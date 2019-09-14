Late Night Lately: Debate Reactions, Trump's Latest Twitter Feud, James Corden on Fat Shaming

Late-night hosts poked fun at Donald Trump's Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Monday.

Trump criticized Legend for not playing a role in criminal justice reform after the musician appeared on the TV special "Justice For All," which was a town hall event on mass incarceration that was filmed at New York’s Sing Sing prison. In a series of tweets, Trump called Legend "boring" and his wife Teigen "filthy mouthed."

Legend responded by stating that Trump was hungry for praise and asked first lady Melania Trump, who has an anti-bullying initiative, to step in. Meanwhile, Teigen used crude language to describe POTUS.

After Stephen Colbert read some of Trump's tweets, he jokingly responded, "I've watched you denigrate countless American institutions, but I draw the line at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. He is an EGOT."

Trump also criticized anchor Lester Holt for not mentioning his work for criminal justice reform. "This could be the first time in history a mentally ill person is upset because the TV isn't talking to them," responded Colbert. "Trump thinks all of television should be talking about him all the time."

After Jimmy Fallon recapped the feud for his audience, he said, "You know these are strange times when the president attacks John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, but invites the Taliban to Camp David."

Fallon then shared Teigen's tweet, which had asterisks in place of the curse words. "That looks like a dirty game of Wheel of Fortune," he said. The host then did an impression of Trump and said, '"I'd like to solve the puzzle. Peanut butter and banana."'

James Corden also poked fun at the feud. "Trump called John Legend a boring musician and called Chrissy Teigen a filthy mouthed wife," he said. "In other news, Melania's campaign against cyberbullying is still going strong."

The host later called the Twitter fight "ridiculous." He said, "Here we have one of the most powerful people in the world wasting his precious time arguing with the president of the United States."

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah joked about how Trump's "passion is beefing" before he explained the Twitter interactions to his audience.

News coverage of the spat recapped all of the tweets except Teigen's, which was "too vulgar" to say on air. "I don't know why the news can't say that on air," said Noah after he read the tweet. "It's a well known medical condition in which a bitch's ass is replaced by a pussy. And I think the more we talk about it in society, the more we can de-stigmatize this serious disease."

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host criticized Trump's interactions with the Taliban before he moved onto recapping the feud. "Trump hates women who talk dirty, unless they're spanking him with a Forbes magazine while they're doing it," Kimmel continued.

The host noted that Teigen's tweet received over 500,000 likes, which was almost 10 times as many likes as Trump's tweet targeted at her received. "Which I think means she's our new president," he joked.