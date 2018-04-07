Steve Harvey Lands First No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

10:00 AM 4/7/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

After previously peaking at No. 2, Harvey rules the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Steve Harvey is a busy man, and his workload helps him spend his first week at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the April 11-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 3.

Harvey rules Top TV Personalites after previously peaking at No. 2 for a week in December 2017.

He leads Mike Huckabee, Chelsea Handler, Chris Hayes and Bill Maher in the chart’s top five.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Gordon Ramsay

  • 9. Jake Tapper

  • 8. Mike Rowe

  • 7. Stephen Colbert

  • 6. Jimmy Kimmel

  • 5. Bill Maher

  • 4. Chris Hayes

    The host of MSNBC’s All In scored a 45 percent boost in Twitter likes to re-enter the chart at No. 4, his best ranking since the Feb. 14-dated tally. “[The] Donnie Darko reboot sucks,” one April 3 tweet read, quoting a tweet showing President Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.

  • 3. Chelsea Handler

  • 2. Mike Huckabee

  • 1. Steve Harvey

    Harvey’s first week at No. 1 (he previously peaked at No. 2 last December) comes via significant gains on Facebook, including 256,000 post shares (up 533 percent), in the midst of promo for three of his current shows – Steve, Showtime at the Apollo and Little Big Shots.

