Lilly Singh, David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain Earn Streamy Award Nominations

Lilly Singh, David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain are among the digital stars who have been nominated for Streamy Awards this year.

The Streamys, which recognizes the best in online video, has handed out nominations to dozens of creators for their work over the last year. Singh, Dobrik and Chamberlain are all nominated in the creator of the year category, which will ultimately be determined by a fan vote.

Other nominees include iJustine, Marques Brownlee, Philip DeFranco and the Dolan Twins. Meanwhile, traditional talent who are being recognized for their digital work include Lil Nas X, Gordon Ramsey, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lizzo and Jack Black.

"This year's Streamy Awards nominees express the breadth of creativity and diversity of our creator community," said Streamy Awards founder Drew Baldwin. "We're honored to partner with YouTube to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of our extraordinary industry on a global scale."

Streamy Awards winners are determined by an independent judging body made up of creators, digital executive and other online video experts. Two awards, creator of the year and show of the year, are determined by fan voting.

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards, which are organized by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, will be broadcast live on YouTube from the Beverly Hilton on Friday, Dec. 13.

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.