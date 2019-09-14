Late Night Lately: Debate Reactions, Trump's Latest Twitter Feud, James Corden on Fat Shaming
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
This week: Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah went live this week after ABC's Democratic debate, commenting on Andrew Yang's cash giveaway, Bernie Sanders' voice and Julian Castro's attacks on Joe Biden. The late night hosts also weighed in on Trump's latest Twitter feud with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Meanwhile, James Corden responded to Bill Maher's fat "bullying" shaming comments.
Colbert, Noah Go Live After ABC's Debate
After the third Democratic Debate concluded in Houston on Thursday, Stephen Colbert's Late Show and Trevor Noah's The Daily Show went live once again to give their take on the top 10 polling candidates.
Noah was quick to bring up Yang's proposal to give away $1,000 a month to 10 families over the next year as part of his effort to prove the efficacy of his universal basic income campaign proposal. "Look at Asian Oprah over here! Just giving everybody money," Noah said, also emphasizing that Yang's approach was just "cold hard cash" instead of going after Trump.
Noah also poked fun at Sanders' hoarse voice. "It sounded like someone gave Bernie a comb and said, 'Sir, I think this can help,' and then he swallowed it." Noah also compared Sanders' diminished voice to that of Luke Skywalker or O.J. Simpson with a "butter knife."
Noah then mentioned how impressed he was with Castro, who had no shame in going after Biden and, what Noah described, as playing on the narrative that Biden is a "forgetful old man." "Damn, Castro took it there," he quipped. He also joked about O'Rourke after he confirmed his plans to confiscate all weapons. "If I was going to take someone's AR-15, I would be more sneaky about it."
Colbert began with a parody to "Deep in the Heart of Texas," a fitting tribute with the debate being set in the Lone Star State. Lyrics like "Warren has a plan, Bernie needs his brain, and Yang will give you one grand" hit on some of the biggest highlights from Thursday's debate.
At the top of Colbert's monologue, the host touched on businessman Yang's announcement to give away $1,000 a month to 10 families over the next year as part of his effort to prove the efficacy of his universal basic income campaign proposal. "Daddy's got deep pockets, vote for me and I'll make it rain," Colbert said.
As for frontrunner Biden, Colbert brought up the former vice president's mix-up of calling Senator Sanders president. Another blunder by the 76-year-old candidate came near the end of the night when, while answering a question about racial inequality in schools, Biden said a helpful way to educate kids is to "make sure the record player is on at night."
To this, the late-night host quipped "and gather around the whole family to listen to F.D.R give it good."
Hosts Poke Fun at Trump's Twitter Feud With John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Late-night hosts poked fun at Donald Trump's Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Monday.
Trump criticized Legend for not playing a role in criminal justice reform after the musician appeared on the TV special "Justice For All," which was a town hall event on mass incarceration that was filmed at New York’s Sing Sing prison. In a series of tweets, Trump called Legend "boring" and his wife Teigen "filthy mouthed."
Legend responded by stating that Trump was hungry for praise and asked first lady Melania Trump, who has an anti-bullying initiative, to step in. Meanwhile, Teigen used crude language to describe POTUS.
After Stephen Colbert read some of Trump's tweets, he jokingly responded, "I've watched you denigrate countless American institutions, but I draw the line at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. He is an EGOT."
Trump also criticized anchor Lester Holt for not mentioning his work for criminal justice reform. "This could be the first time in history a mentally ill person is upset because the TV isn't talking to them," responded Colbert. "Trump thinks all of television should be talking about him all the time."
After Jimmy Fallon recapped the feud for his audience, he said, "You know these are strange times when the president attacks John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, but invites the Taliban to Camp David."
Fallon then shared Teigen's tweet, which had asterisks in place of the curse words. "That looks like a dirty game of Wheel of Fortune," he said. The host then did an impression of Trump and said, '"I'd like to solve the puzzle. Peanut butter and banana."'
James Corden also poked fun at the feud. "Trump called John Legend a boring musician and called Chrissy Teigen a filthy mouthed wife," he said. "In other news, Melania's campaign against cyberbullying is still going strong."
The host later called the Twitter fight "ridiculous." He said, "Here we have one of the most powerful people in the world wasting his precious time arguing with the president of the United States."
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah joked about how Trump's "passion is beefing" before he explained the Twitter interactions to his audience.
News coverage of the spat recapped all of the tweets except Teigen's, which was "too vulgar" to say on air. "I don't know why the news can't say that on air," said Noah after he read the tweet. "It's a well known medical condition in which a bitch's ass is replaced by a pussy. And I think the more we talk about it in society, the more we can de-stigmatize this serious disease."
Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host criticized Trump's interactions with the Taliban before he moved onto recapping the feud. "Trump hates women who talk dirty, unless they're spanking him with a Forbes magazine while they're doing it," Kimmel continued.
The host noted that Teigen's tweet received over 500,000 likes, which was almost 10 times as many likes as Trump's tweet targeted at her received. "Which I think means she's our new president," he joked.
James Corden Calls Out Bill Maher for Fat Shaming Comments
James Corden responded this week to Bill Maher's recent call for fat-shaming to make a comeback.
In a recent episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the host suggested that fat-shaming should be make a return, in order to lower the obesity rate in the United States. After Corden shared a clip from the segment, he said that he felt compelled to speak out on the topic because he "knew what it was actually like to be overweight."
He added that every time he has met Maher, it was a pleasant experience. "Which is why I found it so surprising that he — or anybody — thinks that fat-shaming needs to make a comeback because fat-shaming never went anywhere," he said.
"I've struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it," he said, explaining that fat people are not "fat and lazy." The host also joked that Maher had "a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day."
"A lack of shame is not the issue here. If making fun of fat people made them lose weight, there'd be no fat kids in schools and I'd have a six pack by now," Corden continued. "Until we make healthy food and health care more accessible and we properly educate people on nutrition and exercise, maybe we can hold back on the whole 'Call fat people virgins until they lose weight' strategy."
Corden added that he thought Maher's heart was in the right place. "I am aware today that this is going to be a struggle that I will face for the rest of my life," he said. "But in the meantime, Bill, please hear me when I say this. While you're encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours."
N.Y. Times Journalists Talk Weinstein, #MeToo Movement
The New York Times' Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey stopped by The Late Show to discuss their new book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement plus share their thoughts on critics of the #MeToo movement.
The book details the journalists' experience exposing Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct, which led to his arrest. When asked if they had any idea "what was coming" when they published their investigative piece on Weinstein, Twohey shared, "All we knew at the The New York Times in 2017 was that we were committed to investigating sexual harassment across a variety of industries from Hollywood to Silicon Valley to the restaurant industry and even the auto plants. We had no idea what the impacts of those investigations would be."
Kantor explained: "A lot of what originally happened in this investigation was off the record. So we needed to go back and find a way to share those secrets and to bring people through the process and really show you what we witnessed, bring you into our partnership, have you there in our office during the final confrontations with Harvey Weinstein."
"In the 11th hour as we were preparing to publish, Harvey Weinstein basically barged into the New York Times himself, surrounded by some of his lawyers, and folders with information that he was hoping to use to smear his accusers," Twohey added.
The host praised Kantor and Twohey for this "nonviolent revolution" that has "changed how we think about sexual behavior in the workplace." He added, though, that it is puzzling how President Trump remains "untouched" despite facing 17 accusations from women of varying inappropriate behavior, including sexual harassment or sexual assault allegations.
"We've wondered why certain stories stick," Twohey told Colbert. She explained that political figures often come with a loyal base. "When these allegations push into the political realm ... women are almost forgotten as political sides go to war against each other."
Fallon, Jennifer Lopez Highlight 'History of Music Video Dancing'
Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of music video dances and shared how she convinced Cardi B to star alongside her in Hustlers when she visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday.
Lopez joined host Jimmy Fallon in a segment about the history of music video dancing. Dressed in matching black tops, grey pants and flannel shirts tied around their waists, the two performed dance numbers from music videos including "U Can't Touch This," "Straight Up," "Walk Like An Egyptian," "The Right Stuff" and more.
The actress revealed that she called the rapper, who used to work as an exotic dancer, because she was struggling to learn how to pole dance for the movie. "I was like, 'You have to be in this movie. You know this world. You could teach us,'" she said. "I was like, 'But I'm learning how to pole dance.' I said, 'It is really hard. This is really hard.' She goes, 'Oh, yeah. It took me years, years to master.' She goes, 'But now I'm great at it.'"
"I was like, 'Well, then you have to be in the movie' and she was like, 'Absolutely,'" she continued.
-
Late Night Lineup: Sept. 15-21
Monday, September 16
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: The YouTuber's NBC late night show debuts on Monday after Fallon and Meyers.
Tuesday, September 17
Conan: The TBS host airs his latest travel special just weeks after Greenland, this time featuring Ghana.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: The cast of the Brady Bunch stops by to talk about HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation.
Thursday, September 19
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood makes a rare round of TV interviews pegged to her latest book, The Testaments.