seen it yet, but Roseanne is about the Trumps?" Colbert asked, sarcastically. "Well, I can't wait for the episode where John Goodman blows the vacation money paying off a porn star."
Sean Penn Embarks on Bizarre Press Tour for Debut Novel
Sean Penn had a busy week, appearing on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, before making a final stop at TBS' Conan on Thursday to promote his new novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. The book, Penn's debut, has been harangued by critics.
Penn first made headlines when he lit up a cigarette and spoke with Colbert about the inspirations for his new novel while dealing with an Ambien hangover from a red-eye flight the night before.
On Thursday, he dropped by Conan O'Brien's show, looking slightly less out-of-it, where he discussed his relationship with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who produced one of Penn's films in the 1990s. “He exerted the same level of charm that he does today," Penn quipped. The actor went on to say that he thought Bannon was a "crook" when he met him, and that he "didn't even realize it was the same Steve Bannon" when Trump's presidential campaign began in full swing.
Earlier in the week, Penn loosely addressed his book's connection to Trump and also spoke of his decision to quit acting with Colbert on The Late Show.
"The girl I fell in love with was going into a movie theater in the dark with strangers and seeing something that might last forever," Penn said of acting, "and now there is so much content, I can't keep track of it and nothing seems special." Colbert replied, "So, you're blaming this on Netflix?"
The next evening, chatting with The Daily Show's Noah, Penn appeared slightly more put-together. Not smoking and with his hair manageably coiffed, he further discussed his novel with the host. When asked by Noah about a passage in the book in which the main character sends a threatening letter to the president, named "Mr. Landlord," and parallels some have drawn between the fictional scenario and real-life threats to Trump, Penn responded, "Writing for me ... starts as melody before lyrics. This whole idea, that is not a new idea, that a writer or musician has a muse ... becomes surprising. ... I didn't declare the mission, I just accepted it."
Penn ended his Daily Show appearance with a call for impeachment of Trump.
Dana Carvey Recalls Hiring "Nobodies" Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert
In 1996, as Dana Carvey reminded Late Show viewers Wednesday, comedy greats Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell were both upstart castmembers on his ABC show The Dana Carvey Show.
"I don't fancy myself a talent scout, but we did look at 300 people, and pretty soon, over time, we kept on looking at the 'Two Steves,' as I think I nicknamed you," Carvey said. He told the audience this was when "you guys were really unknown. I mean, nobodies."
Colbert and Carvey then recalled several presentation comedy sketches they did, including "Waiters Who Are Nauseated by Food," "Germans Who Say Nice Things" and "Skinheads From Maine."
"Do you remember 'Skinheads From Maine'?" Carvey asked the audience. "It can't air, and we can't really talk about it further, but just use your imaginations."
