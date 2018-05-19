Steve Harvey Retakes No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
Steve Harvey retakes No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, earning a second week atop the May 23-dated tally.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 15.
Harvey moves to the top spot from No. 2, scoring his first week at No. 1 since the April 11-dated ranking.
Previous No. 1 Jimmy Fallon falls 1-5, and four personalities re-enter the chart: Chelsea Handler, Gordon Ramsay, Mike Rowe and James Corden.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. James Corden
Last week: -
-
9. Mike Rowe
Last week: -
-
8. Bill Maher
Last week: 6
-
7. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: -
-
6. Chris Hayes
Last week: 5
-
5. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 1
-
4. Chelsea Handler
Last week: -
Handler returns to the Top TV Personalities chart for the first time in a month with a 147 percent gain in Twitter likes, scoring 293,000 total. “I just read that Bill O’Reilly is in talks to return to cable news… with his EP, Bill Cosby?” she tweeted May 15. “Please RT to prevent this man getting rewarded once again after sexually assaulting women and denying it over and over again.”
-
3. Jake Tapper
Last week: 4
-
2. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 3
-
1. Steve Harvey
Last week: 2
Harvey’s 50 percent boost in new Facebook followers (67,000) and 12 percent gain in Facebook post likes (407,000) comes thanks to yet another busy week for the prolific TV host, who appeared in new episodes of Family Feud, Steve and Showtime at the Apollo, and also wished his followers a Happy Mother’s Day.