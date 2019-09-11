Streamys Brand Awards Name 2019 Winners
Chipotle, Marc Jacobs Beauty and NBC's 'The Tonight Show' are among the honorees.
The Streamys on Wednesday returned to NewFronts West with its second annual Brand Awards, handing out honors to the digital creators and marketers with the best advertising campaigns over the last year.
Winners of Streamys Brand Awards included Chipotle and Collab for their work connecting influencers with the fast-casual Mexican brand; Marc Jacobs Beauty for its video featuring Snoop Dogg and NikkieTutorials; and Amazon Alexa and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their work on an emerging platform.
The Streamys Brand Awards are an offshoot for the annual Streamy Awards, a Tubefilter and Dick Clark Productions-produced show that will be held Dec. 13 at the Beverly Hilton and streamed live on YouTube.
The inaugural Streamys Brand Awards were held during the 2018 NewFronts West, honoring work from Kevin Hart, Rudy Mancuso, AT&T, Samsung, Viacom and others. This year's event was held at NeueHouse Hollywood following the end of the first day of NewFronts West. Emile Ennis Jr. of Hearst Magazines' Clevver hosted the show.
Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.
-
Brand Engagement
Campaign that has utilized influencers and content creators to help consumers engage with a brand
Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle • Collab (WINNER)
#FindMyiD – Clinique • Black Tomato
Barbie – Mattel Digital Engagement Group • Mattel Television • Fullscreen • Rainmaker Studios • Dreamworks TV
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
Peace Props – Peace Tea • EpicSignal
-
Influencer Campaign
Creator-driven branded online and social video campaigns
#MyTruth #MyCalvins – Calvin Klein • Famebit by YouTube (WINNER)
Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle • Collab
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek
Look, there's no reason not to use Honey – Honey • Night Media
Ryan's World x Colgate – Colgate • Ryan ToysReview • pocket.watch
-
Emerging Platform
Innovative advertising on new digital platforms and mediums
Jimmy Fallon 'Tell Me a Joke' – Amazon Alexa • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon • NBC Entertainment (WINNER)
#findyourmagic – The House With a Clock in Its Walls • QYOU Media • Universal Pictures • TikTok
Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield – MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings • MTV Digital Marketing and Social Engagement
Tasty x eko – Walmart • BuzzFeed
WrestleManiaKickoff – WWE • NextVR • Oculus
-
Branded Content: Video
Single branded video that engages audiences with innovative use of original online video and best practices in social media
Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials – Marc Jacobs Beauty (WINNER)
Jurassic World as a Chain Reaction Machine – Jurassic World • WatchMojo • Stir Brands + Entertainment • Universal Pictures
Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp – United States Marine Corps • Studio71
Rabbit Hole – HTV Vive • FaZe Clan
The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies at Google – Google I/O • Famebit by YouTube • Google Social Lab
-
Branded Content: Series
Branded series that engages audiences with innovative use of original online video and best practices in social media
The Purple Boys – Purple • Tim and Eric (WINNER)
Cold As Balls – Old Spice • Laugh Out Loud Network • OBB Pictures
Road to Wizdom – AARP • Washington WIzards
Science of Mortal Kombat – Mortal Kombat • Because Science • Nerdist • NetherRealm • Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Will It Clog? – Liquid-Plumr • VAT19 • Reach Agency
-
Social Good Campaign
Multi-platform campaign to raise awareness or funds for a cause with tangible results
Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) – AT&T It Can Wait • FBE (WINNER)
Because of You – Ad Council • Brat
Finding Home in America – Zillow • ATTN
Generation Good – Cheerios • Ellen Digital Network
Let's Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) – We Are Sikhs • Funny or Die