Oscars: Where to Stream the Nominated Films

The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards have officially been unveiled, and while a number of films in contention are still in theaters — from 1917 to Little Women — many are available to rent, buy or stream online ahead of the Feb. 9 ceremony.

This selection includes Joker, which leads the pack with 11 nominations, including best picture. Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and Parasite are also competing for the top Oscars prize, and can be viewed within the comfort of your own home, too.

Other nominated films, like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Jojo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari, will roll out on various platforms in the coming weeks.

Find out where you can catch up or rewatch some of this year's Oscar contenders on platforms like Amazon, Apple+, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Redbox On Demand and iTunes below.