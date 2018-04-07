Steve Harvey Lands First No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Steve Harvey is a busy man, and his workload helps him spend his first week at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the April 11-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 3.

Harvey rules Top TV Personalites after previously peaking at No. 2 for a week in December 2017.

He leads Mike Huckabee, Chelsea Handler, Chris Hayes and Bill Maher in the chart’s top five.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.