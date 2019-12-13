Streamy Awards 2019: Full List of Winners
The 9th annual event honoring the best in online video was held Dec. 13 at the Beverly Hilton and live streamed on YouTube.
The 9th annual Streamy Awards were held Friday night at the Beverly Hilton to honor the best in online video.
Heading into the two-hour show, which is being live streamed on YouTube, David Dobrik topped the list of nominees with 11 nods. Other nominated performers include A Little Late host Lilly Singh, vlogger Emma Chamberlain and musicians Lizzo and Lil Nas X.
The show, which is going host-less for the first time since it began in 2009, is expected to feature on-stage appearances from a number of the online video industry's top creators, including Chamberlain, beauty guru Patrick Starrr, comedian Brandon Rogers, baker Rosanna Pansino and others. It will also conclude with a performance from singer-songwriter Kim Petras, who will be introduced by Paris Hilton.
Two of the night's awards — creator of the year and show of the year — are being determined by fans. Nominees for creator of the year include Dobrik, Chamberlain, Singh, Ninja, Tana Mongeau, while show of year includes nods for Chicken Girls, Good Mythical Morning, Hot Ones, Red Table Talk and The Try Guys, among others.
The Streamys are produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. (DCP shares a parent company, Valence Media, with THR.)
The list of Streamy Award winners will update below.
Creator of the Year
Audience Choice - Presented by YouTubeCollins Key David Dobrik Emma Chamberlain Lilly Singh Loren Gray MrBeast Ninja Safiya Nygaard Simply Nailogical Tana Mongeau
Show of the Year
Audience ChoiceChicken Girls Escape the Night: Season 4 The Game Master Good Mythical Morning Hot Ones The Philip DeFranco Show REACT Red Table Talk Tiny Meat Gang Podcast The Try Guys
Action or Sci-Fi
Overall
Sam and Colby (WINNER)
Huluween
Mordeo • CryptTV
Super Science Friends
Weird City
Animated
Overall
Andrei Terbea (WINNER)
Danny Casale
gen:LOCK
illymation
TheOdd1sOut
Breakout Creator
Overall
MrBeast (WINNER)
Danny Gonzalez
Joana Ceddia
LARRAY
Lizzy Capri
Comedy
Overall
Jack DouglassAnwar Jibawi (WINNER)
CalebCity
Gus Johnson
Hannah Stocking
Documentary
Overall
The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson (WINNER)
The Brave • Great Big Story
BuzzFeed Unsolved Network
The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post
Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents
First Person
Overall
David Dobrik (WINNER)
Emma Chamberlain
JablinskiGames
Simply Nailogical
Tana Mongeau
International: Asia Pacific
Overall
Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan) (WINNER)
ACAU Youtube (Korea)
Kento Bento (Hong Kong)
RackaRacka (Australia)
Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)
International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Overall
MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
L'atelier de Roxane (France)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Stacia Mar (Russia)
International: Latin America
Overall
Camila Loures (Brazil) (WINNER)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
enchufetv (Ecuador)
kevsho (Argentina)
Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)
Indie Series
Series
The Feels (WINNER)
Beef in Brentwood
Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO
Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood
Unscripted Series
Series
Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa (WINNER)
I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla
Middle Ground • Jubilee
Phone Swap
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Scripted Series
Series
Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers (WINNER)
Chicken Girls • Brat TV
How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV
Two Sides
You Decide • DeStorm Power
Beauty
SubjectBrad Mondo Jackie Aina James Charles Jeffree Star Nikita Dragun
-
Dance
Subject
Dytto (WINNER)
Kyle Hanagami
Matt Steffanina
Nicole Laeno
WilldaBeast Adams
Fashion
Subject
PatrickStarrr (WINNER)
bestdressed
Koleen Diaz
Sierra Schultzzie
With Love, Leena
Food
SubjectBinging with Babish Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning Gordon Ramsay Rosanna Pansino Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo
-
Gaming
Subject
The Game Theorists (WINNER)
The Completionist
DashieGames
Girlfriend Reviews
PrestonPlayz
Health and Wellness
Subject
Jay Shetty (WINNER)
Doctor Mike
The Fitness Marshall
Kati Morton
Prince Ea
Kids and Family
Subject
JoJo Siwa (WINNER)
Chad Wild Clay
Guava Juice
The Holderness Family
The LaBrant Fam
Lifestyle
Subject
Rickey Thompson (WINNER)
Brent Rivera
Bretman Rock
Niki and Gabi
Safiya Nygaard
News
Subject
The Philip DeFranco Show (WINNER)
Business Insider Today
NowThis
Some More News
The Young Turks
Pop Culture
Subject
Hot Ones • First We Feast (WINNER)
Fan Survey • Teen Vogue
IMDb Me • IMDb
REACT
Sneaker Shopping • Complex
Science or Education
SubjectAntsCanada Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell Mark Rober Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce SciSho
-
Sports
Subject
Donut Media (WINNER)
Deestroying
Kristopher London
The NBA Storyteller
People Are Awesome
Technology
SubjectiJustine Marques Brownlee Sara Dietschy TechKaboom Unbox Therapy
-
Live Streamer
Social Video
Ninja (WINNER)
DrLupo
shroud
Tfue
Twitch Rivals
Breakthrough Artist
Music
Lil Nas X (WINNER)
Conan Gray
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Tecca
Lizzo
Podcast
Podcast
Impaulsive (WINNER)
H3 Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Cinematography
Craft
Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo (WINNER)
Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
Jake Koehler – DALLMYD
Josh Cassidy – Deep Look
Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon
Costume Design
Craft
Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History (WINNER)
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland
Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4
Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling
Directing
Craft
Hannah Lehman – Two Sides (WINNER)
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
David Dobrik – David Dobrik
Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling
Editing
Craft
Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4 (WINNER)
David Dobrik – David Dobrik
Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills
Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists
Visual and Special Effects
Craft
Martin R. – Buttered Side Down (WINNER)
Aaron Benitez – Aaron's Animals
Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale
Jody Steel – Jody Steel
Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry
Writing
Craft
Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum (WINNER)
Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst
Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy
Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History
Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders
Company or Brand
Social GoodEllen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler WWE – Connor's Cure - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Zillow – Finding Home in America • ATTN:
-
Nonprofit or NGO
Social GoodExplore.org It Gets Better Project St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – St. Jude PLAY LIVE
-
Creator
Social Good
21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled
King Bach – RuJohn Foundation
Markiplier – My Friend's Place
Acting
Performance
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero (WINNER)
Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls
DeStorm Power – You Decide
Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Tim Manley – The Feels
Collaboration
Performance
David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik (WINNER)
Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke
PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr
ebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo
Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi
Influencer Campaign
Brand
#MyTruth #MyCalvins – Calvin Klein (WINNER)
Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
Look, there’s no reason not to use Honey – Honey
Ryan’s World x Colgate – Colgate • Ryan ToysReview
Social Good Campaign
Brand
Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) – AT&T It Can Wait • FBE (WINNER)
Because of You – Ad Council • Brat
Finding Home in America – Zillow • ATTN:
Generation Good – Cheerios • Ellen Digital Network
Let’s Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) – We Are Sikhs • Funny Or Die
Brand Engagement
Brand
Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle • Collab (WINNER)
#FindMyiD – Clinique
Barbie – Mattel Digital Engagement Group
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
Peace Props – Peace Tea
Branded Content: Series
Brand
The Purple Boys – Purple • Tim and Eric (WINNER)
Cold As Balls – Old Spice
Road to Wizdom – AARP • Washington Wizards
Science of Mortal Kombat – Mortal Kombat • Because Science
Will It Clog? – Liquid-Plumr • VAT19
Branded Content: Video
Brand
Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials – Marc Jacobs Beauty (WINNER)
Jurassic World as a Chain Reaction Machine – Jurassic World • WatchMojo
Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp – United States Marine Corps
Rabbit Hole – HTC Vive • FaZe Clan
The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies At Google – Google I/O
Emerging Platform
Brand
Jimmy Fallon 'Tell Me A Joke' – Amazon Alexa (WINNER)
#findyourmagic – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield – MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings
Tasty x eko – Walmart • BuzzFeed
WrestleMania Kickoff – WWE