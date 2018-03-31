Late-Night Lately: The Hosts on Puerto Rico, 'Roseanne' and #WhoBitBeyonce

Sean Penn had a busy week, appearing on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, before making a final stop at TBS' Conan on Thursday to promote his new novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. The book, Penn's debut, has been harangued by critics.

Penn first made headlines when he lit up a cigarette and spoke with Colbert about the inspirations for his new novel while dealing with an Ambien hangover from a red-eye flight the night before.

On Thursday, he dropped by Conan O'Brien's show, looking slightly less out-of-it, where he discussed his relationship with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who produced one of Penn's films in the 1990s. “He exerted the same level of charm that he does today," Penn quipped. The actor went on to say that he thought Bannon was a "crook" when he met him, and that he "didn't even realize it was the same Steve Bannon" when Trump's presidential campaign began in full swing.

Earlier in the week, Penn loosely addressed his book's connection to Trump and also spoke of his decision to quit acting with Colbert on The Late Show.

"The girl I fell in love with was going into a movie theater in the dark with strangers and seeing something that might last forever," Penn said of acting, "and now there is so much content, I can't keep track of it and nothing seems special." Colbert replied, "So, you're blaming this on Netflix?"

The next evening, chatting with The Daily Show's Noah, Penn appeared slightly more put-together. Not smoking and with his hair manageably coiffed, he further discussed his novel with the host. When asked by Noah about a passage in the book in which the main character sends a threatening letter to the president, named "Mr. Landlord," and parallels some have drawn between the fictional scenario and real-life threats to Trump, Penn responded, "Writing for me ... starts as melody before lyrics. This whole idea, that is not a new idea, that a writer or musician has a muse ... becomes surprising. ... I didn't declare the mission, I just accepted it."

Penn ended his Daily Show appearance with a call for impeachment of Trump.