Steve Harvey Lands First No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
After previously peaking at No. 2, Harvey rules the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Steve Harvey is a busy man, and his workload helps him spend his first week at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the April 11-dated list.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 3.
Harvey rules Top TV Personalites after previously peaking at No. 2 for a week in December 2017.
He leads Mike Huckabee, Chelsea Handler, Chris Hayes and Bill Maher in the chart’s top five.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: 9
-
9. Jake Tapper
Last week: 7
-
8. Mike Rowe
Last week: -
-
7. Stephen Colbert
Last week: -
-
6. Jimmy Kimmel
Last week: -
-
5. Bill Maher
Last week: -
-
4. Chris Hayes
Last week: -
The host of MSNBC’s All In scored a 45 percent boost in Twitter likes to re-enter the chart at No. 4, his best ranking since the Feb. 14-dated tally. “[The] Donnie Darko reboot sucks,” one April 3 tweet read, quoting a tweet showing President Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.
-
3. Chelsea Handler
Last week: 3
-
2. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 4
-
1. Steve Harvey
Last week: -
Harvey’s first week at No. 1 (he previously peaked at No. 2 last December) comes via significant gains on Facebook, including 256,000 post shares (up 533 percent), in the midst of promo for three of his current shows – Steve, Showtime at the Apollo and Little Big Shots.