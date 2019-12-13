Streamy Awards 2019: Full List of Winners

5:10 PM 12/13/2019

by THR Staff

The 9th annual event honoring the best in online video was held Dec. 13 at the Beverly Hilton and live streamed on YouTube.

The 9th annual Streamy Awards were held Friday night at the Beverly Hilton to honor the best in online video. 

Heading into the two-hour show, which is being live streamed on YouTube, David Dobrik topped the list of nominees with 11 nods. Other nominated performers include A Little Late host Lilly Singh, vlogger Emma Chamberlain and musicians Lizzo and Lil Nas X. 

The show, which is going host-less for the first time since it began in 2009, is expected to feature on-stage appearances from a number of the online video industry's top creators, including Chamberlain, beauty guru Patrick Starrr, comedian Brandon Rogers, baker Rosanna Pansino and others. It will also conclude with a performance from singer-songwriter Kim Petras, who will be introduced by Paris Hilton.

Two of the night's awards — creator of the year and show of the year — are being determined by fans. Nominees for creator of the year include Dobrik, Chamberlain, Singh, Ninja, Tana Mongeau, while show of year includes nods for Chicken Girls, Good Mythical Morning, Hot Ones, Red Table Talk and The Try Guys, among others. 

The Streamys are produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. (DCP shares a parent company, Valence Media, with THR.)

The list of Streamy Award winners will update below.

  • Creator of the Year

    Audience Choice - Presented by YouTube

    Collins Key
    David Dobrik
    Emma Chamberlain
    Lilly Singh
    Loren Gray
    MrBeast
    Ninja
    Safiya Nygaard
    Simply Nailogical
    Tana Mongeau

  • Show of the Year

    Audience Choice

    Chicken Girls
    Escape the Night: Season 4
    The Game Master
    Good Mythical Morning
    Hot Ones
    The Philip DeFranco Show
    REACT
    Red Table Talk
    Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
    The Try Guys

  • Action or Sci-Fi

    Overall

    Sam and Colby (WINNER)
    Huluween
    Mordeo • CryptTV
    Super Science Friends
    Weird City

  • Animated

    Overall

    Andrei Terbea (WINNER)
    Danny Casale
    gen:LOCK
    illymation
    TheOdd1sOut

  • Breakout Creator

    Overall

    MrBeast (WINNER)
    Danny Gonzalez
    Joana Ceddia
    LARRAY
    Lizzy Capri

     

  • Comedy

    Overall

    Jack DouglassAnwar Jibawi (WINNER)
    CalebCity
    Gus Johnson
    Hannah Stocking

     

  • Documentary

    Overall

    The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson (WINNER)
    The Brave • Great Big Story
    BuzzFeed Unsolved Network
    The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post
    Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents

  • First Person

    Overall

    David Dobrik (WINNER)
    Emma Chamberlain
    JablinskiGames
    Simply Nailogical
    Tana Mongeau

  • International: Asia Pacific

    Overall

    Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan) (WINNER)
    ACAU Youtube (Korea)
    Kento Bento (Hong Kong)
    RackaRacka (Australia)
    Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)

  • International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

    Overall

    MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
    Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
    L'atelier de Roxane (France)
    Mikecrack (Spain)
    Stacia Mar (Russia)

  • International: Latin America

    Overall

    Camila Loures (Brazil) (WINNER)
    Enaldinho (Brazil)
    enchufetv (Ecuador)
    kevsho (Argentina)
    Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

  • Indie Series

    Series

    The Feels (WINNER)
    Beef in Brentwood
    Black Girls Guide to Fertility
    Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO
    Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood

  • Unscripted Series

    Series

    Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa (WINNER)
    I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla
    Middle Ground • Jubilee
    Phone Swap
    UNHhhh • WOWPresents

  • Scripted Series

    Series

    Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers (WINNER)
    Chicken Girls • Brat TV
    How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV
    Two Sides
    You Decide • DeStorm Power

  • Beauty

    Subject

    Brad Mondo
    Jackie Aina
    James Charles
    Jeffree Star
    Nikita Dragun

  • Dance

    Subject

    Dytto (WINNER)
    Kyle Hanagami
    Matt Steffanina
    Nicole Laeno
    WilldaBeast Adams

  • Fashion

    Subject

    PatrickStarrr (WINNER)
    bestdressed
    Koleen Diaz
    Sierra Schultzzie
    With Love, Leena

  • Food

    Subject

    Binging with Babish
    Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning
    Gordon Ramsay
    Rosanna Pansino
    Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

  • Gaming

    Subject

    The Game Theorists (WINNER)
    The Completionist
    DashieGames
    Girlfriend Reviews
    PrestonPlayz

  • Health and Wellness

    Subject

    Jay Shetty (WINNER)
    Doctor Mike
    The Fitness Marshall
    Kati Morton
    Prince Ea

  • Kids and Family

    Subject

    JoJo Siwa (WINNER)
    Chad Wild Clay
    Guava Juice
    The Holderness Family
    The LaBrant Fam

  • Lifestyle

    Subject

    Rickey Thompson (WINNER)
    Brent Rivera
    Bretman Rock
    Niki and Gabi
    Safiya Nygaard

  • News

    Subject

    The Philip DeFranco Show (WINNER)
    Business Insider Today
    NowThis
    Some More News
    The Young Turks

  • Pop Culture

    Subject

    Hot Ones • First We Feast (WINNER)
    Fan Survey • Teen Vogue
    IMDb Me • IMDb
    REACT
    Sneaker Shopping • Complex

  • Science or Education

    Subject

    AntsCanada
    Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell
    Mark Rober
    Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce
    SciSho

  • Sports

    Subject

    Donut Media (WINNER)
    Deestroying
    Kristopher London
    The NBA Storyteller
    People Are Awesome

  • Technology

    Subject

    iJustine
    Marques Brownlee
    Sara Dietschy
    TechKaboom
    Unbox Therapy

  • Live Streamer

    Social Video

    Ninja (WINNER)
    DrLupo
    shroud
    Tfue
    Twitch Rivals

  • Breakthrough Artist

    Music

    Lil Nas X (WINNER)
    Conan Gray
    Lewis Capaldi
    Lil Tecca
    Lizzo

  • Podcast

    Podcast

    Impaulsive (WINNER)
    H3 Podcast
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty
    Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
    VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

  • Cinematography

    Craft

    Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo (WINNER)
    Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
    Jake Koehler – DALLMYD
    Josh Cassidy – Deep Look
    Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

  • Costume Design

    Craft

    Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History (WINNER)
    Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
    Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland
    Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4
    Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling

  • Directing

    Craft

    Hannah Lehman – Two Sides (WINNER)
    Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
    Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
    David Dobrik – David Dobrik
    Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling

  • Editing

    Craft

    Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4 (WINNER)
    David Dobrik – David Dobrik
    Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills
    Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
    Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists

  • Visual and Special Effects

    Craft

    Martin R. – Buttered Side Down (WINNER)
    Aaron Benitez – Aaron's Animals
    Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale
    Jody Steel – Jody Steel
    Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry

  • Writing

    Craft

    Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum (WINNER)
    Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst
    Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy
    Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History
    Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders

  • Company or Brand

    Social Good

    Ellen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler
    WWE – Connor's Cure - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
    Zillow – Finding Home in America • ATTN:

  • Nonprofit or NGO

    Social Good

    Explore.org
    It Gets Better Project
    St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – St. Jude PLAY LIVE

  • Creator

    Social Good

    21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled
    King Bach – RuJohn Foundation
    Markiplier – My Friend's Place

  • Acting

    Performance

    Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero (WINNER)
    Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls
    DeStorm Power – You Decide
    Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility
    Tim Manley – The Feels

  • Collaboration

    Performance

    David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik (WINNER)
    Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke
    PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr
    ebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo
    Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi

  • Influencer Campaign

    Brand

    #MyTruth #MyCalvins – Calvin Klein (WINNER)
    Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle
    David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
    Look, there’s no reason not to use Honey – Honey
    Ryan’s World x Colgate – Colgate • Ryan ToysReview

  • Social Good Campaign

    Brand

    Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) – AT&T It Can Wait • FBE (WINNER)
    Because of You – Ad Council • Brat
    Finding Home in America – Zillow • ATTN:
    Generation Good – Cheerios • Ellen Digital Network
    Let’s Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) – We Are Sikhs • Funny Or Die

  • Brand Engagement

    Brand

    Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle • Collab (WINNER)
    #FindMyiD – Clinique
    Barbie – Mattel Digital Engagement Group
    David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
    Peace Props – Peace Tea

  • Branded Content: Series

    Brand

    The Purple Boys – Purple • Tim and Eric (WINNER)
    Cold As Balls – Old Spice
    Road to Wizdom – AARP • Washington Wizards
    Science of Mortal Kombat – Mortal Kombat • Because Science
    Will It Clog? – Liquid-Plumr • VAT19

  • Branded Content: Video

    Brand

    Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials – Marc Jacobs Beauty (WINNER)
    Jurassic World as a Chain Reaction Machine – Jurassic World • WatchMojo
    Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp – United States Marine Corps
    Rabbit Hole – HTC Vive • FaZe Clan
    The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies At Google – Google I/O

  • Emerging Platform

    Brand

    Jimmy Fallon 'Tell Me A Joke' – Amazon Alexa (WINNER)
    #findyourmagic – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
    Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield – MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings
    Tasty x eko – Walmart • BuzzFeed
    WrestleMania Kickoff – WWE