Steve Harvey Retakes No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Steve Harvey retakes No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, earning a second week atop the May 23-dated tally.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 15.

Harvey moves to the top spot from No. 2, scoring his first week at No. 1 since the April 11-dated ranking.

Previous No. 1 Jimmy Fallon falls 1-5, and four personalities re-enter the chart: Chelsea Handler, Gordon Ramsay, Mike Rowe and James Corden.

See the full top 10 below