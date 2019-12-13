Streamy Awards 2019: Full List of Winners

The 9th annual Streamy Awards were held Friday night at the Beverly Hilton to honor the best in online video.

Heading into the two-hour show, which is being live streamed on YouTube, David Dobrik topped the list of nominees with 11 nods. Other nominated performers include A Little Late host Lilly Singh, vlogger Emma Chamberlain and musicians Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

The show, which is going host-less for the first time since it began in 2009, is expected to feature on-stage appearances from a number of the online video industry's top creators, including Chamberlain, beauty guru Patrick Starrr, comedian Brandon Rogers, baker Rosanna Pansino and others. It will also conclude with a performance from singer-songwriter Kim Petras, who will be introduced by Paris Hilton.

Two of the night's awards — creator of the year and show of the year — are being determined by fans. Nominees for creator of the year include Dobrik, Chamberlain, Singh, Ninja, Tana Mongeau, while show of year includes nods for Chicken Girls, Good Mythical Morning, Hot Ones, Red Table Talk and The Try Guys, among others.

The Streamys are produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. (DCP shares a parent company, Valence Media, with THR.)

The list of Streamy Award winners will update below.