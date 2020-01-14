Oscars: Where to Stream the Nominated Films
Two of this year's best picture nominees can be found on Netflix, while others are available to rent on services like YouTube Movies for $5.99.
The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards have officially been unveiled, and while a number of films in contention are still in theaters — from 1917 to Little Women — many are available to rent, buy or stream online ahead of the Feb. 9 ceremony.
This selection includes Joker, which leads the pack with 11 nominations, including best picture. Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and Parasite are also competing for the top Oscars prize, and can be viewed within the comfort of your own home, too.
Other nominated films, like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Jojo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari, will roll out on various platforms in the coming weeks.
Find out where you can catch up or rewatch some of this year's Oscar contenders on platforms like Amazon, Apple+, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Redbox On Demand and iTunes below.
-
'Ad Astra'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes, Redbox On Demand and YouTube Movies
Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) undertakes a mission to travel to the outer edges of the solar system and find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) in this James Gray-directed film. Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland and Liv Tyler also star.
Ad Astra is nominated for best sound mixing.
-
'American Factory'
Where to watch: Netflix
The first release from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company, American Factory centers around an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio that now operates as a Chinese-owned glass company.
American Factory is up for best documentary feature.
-
'Avengers: Endgame'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, Disney+, iTunes and YouTube Movies
The final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame unites some of the franchise's biggest superheroes for an epic showdown with the evil Thanos.
Avengers: Endgame is nominated for best visual effects.
-
'The Edge of Democracy'
Where to watch: Netflix
Petra Costa's The Edge of Democracy looks at Brazil's attempts to free itself from the military dictatorship that ruled the country until 1985.
The Edge of Democracy is nominated for best documentary feature.
-
'For Sama'
Where to watch: PBS.org and PBS Video App
This documentary tells the story of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria, through the lens of 26-year-old Waad al-Kateab's life. Over the course of five years, she falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama, all while conflict arises around her.
For Sama is nominated for best documentary feature.
-
'Harriet'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes and YouTube Movies
This film tells the story of Harriet Tubman's (Cynthia Erivo) escape from slavery and transformation into the heroic abolitionist that liberated hundreds.
Harriet is nominated for best actress for Erivo and best original song for "Stand Up" by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell.
-
'Honeyland'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, Hulu, iTunes and YouTube Movies
Honeyland, a Macedonian documentary directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, follows a female beekeeper in Europe who's determined to maintain her traditional cultivation methods, even when threatened by the presence of a new neighboring family.
Hoenyland is up for best international feature and and best documentary feature.
-
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes, Redbox On Demand and YouTube Movies
The Hidden World closed out DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon trilogy with the revelation that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury — prompting him and Toothless to seek out a hidden Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel can find it first.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is nominated for best animated feature film.
-
'I Lost My Body'
Where to watch: Netflix
This animated film from France follows a cut-off hand determined to reunite with its body after escaping from a dissection lab. Directed by Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body features the voices of Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois and Patrick d'Assumçao (and their respective English dubbing actors Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat and George Wendt).
I Lost My Body is up for best animated feature film.
-
'The Irishman'
Where to watch: Netflix
Martin Scorsese's epic gangster drama follows truck driver-turned-hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and his involvement with Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci), his Pennsylvania crime family and eventual work for powerful Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).
The Irishman is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, best supporting actor for both Pacino and Pesci, best director for Scorsese and best adapted screenplay.
-
'Judy'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes, Redbox On Demand and YouTube Movies
Renée Zellweger is Judy Garland in this biographical drama, which chronicles her last London tour. The Rupert Goold-directed film also stars Finn Wittrock and Jessie Buckley.
Judy is nominated for best actress for Zellweger and best makeup and hairstyling.
-
'Joker'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes, Redbox On Demand and YouTube Movies
Todd Phillips' Joker is a first-of-its-kind origin story for the infamous DC villain of the same name. Joaquin Phoenix plays Batman's arch nemesis, though at the time — the late 1970s or early 1980s — he was simply Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comic living in Gotham City. However, the combination of Fleck's mental illness and his being bullied and disregarded by society slowly sends him into madness.
Joker leads all Oscar nominees with a total of 11 nods, including best picture, best actor for Phoenix, best directing for Phillips and best adapted screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver.
-
'Klaus'
Where to watch: Netflix
Klaus, Netflix's first in-house animated feature, tells the origin story of Santa Claus with the help of voices actors such as Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons.
Klaus is nominated for best animated feature film.
-
'The Lighthouse'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes, Redbox On Demand and YouTube Movies
In this psychological horror film written and directed by Robert Eggers, two lighthouse keepers (Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) try to maintain their sanity while stuck on a remote New England island in the 1890s.
The Lighthouse is nominated for best cinematography.
-
'The Lion King'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes and YouTube Movies (soon: Disney+)
The live action remake of Disney's The Lion King reunites audiences with familiar characters Simba, Scar, Nala, Pumbaa and Timon, but with new voices — from Donald Glover to Beyoncé — behind them.
The Lion King is nominated for best visual effects.
-
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes and YouTube Movies
A sequel to the 2014 film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil sees Angelina Jolie reprise her role of the famous Disney villain. This time around, she's up against her daughter's future mother-in-law (Michelle Pfeiffer), though she unexpectedly gains support from a group of outcasts along the way.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is nominated for best makeup and hairstyling.
-
'Marriage Story'
Where to watch: Netflix
Noah Baumbach directed this emotional flick about the perils of divorce, as illustrated by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.
Marriage Story is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, best actress for Johansson, best actor for Driver, best supporting actress for Laura Dern and best original screenplay.
-
'Missing Link'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, Hulu, iTunes, Redbox On Demand and YouTube Movies
Missing Link is a stop-motion comedy produced by Laika, the same studio behind Coraline and Corpse Bride. The film centers around the fur-covered, 8-foot-tall Mr. Link (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) and explorer Sir Lionel Frost (voiced by Hugh Jackman) as they embark on a journey to find Link's long-lost relatives in a land known as Shangri-La.
Missing Link is nominated for best animated feature film.
-
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes, Redbox On Demand and YouTube Movies
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows famed leading man-turned-struggling-actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they navigate 1969 Los Angeles — which includes interactions with Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and members of the Manson family.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, best actor for DiCaprio, best supporting actor for Pitt, best director for Tarantino and best original screenplay.
-
'Pain & Glory'
Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes and YouTube Movies
In this Spanish film, a director in physical decline (Antonio Banderas) reflects on his childhood, first adult love, how he came to appreciate cinema, and more.
Pain & Glory is up for best foreign language film and best actor for Banderas.
-
'Parasite'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes, YouTube Movies
Bong Joon Ho's Parasite is a South Korean psychological thriller that follows the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
Parasite earned six Oscar nominations, including best picture, best director for Bong, best original screenplay and best international feature.
-
'Rocketman'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes, Redbox On Demand, YouTube Movies
This biographical film chronicles the breakthrough years of musician Elton John (Taron Egerton) and his eventual rise to fame as an international superstar.
Rocketman's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" by John and Bernie Taupin is up for best original song.
-
'Toy Story 4'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple+, iTunes and YouTube Movies (soon: Disney+)
The fourth installment in Pixar's Toy Story series introduces "Forky" to Woody and the gang as they embark on a road trip with their owner Bonnie and eventually reunite with Bo Peep.
Toy Story 4 is nominated for best animated feature film and best original song for "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" by Randy Newman.
-
'The Two Popes'
Where to watch: Netflix
Billed as being "inspired by true events," The Two Popes stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Benedict and his soon-to-be predecessor Pope Francis, respectively, at a key turning point for the Catholic Church.
The Two Popes is nominated for three Oscars: best adapted screenplay, best actor for Pryce and best supporting actor for Hopkins.