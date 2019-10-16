Lilly Singh, David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain Earn Streamy Award Nominations
Lil Nas X and Lizzo are among the first-time nominees for the 2019 Streamy Awards. The 9th annual awards are set for Friday, Dec. 13 at The Beverly Hilton and will stream globally on YouTube.
Lilly Singh, David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain are among the digital stars who have been nominated for Streamy Awards this year.
The Streamys, which recognizes the best in online video, has handed out nominations to dozens of creators for their work over the last year. Singh, Dobrik and Chamberlain are all nominated in the creator of the year category, which will ultimately be determined by a fan vote.
Other nominees include iJustine, Marques Brownlee, Philip DeFranco and the Dolan Twins. Meanwhile, traditional talent who are being recognized for their digital work include Lil Nas X, Gordon Ramsey, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lizzo and Jack Black.
"This year's Streamy Awards nominees express the breadth of creativity and diversity of our creator community," said Streamy Awards founder Drew Baldwin. "We're honored to partner with YouTube to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of our extraordinary industry on a global scale."
Streamy Awards winners are determined by an independent judging body made up of creators, digital executive and other online video experts. Two awards, creator of the year and show of the year, are determined by fan voting.
The 9th Annual Streamy Awards, which are organized by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, will be broadcast live on YouTube from the Beverly Hilton on Friday, Dec. 13.
Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.
-
Creator of the Year
Audience Choice - Presented by YouTubeCollins Key David Dobrik Emma Chamberlain Lilly Singh Loren Gray MrBeast Ninja Safiya Nygaard Simply Nailogical Tana Mongeau
-
Show of the Year
Audience ChoiceChicken Girls Escape the Night: Season 4 The Game Master Good Mythical Morning Hot Ones The Philip DeFranco Show REACT Red Table Talk Tiny Meat Gang Podcast The Try Guys
-
Action or Sci-Fi
OverallHuluween Mordeo • CryptTV Sam and Colby Super Science Friends Weird City
-
Animated
OverallAndrei Terbea Danny Casale gen:LOCK illymation TheOdd1sOut
-
Breakout Creator
OverallDanny Gonzalez Joana Ceddia LARRAY Lizzy Capri MrBeast
-
Comedy
OverallAnwar Jibawi CalebCity Gus Johnson Hannah Stocking Jack Douglass
-
Documentary
OverallThe Brave • Great Big Story BuzzFeed Unsolved Network The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents
-
First Person
OverallDavid Dobrik Emma Chamberlain JablinskiGames Simply Nailogical Tana Mongeau
-
International: Asia Pacific
Overall
ACAU Youtube (Korea)
Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)
Kento Bento (Hong Kong)
RackaRacka (Australia)
Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)
-
International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Overall
Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
L'atelier de Roxane (France)
MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Stacia Mar (Russia)
-
International: Latin America
Overall
Camila Loures (Brazil)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
enchufetv (Ecuador)
kevsho (Argentina)
Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)
-
Indie Series
SeriesBeef in Brentwood Black Girls Guide to Fertility Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO The Feels Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood
-
Scripted Series
SeriesBlame The Hero • Brandon Rogers Chicken Girls • Brat TV How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV Two Sides You Decide • DeStorm Power
-
Unscripted Series
SeriesEscape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla Middle Ground • Jubilee Phone Swap UNHhhh • WOWPresents
-
Beauty
SubjectBrad Mondo Jackie Aina James Charles Jeffree Star Nikita Dragun
-
Fashion
Subjectbestdressed Koleen Diaz PatrickStarrr Sierra Schultzzie With Love, Leena
-
Food
SubjectBinging with Babish Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning Gordon Ramsay Rosanna Pansino Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo
-
Gaming
SubjectThe Completionist DashieGames The Game Theorists Girlfriend Reviews PrestonPlayz
-
Health and Wellness
SubjectDoctor Mike The Fitness Marshall Jay Shetty Kati Morton Prince Ea
-
Kids and Family
Subject
Chad Wild Clay
Guava Juice
The Holderness Family
JoJo Siwa
The LaBrant Fam
-
Lifestyle
Subject
Brent Rivera
Bretman Rock
Niki and Gabi
Rickey Thompson
Safiya Nygaard
-
News
SubjectBusiness Insider Today NowThis The Philip DeFranco Show Some More News The Young Turks
-
Pop Culture
SubjectFan Survey • Teen Vogue Hot Ones • First We Feast IMDb Me • IMDb REACT Sneaker Shopping • Complex
-
Science or Education
SubjectAntsCanada Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell Mark Rober Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce SciSho
-
Sports
SubjectDeestroying Donut Media Kristopher London The NBA Storyteller People Are Awesome
-
Technology
SubjectiJustine Marques Brownlee Sara Dietschy TechKaboom Unbox Therapy
-
Live Streamer
Social VideoDrLupo Ninja shroud Tfue Twitch Rivals
-
Breakthrough Artist
MusicConan Gray Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lil Tecca Lizzo
-
PodcastH3 Podcast Impaulsive On Purpose with Jay Shetty Tiny Meat Gang Podcast VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
-
Cinematography
CraftAdam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo Devin Graham – devinsupertramp Jake Koehler – DALLMYD Josh Cassidy – Deep Look Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon
-
Costume Design
CraftBrandon Rogers – Blame The Hero Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4 Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling
-
Directing
CraftBrandon Rogers – Blame The Hero Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade David Dobrik – David Dobrik Hannah Lehman – Two Sides Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling
-
Editing
CraftDavid Dobrik – David Dobrik Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4
-
Visual and Special Effects
CraftAaron Benitez – Aaron's Animals Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale Jody Steel – Jody Steel Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry Martin R. – Buttered Side Down
-
Writing
CraftAlex Ernst – Alex Ernst Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders
-
Company or Brand
Social GoodEllen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler WWE – Connor's Cure - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Zillow – Finding Home in America • ATTN:
-
Nonprofit or NGO
Social GoodExplore.org It Gets Better Project St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – St. Jude PLAY LIVE
-
Creator
Social Good
21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled
King Bach – RuJohn Foundation
Markiplier – My Friend's Place
-
Acting
PerformanceAnnie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero DeStorm Power – You Decide Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility Tim Manley – The Feels
-
Collaboration
PerformanceDavid Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrrebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi
-
Dance
SubjectDytto Kyle Hanagami Matt Steffanina Nicole Laeno WilldaBeast Adams
-
Influencer Campaign
BrandWinner: #MyTruth #MyCalvins – Calvin Klein Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek Look, there’s no reason not to use Honey – Honey Ryan’s World x Colgate – Colgate • Ryan ToysReview
-
Social Good Campaign
BrandWinner: Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) – AT&T It Can Wait • FBE Because of You – Ad Council • Brat Finding Home in America – Zillow • ATTN: Generation Good – Cheerios • Ellen Digital Network Let’s Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) – We Are Sikhs • Funny Or Die
-
Brand Engagement
Brand
WINNER Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle • Collab
#FindMyiD – Clinique
Barbie – Mattel Digital Engagement Group
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
Peace Props – Peace Tea
-
Branded Content: Series
Brand
WINNER The Purple Boys – Purple • Tim and Eric
Cold As Balls – Old Spice
Road to Wizdom – AARP • Washington Wizards
Science of Mortal Kombat – Mortal Kombat • Because Science
Will It Clog? – Liquid-Plumr • VAT19
-
Branded Content: Video
Brand
WINNER Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials – Marc Jacobs Beauty
Jurassic World as a Chain Reaction Machine – Jurassic World • WatchMojo
Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp – United States Marine Corps
Rabbit Hole – HTC Vive • FaZe Clan
The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies At Google – Google I/O
-
Emerging Platform
Brand
WINNER Jimmy Fallon 'Tell Me A Joke' – Amazon Alexa
#findyourmagic – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield – MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings
Tasty x eko – Walmart • BuzzFeed
WrestleMania Kickoff – WWE