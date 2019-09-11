Streamys Brand Awards Name 2019 Winners

6:00 PM 9/11/2019

by THR Staff

Chipotle, Marc Jacobs Beauty and NBC's 'The Tonight Show' are among the honorees.

The Try Guys hosted the 2018 Streamy Awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Streamy Awards

The Streamys on Wednesday returned to NewFronts West with its second annual Brand Awards, handing out honors to the digital creators and marketers with the best advertising campaigns over the last year. 

Winners of Streamys Brand Awards included Chipotle and Collab for their work connecting influencers with the fast-casual Mexican brand; Marc Jacobs Beauty for its video featuring Snoop Dogg and NikkieTutorials; and Amazon Alexa and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their work on an emerging platform. 

The Streamys Brand Awards are an offshoot for the annual Streamy Awards, a Tubefilter and Dick Clark Productions-produced show that will be held Dec. 13 at the Beverly Hilton and streamed live on YouTube.

The inaugural Streamys Brand Awards were held during the 2018 NewFronts West, honoring work from Kevin Hart, Rudy Mancuso, AT&T, Samsung, Viacom and others. This year's event was held at NeueHouse Hollywood following the end of the first day of NewFronts West. Emile Ennis Jr. of Hearst Magazines' Clevver hosted the show.

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Brand Engagement

    Campaign that has utilized influencers and content creators to help consumers engage with a brand

    Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle • Collab (WINNER)

    #FindMyiD – Clinique • Black Tomato

    Barbie – Mattel Digital Engagement Group • Mattel Television • Fullscreen • Rainmaker Studios • Dreamworks TV

    David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek

    Peace Props – Peace Tea • EpicSignal

  • Influencer Campaign

    Creator-driven branded online and social video campaigns

    #MyTruth #MyCalvins – Calvin Klein • Famebit by YouTube (WINNER)

    Chipotle + David Dobrik – Chipotle • Collab

    David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad – SeatGeek

    Look, there's no reason not to use Honey – Honey • Night Media

    Ryan's World x Colgate – Colgate • Ryan ToysReview • pocket.watch

  • Emerging Platform

    Innovative advertising on new digital platforms and mediums

    Jimmy Fallon 'Tell Me a Joke' – Amazon Alexa • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon • NBC Entertainment (WINNER)

    #findyourmagic – The House With a Clock in Its Walls • QYOU Media • Universal Pictures • TikTok

    Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield – MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings • MTV Digital Marketing and Social Engagement 

    Tasty x eko – Walmart • BuzzFeed

    WrestleManiaKickoff – WWE • NextVR • Oculus

  • Branded Content: Video

    Single branded video that engages audiences with innovative use of original online video and best practices in social media

    Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials – Marc Jacobs Beauty (WINNER)

    Jurassic World as a Chain Reaction Machine – Jurassic World • WatchMojo • Stir Brands + Entertainment • Universal Pictures

    Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp – United States Marine Corps • Studio71

    Rabbit Hole – HTV Vive • FaZe Clan

    The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies at Google – Google I/O • Famebit by YouTube • Google Social Lab

  • Branded Content: Series

    Branded series that engages audiences with innovative use of original online video and best practices in social media

    The Purple Boys – Purple • Tim and Eric (WINNER)

    Cold As Balls – Old Spice • Laugh Out Loud Network • OBB Pictures

    Road to Wizdom – AARP • Washington WIzards

    Science of Mortal Kombat – Mortal Kombat • Because Science • Nerdist • NetherRealm • Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

    Will It Clog? – Liquid-Plumr • VAT19 • Reach Agency

  • Social Good Campaign

    Multi-platform campaign to raise awareness or funds for a cause with tangible results

    Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) – AT&T It Can Wait • FBE (WINNER)

    Because of You – Ad Council • Brat

    Finding Home in America – Zillow • ATTN

    Generation Good – Cheerios • Ellen Digital Network

    Let's Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) – We Are Sikhs • Funny or Die

     

     