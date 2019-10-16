Lilly Singh, David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain Earn Streamy Award Nominations

8:30 AM 10/16/2019

by Natalie Jarvey

Lil Nas X and Lizzo are among the first-time nominees for the 2019 Streamy Awards. The 9th annual awards are set for Friday, Dec. 13 at The Beverly Hilton and will stream globally on YouTube.

Lilly Singh, David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain are among the digital stars who have been nominated for Streamy Awards this year.

The Streamys, which recognizes the best in online video, has handed out nominations to dozens of creators for their work over the last year. Singh, Dobrik and Chamberlain are all nominated in the creator of the year category, which will ultimately be determined by a fan vote.

Other nominees include iJustine, Marques Brownlee, Philip DeFranco and the Dolan Twins. Meanwhile, traditional talent who are being recognized for their digital work include Lil Nas X, Gordon Ramsey, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lizzo and Jack Black.

"This year's Streamy Awards nominees express the breadth of creativity and diversity of our creator community," said Streamy Awards founder Drew Baldwin. "We're honored to partner with YouTube to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of our extraordinary industry on a global scale."

Streamy Awards winners are determined by an independent judging body made up of creators, digital executive and other online video experts. Two awards, creator of the year and show of the year, are determined by fan voting.

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards, which are organized by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, will be broadcast live on YouTube from the Beverly Hilton on Friday, Dec. 13.

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Creator of the Year

    Audience Choice - Presented by YouTube

    Collins Key
    David Dobrik
    Emma Chamberlain
    Lilly Singh
    Loren Gray
    MrBeast
    Ninja
    Safiya Nygaard
    Simply Nailogical
    Tana Mongeau

  • Show of the Year

    Audience Choice

    Chicken Girls
    Escape the Night: Season 4
    The Game Master
    Good Mythical Morning
    Hot Ones
    The Philip DeFranco Show
    REACT
    Red Table Talk
    Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
    The Try Guys

  • Action or Sci-Fi

    Overall

    Huluween
    Mordeo • CryptTV
    Sam and Colby
    Super Science Friends
    Weird City

  • Animated

    Overall

    Andrei Terbea
    Danny Casale
    gen:LOCK
    illymation
    TheOdd1sOut

  • Breakout Creator

    Overall

    Danny Gonzalez
    Joana Ceddia
    LARRAY
    Lizzy Capri
    MrBeast

  • Comedy

    Overall

    Anwar Jibawi
    CalebCity
    Gus Johnson
    Hannah Stocking
    Jack Douglass

  • Documentary

    Overall

    The Brave • Great Big Story
    BuzzFeed Unsolved Network
    The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post
    The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson
    Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents

  • First Person

    Overall

    David Dobrik
    Emma Chamberlain
    JablinskiGames
    Simply Nailogical
    Tana Mongeau

  • International: Asia Pacific

    Overall

    ACAU Youtube (Korea)
    Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)
    Kento Bento (Hong Kong)
    RackaRacka (Australia)
    Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)

  • International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

    Overall

    Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
    L'atelier de Roxane (France)
    MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)
    Mikecrack (Spain)
    Stacia Mar (Russia)

  • International: Latin America

    Overall

    Camila Loures (Brazil)
    Enaldinho (Brazil)
    enchufetv (Ecuador)
    kevsho (Argentina)
    Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

  • Indie Series

    Series

    Beef in Brentwood
    Black Girls Guide to Fertility
    Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO
    The Feels
    Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood

  • Scripted Series

    Series

    Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers
    Chicken Girls • Brat TV
    How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV
    Two Sides
    You Decide • DeStorm Power

  • Unscripted Series

    Series

    Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa
    I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla
    Middle Ground • Jubilee
    Phone Swap
    UNHhhh • WOWPresents

  • Beauty

    Subject

    Brad Mondo
    Jackie Aina
    James Charles
    Jeffree Star
    Nikita Dragun

  • Fashion

    Subject

    bestdressed
    Koleen Diaz
    PatrickStarrr
    Sierra Schultzzie
    With Love, Leena

  • Food

    Subject

    Binging with Babish
    Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning
    Gordon Ramsay
    Rosanna Pansino
    Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

  • Gaming

    Subject

    The Completionist
    DashieGames
    The Game Theorists
    Girlfriend Reviews
    PrestonPlayz

  • Health and Wellness

    Subject

    Doctor Mike
    The Fitness Marshall
    Jay Shetty
    Kati Morton
    Prince Ea

  • Kids and Family

    Subject

    Chad Wild Clay
    Guava Juice
    The Holderness Family
    JoJo Siwa
    The LaBrant Fam

  • Lifestyle

    Subject

    Brent Rivera
    Bretman Rock
    Niki and Gabi
    Rickey Thompson
    Safiya Nygaard

  • News

    Subject

    Business Insider Today
    NowThis
    The Philip DeFranco Show
    Some More News
    The Young Turks

  • Pop Culture

    Subject

    Fan Survey • Teen Vogue
    Hot Ones • First We Feast
    IMDb Me • IMDb
    REACT
    Sneaker Shopping • Complex

  • Science or Education

    Subject

    AntsCanada
    Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell
    Mark Rober
    Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce
    SciSho

  • Sports

    Subject

    Deestroying
    Donut Media
    Kristopher London
    The NBA Storyteller
    People Are Awesome

  • Technology

    Subject

    iJustine
    Marques Brownlee
    Sara Dietschy
    TechKaboom
    Unbox Therapy

  • Live Streamer

    Social Video

    DrLupo
    Ninja
    shroud
    Tfue
    Twitch Rivals

  • Breakthrough Artist

    Music

    Conan Gray
    Lewis Capaldi
    Lil Nas X
    Lil Tecca
    Lizzo

  • Podcast

    H3 Podcast
    Impaulsive
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty
    Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
    VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

  • Cinematography

    Craft

    Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo
    Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
    Jake Koehler – DALLMYD
    Josh Cassidy – Deep Look
    Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

  • Costume Design

    Craft

    Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
    Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland
    Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History
    Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4
    Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling

  • Directing

    Craft

    Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
    Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
    David Dobrik – David Dobrik
    Hannah Lehman – Two Sides
    Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling

  • Editing

    Craft

    David Dobrik – David Dobrik
    Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills
    Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
    Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists
    Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4

  • Visual and Special Effects

    Craft

    Aaron Benitez – Aaron's Animals
    Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale
    Jody Steel – Jody Steel
    Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry
    Martin R. – Buttered Side Down

  • Writing

    Craft

    Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst
    Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy
    Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum
    Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History
    Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders

  • Company or Brand

    Social Good

    Ellen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler
    WWE – Connor's Cure - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
    Zillow – Finding Home in America • ATTN:

  • Nonprofit or NGO

    Social Good

    Explore.org
    It Gets Better Project
    St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – St. Jude PLAY LIVE

  • Creator

    Social Good

    21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled
    King Bach – RuJohn Foundation
    Markiplier – My Friend's Place

  • Acting

    Performance

    Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls
    Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
    DeStorm Power – You Decide
    Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility
    Tim Manley – The Feels

  • Collaboration

    Performance

    David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik
    Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke
    PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr
    ebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo
    Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi

  • Dance

    Subject

    Dytto
    Kyle Hanagami
    Matt Steffanina
    Nicole Laeno
    WilldaBeast Adams

  • Influencer Campaign

    Brand

    Winner: #MyTruth #MyCalvins – Calvin Klein
    Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle
    David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
    Look, there’s no reason not to use Honey – Honey
    Ryan’s World x Colgate – Colgate • Ryan ToysReview

  • Social Good Campaign

    Brand

    Winner: Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) – AT&T It Can Wait • FBE
    Because of You – Ad Council • Brat
    Finding Home in America – Zillow • ATTN:
    Generation Good – Cheerios • Ellen Digital Network
    Let’s Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) – We Are Sikhs • Funny Or Die

  • Brand Engagement

    Brand

    WINNER Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle • Collab
    #FindMyiD – Clinique
    Barbie – Mattel Digital Engagement Group
    David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
    Peace Props – Peace Tea

  • Branded Content: Series

    Brand

    WINNER The Purple Boys – Purple • Tim and Eric
    Cold As Balls – Old Spice
    Road to Wizdom – AARP • Washington Wizards
    Science of Mortal Kombat – Mortal Kombat • Because Science
    Will It Clog? – Liquid-Plumr • VAT19

  • Branded Content: Video

    Brand

    WINNER Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials – Marc Jacobs Beauty
    Jurassic World as a Chain Reaction Machine – Jurassic World • WatchMojo
    Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp – United States Marine Corps
    Rabbit Hole – HTC Vive • FaZe Clan
    The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies At Google – Google I/O

  • Emerging Platform

    Brand

    WINNER Jimmy Fallon 'Tell Me A Joke' – Amazon Alexa
    #findyourmagic – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
    Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield – MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings
    Tasty x eko – Walmart • BuzzFeed
    WrestleMania Kickoff – WWE