Streamys Brand Awards Name 2019 Winners

The Streamys on Wednesday returned to NewFronts West with its second annual Brand Awards, handing out honors to the digital creators and marketers with the best advertising campaigns over the last year.

Winners of Streamys Brand Awards included Chipotle and Collab for their work connecting influencers with the fast-casual Mexican brand; Marc Jacobs Beauty for its video featuring Snoop Dogg and NikkieTutorials; and Amazon Alexa and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their work on an emerging platform.

The Streamys Brand Awards are an offshoot for the annual Streamy Awards, a Tubefilter and Dick Clark Productions-produced show that will be held Dec. 13 at the Beverly Hilton and streamed live on YouTube.

The inaugural Streamys Brand Awards were held during the 2018 NewFronts West, honoring work from Kevin Hart, Rudy Mancuso, AT&T, Samsung, Viacom and others. This year's event was held at NeueHouse Hollywood following the end of the first day of NewFronts West. Emile Ennis Jr. of Hearst Magazines' Clevver hosted the show.

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.