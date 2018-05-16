Stormy Daniels' Attorney: 5 Things to Know About Michael Avenatti
The Newport Beach-based lawyer is more than the former adult film star's mouthpiece. He's sued Paris Hilton and the NFL and raced with McDreamy.
-
He Drives Really, Really Fast
Between filing motions and appearing on cable news, Avenatti races sports cars, especially Porsches and Ferraris. At one point, he was on a racing team with Patrick Dempsey, but he and Dempsey appear to have had a falling out (the actor sued him over a dispute about a shared business venture with Tully’s Coffee). “He’s an adrenaline junkie,” says Avenatti’s GWU law school professor Jonathan Turley.
-
He's Sued Trump Before
Back in 2005, Avenatti represented a producer named Mark Bethea, who claimed he’d come up with the idea for The Apprentice. His version was called “CEO,” but it, too, involved contestants competing in a corporate environment, and Bethea even proposed Trump as the host. The case was settled out of court.
-
He Sued Paris Hilton...
One of his clients, actress Zeta Graff, alleged in 2005 that Hilton had been planting negative stories about her in the media. The case settled out of court.
-
...And the National Football League...
In 2013, Avenatti represented customers who had purchased tickets for Super Bowl XLV who ended up not getting their seats because of construction at Cowboys Stadium. The case was settled out of court.
-
...And Jim Carrey
Just before taking on Stormy Daniels as a client, Avenatti represented the family of Cathriona White in a wrongful death suit against the comedian, who had dated White before she committed suicide. White’s family withdrew the suit.
